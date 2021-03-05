Clear

On a frozen Minnesota lake, political antagonisms melt away

I took a walk on a frozen lake recently, worried less about thin ice and more about defrosting people, but I'm happy to report I was wrong.In my years...

Posted: Mar 5, 2021 7:17 AM
Posted By: CNN

I took a walk on a frozen lake recently, worried less about thin ice and more about defrosting people, but I'm happy to report I was wrong.

In my years wandering the upper heartland, I've found that when you want to hear what people think, there are few more target-rich environments than an ice-fishing lake. Ninety-five percent of the sport involves sitting, drinking and talking. On a good day, you catch more new friends than fish.

But these have not been good days. In the 30 years since I covered sturgeon spearing for a tiny TV station in Minnesota, the United States has become is a lot less united. Covering the presidential election and inauguration in neighboring Wisconsin included more ply-wooded windows, body armor and "no comments" than I ever thought possible in my home state.

Walking out on Lake Minnetonka, I was worried. But it wasn't 25 paces before a friendly couple walking huge dogs walked over and melted the worry with Midwestern warmth.

"Everybody should be loving each other," Leah Beamish told me as she played tug-o-war with Huxley. "There doesn't need to be this ..." she shook her head at the ice. "So divided. So divided."

But as I walked from hole to hole, Northern pike to bluegill, Democrat to Republican, they all seemed united against disunity. "There's no common ground anymore," Tim Delaney said. "And everyone's so angry about it. I think we're just tired."

'People are a lot more optimistic'

Minnesota is understandably tense these days. Up north, they are bracing for a Standing Rock-sized standoff over the controversial Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline. Down in the Twin Cities, concertina wire winds around civic buildings as they brace for the start of the George Floyd murder trial. And in every town in between, the Covid-19 pandemic is met with varying degrees of fear, loathing and pent-up frustration.

In this blue suburb of Minneapolis however, where families perched on buckets fish in front of the frozen front yards of million-dollar homes, there is some cautious relief. "I'm really happy with our new President," said Cindy Garin, a 63-year-old health care worker, said as she described her first vaccination and plans for a Florida escape. "I think things are getting better ... and I think people are a lot more optimistic."

But Ben Calvert, 27 and at college to become a wrestling coach, is fast losing faith with Democrats given that they are in charge in the White House, the Senate and the House. "A lot of my friends are really frustrated because they were like, 'We've got to elect these two senators in Georgia! We've got to get Joe Biden in office and then everything's going to be better! It's not a $1,400 dollar check, it's $2,000 checks,'" Ben said, making gloved air quotes.

"But now, they're putting that stimulus check and minimum wage hike on the back burner while they're dropping bombs in Syria. And those bombs are kind of expensive for a dude who owes me $2,000."

Calmer criticism

Ben's father, Valdo, has more patience for the new President but told me, "I don't see it smooth sailing for Biden. I see it always going to be about obstructionism, but at least it's more calm." And like so many others on the lake frustrated by American disunity, the retired Forest Service emergency manager wonders how to unite with true believers of conspiracy theories like QAnon.

His son nods in agreement. "I grew up wrestling and playing sports. You get liberal people, you get conservative people, but we all got along. Now those guys aren't my friends anymore because I know what they really think," Ben told me. "Maybe it's not who they are in their heart, but can you hang out with someone who's like, 'I think it would be a good thing to assassinate the sitting [Speaker of the House.]'"

But just a short, fragrant stroll away, barbecue smoke master Tim Delaney described his desire to replace Nancy Pelosi with Donald Trump.

"What if Trump ran for Congress, right?" Tim said, waving a silver tallboy. "And then we took the House and we took the Senate and then he could impeach the President and Vice President. He would be president for the next two years plus then he would be reelected for another four. Good idea?"

Laughter overcomes politics

None of his friends thought it was a good idea. As far as I could tell, they were all Democrats who obviously believed in the peacekeeping mantra repeated to me by Leah's husband Rich Beamish as we walked on to the lake. "It's the old story," he smiled. "Don't talk politics or religion with friends and family."

I don't have that luxury, and the energy shifted noticeably when I strolled over with camera and asked, "How's everybody feeling after the election?"

"We don't go there," Tim said before going there. And while he joked that his burst of MAGA honesty might spoil the barbecue brotherhood, the laughs proved the opposite.

I walked out onto Lake Minnetonka braced for icy suspicion and dread, but I walked off with a stomach full of barbecue and hope. I'll take it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 487374

Reported Deaths: 6589
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1011101588
Ramsey43212805
Dakota36478392
Anoka33391390
Washington22156259
Stearns18774202
St. Louis14838264
Scott13354107
Wright12554116
Olmsted1183389
Sherburne876173
Carver779840
Clay693687
Rice671591
Blue Earth598335
Kandiyohi580174
Crow Wing522382
Chisago500345
Otter Tail484370
Benton448290
Winona419349
Mower408131
Douglas393668
Goodhue387569
Nobles387147
Polk344363
McLeod340250
Beltrami338651
Morrison325647
Itasca314046
Lyon313644
Becker313142
Isanti307656
Steele302311
Carlton300149
Freeborn284124
Pine282416
Nicollet260441
Todd248930
Brown246137
Le Sueur236920
Mille Lacs228547
Cass220724
Waseca209717
Meeker207934
Martin190328
Wabasha18673
Roseau180717
Hubbard160741
Houston158014
Dodge15354
Renville151240
Redwood147027
Fillmore13838
Pennington137016
Chippewa136735
Cottonwood135420
Wadena131320
Faribault124017
Aitkin119133
Watonwan11768
Sibley117310
Rock115814
Kanabec107819
Pipestone101724
Yellow Medicine97717
Murray9498
Jackson94010
Swift87918
Pope8085
Marshall78015
Stevens7448
Lake74218
Clearwater71914
Lac qui Parle68616
Wilkin67711
Koochiching62011
Big Stone5163
Lincoln5122
Grant4918
Norman4788
Unassigned44468
Mahnomen4417
Kittson40921
Red Lake3625
Traverse3105
Lake of the Woods2201
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 335795

Reported Deaths: 5478
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk51900558
Linn19487315
Scott17120211
Black Hawk14939293
Woodbury13798214
Johnson1313875
Dubuque12431195
Dallas1020292
Pottawattamie9844146
Story961945
Warren512776
Clinton501584
Cerro Gordo499583
Webster494988
Sioux479469
Marshall463773
Des Moines427861
Muscatine424693
Buena Vista412637
Wapello4035108
Jasper386767
Plymouth368378
Lee354453
Marion340670
Jones285055
Henry279837
Bremer269755
Carroll266749
Crawford252835
Boone243130
Benton240454
Washington238847
Mahaska215646
Jackson209938
Dickinson203040
Tama202665
Kossuth198755
Delaware185840
Clay184125
Winneshiek183028
Fayette179135
Page177819
Buchanan177529
Wright174131
Hamilton173842
Cedar171723
Hardin169739
Harrison167469
Clayton160054
Butler159031
Floyd148141
Mills148120
Poweshiek148030
Cherokee145836
Lyon145541
Allamakee143648
Madison142418
Iowa139823
Hancock137830
Grundy132230
Winnebago130531
Calhoun129411
Cass129051
Jefferson128334
Appanoose123347
Louisa122343
Mitchell120540
Chickasaw119615
Union118831
Sac118618
Shelby117033
Emmet115240
Humboldt113625
Franklin109119
Guthrie109028
Palo Alto101221
Howard99321
Montgomery96836
Clarke94920
Keokuk92329
Monroe89628
Ida81432
Adair81329
Pocahontas80919
Monona76427
Davis76323
Greene73110
Lucas71621
Osceola68315
Worth6677
Taylor64112
Decatur5699
Fremont5599
Van Buren53818
Ringgold50520
Audubon4769
Wayne46221
Adams3184
Unassigned00
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Mason City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Several days of mild weather expected
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Decrease in COVID-19 testing

Image

Cameo restaurant set to reopen

Image

Sean's Weather 3/5

Image

MSHSL limits state tournaments to 250 spectators

Image

Fueled by Inspiration: Clear Lake coach's stepson reminds team to live each moment to its fullest

Image

Olmsted County Sheriff speaks on record number of gun permits issued in Minnesota

Image

Golf on the upswing during pandemic

Image

Dentists to administer covid-19 vaccine in MN

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

A sweeping police reform bill is passed in the US House

Community Events