Biden marks 50 million vaccine doses but cautions there's a 'long way to go'

President Joe Biden on Thursday commemorated 50 million...

Posted: Feb 25, 2021 8:23 PM
Posted By: CNN

President Joe Biden on Thursday commemorated 50 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered since he took office, using it as a measuring stick against his promise to put 100 million shots in people's arms in his first 100 days. But he also warned there's "a long way to go" before life will return to normal.

"The more people get vaccinated, the faster we're gonna beat this pandemic," Biden said. "We're moving in the right direction, though, despite the mess we inherited from the previous administration, which left us with no real plan to vaccinate all Americans."

The United States has administered a total of about 66.5 million vaccine doses, according to data issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday.

Biden was joined Thursday by Vice President Kamala Harris, White House Covid-19 task force coordinator Jeff Zients and registered nurse Elizabeth Galloway, who administered first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to four front-line workers.

Biden said nearly 50% of Americans over the age of 65 and 75% of long-term care recipients have received at least one dose.

But he cautioned it "is not a time to relax," given the emergence of new variants.

"This not a victory lap. Everything is not fixed. We have a long way to go. And that day when everything is back to normal depends on all of us," Biden said, plugging his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan.

More than 500,000 Americans have died from coronavirus.

The President also took the opportunity to highlight promising data surrounding the efficacy of a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

"Now, let me be clear, we are going to do this the right way," Biden said. "The FDA will decide on emergency use authorization of a vaccine based on science, not due to any political pressure from me or anyone else -- no outside factors."

But, he said, if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes the new vaccine, "we have a plan to roll it out as quickly as Johnson & Johnson can make it."

Zients said Wednesday that the Biden administration is preparing rollout plans for 3 million to 4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine next week, pending authorization.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 480845

Reported Deaths: 6511
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin997381576
Ramsey42744796
Dakota35818383
Anoka33010383
Washington21862253
Stearns18683200
St. Louis14655262
Scott13119107
Wright12414114
Olmsted1170088
Sherburne866373
Carver756340
Clay683686
Rice664291
Blue Earth587235
Kandiyohi576674
Crow Wing514780
Chisago493644
Otter Tail479470
Benton441390
Winona414248
Mower400231
Douglas390768
Nobles385347
Goodhue383368
Polk341062
McLeod336349
Beltrami335350
Morrison321846
Lyon311543
Itasca308545
Becker307841
Isanti303453
Carlton298544
Steele297611
Pine280616
Freeborn276823
Nicollet252341
Todd244030
Brown240737
Le Sueur230520
Mille Lacs225747
Cass218124
Waseca206917
Meeker205534
Martin186728
Wabasha18543
Roseau178317
Hubbard159740
Houston156414
Dodge15124
Renville147340
Redwood146327
Fillmore13648
Chippewa135735
Cottonwood133520
Wadena128120
Pennington127016
Faribault121716
Aitkin117833
Sibley116410
Rock115513
Watonwan11518
Kanabec106719
Pipestone100724
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9418
Jackson92510
Swift87218
Pope7885
Marshall76815
Stevens7378
Lake72617
Clearwater71514
Lac qui Parle68216
Wilkin66510
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5123
Lincoln5032
Grant4888
Norman4648
Mahnomen4377
Unassigned43668
Kittson40721
Red Lake3544
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2131
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 359747

Reported Deaths: 5357
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57625545
Linn20536311
Scott18203205
Black Hawk16187286
Woodbury14875211
Johnson1374173
Dubuque13480194
Dallas1123790
Pottawattamie10716140
Story1012945
Warren550271
Clinton540783
Cerro Gordo531080
Webster515686
Marshall493772
Sioux491568
Buena Vista469736
Des Moines455059
Muscatine446789
Wapello4261107
Jasper406865
Plymouth393377
Lee373551
Marion356969
Jones293854
Henry292535
Carroll284048
Bremer276554
Crawford272035
Boone258230
Washington253145
Benton250454
Mahaska223145
Jackson220438
Dickinson216338
Tama211564
Kossuth206954
Clay192925
Hamilton191641
Delaware188539
Winneshiek186926
Fayette184033
Buchanan183630
Page181619
Hardin179638
Wright179131
Harrison178969
Cedar175522
Clayton168153
Butler165731
Floyd162439
Mills162420
Cherokee153535
Madison153418
Poweshiek153429
Hancock146529
Lyon145441
Iowa143823
Allamakee143644
Appanoose138447
Grundy138230
Jefferson137532
Winnebago137530
Calhoun133010
Cass132448
Mitchell130040
Louisa127941
Union125931
Chickasaw124613
Sac123718
Emmet120740
Shelby119933
Franklin118319
Humboldt116725
Guthrie116028
Montgomery104036
Palo Alto103921
Howard102421
Clarke99220
Keokuk97529
Unassigned9300
Monroe92628
Adair91626
Ida90732
Pocahontas85419
Davis82223
Monona81525
Greene76610
Lucas73121
Osceola70014
Worth6907
Taylor66312
Fremont5869
Decatur5729
Van Buren55818
Ringgold51416
Wayne48621
Audubon4839
Adams3244
