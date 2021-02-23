Clear

Capitol Police captain describes suffering chemical burns on her face during insurrection

United States Capitol Police Captain Carneysha Mendoza recounts her experiences during the January 6th Capitol riot.

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 1:22 PM
Posted By: CNN

Captain Carneysha Mendoza, one of many US Capitol Police officers injured while responding to the deadly insurrection on January 6, recalled to lawmakers how her face was burned by chemicals used by rioters and her arm nearly broken as they stormed the Capitol.

Mendoza's riveting testimony came Tuesday at the start of the contentious Senate hearing on the intelligence and security failures of the January 6 attack at the Capitol.

"I proceeded to the Rotunda where I noticed a heavy smoke-like residue and smelled what I believed to be military grade CS gas -- a familiar smell. It was mixed with fire extinguisher spray deployed by the rioters. The rioters continued to deploy CS into the Rotunda," said Mendoza, a captain in the Special Operations Division

"Officers received a lot of gas exposure, which is worse inside the building than outside, because there's nowhere for it to go," Mendoza added. "I received chemical burns to my face that still have not healed to this day."

Mendoza, who served in the US Army and has been a member of the US Capitol Police for almost 19 years, said that throughout her career, she has worked controversial events and that during the events she had been called "so many names so many times that I'm numb to it now."

She also said the riot at the US Capitol, where nearly 140 officers were injured and one was officer was killed, "was by far the worst of the worst" of the events she has worked during her career as an officer.

"We could have had 10 times the amount of people working with us and I still believe this battle would have been just as devastating," Mendoza said.

"At some point, my right arm got wedged between the rioters and railing along the wall," she testified. "A (DC police) sergeant pulled my arm free and had he not, I'm certain it would have been broken."

'Officers begged me for relief'

Mendoza told senators how she witnessed her fellow officers being hit with objects thrown by the rioters and that after police cleared the Rotunda, officers had to physically hold the door to the Capitol closed as rioters continued to try to get into the building.

"After a couple of hours, officers cleared the Rotunda but had to physically hold the door closed because it had been broken by the rioters," Mendoza said. "Officers begged me for relief as they were unsure how long they could physically hold the door closed with the crowd continually banging on the outside of the door, attempting to gain reentry. Eventually officers were able to secure the door with furniture and other objects."

Mendoza described how she was at home with her 10-year-old before being called in just after 1:30 p.m. She joined in with her fellow officers who had already been on the front lines.

"I'm proud of the officers I worked with on January 6. They fought extremely hard. I know some said the battle lasted three hours, but according to my Fitbit, I was in the exercise zone for 4 hours and nine minutes, and many officers were in the fight before I even arrived."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 479591

Reported Deaths: 6501
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin994481576
Ramsey42658795
Dakota35669383
Anoka32939383
Washington21791253
Stearns18664200
St. Louis14628262
Scott13081104
Wright12388114
Olmsted1166988
Sherburne864573
Carver754840
Clay680784
Rice663890
Blue Earth584835
Kandiyohi576074
Crow Wing513880
Chisago492244
Otter Tail478570
Benton440590
Winona413448
Mower399031
Douglas389768
Nobles384947
Goodhue382468
Polk340662
McLeod335949
Beltrami334049
Morrison321346
Lyon311343
Itasca307345
Becker306441
Isanti303052
Carlton298144
Steele296811
Pine280016
Freeborn275723
Nicollet250941
Todd243430
Brown239937
Le Sueur230220
Mille Lacs225247
Cass217224
Waseca206017
Meeker205334
Martin186428
Wabasha18503
Roseau177517
Hubbard159640
Houston156014
Dodge15114
Renville146740
Redwood146227
Fillmore13648
Chippewa135635
Cottonwood133320
Wadena127920
Pennington125516
Faribault121116
Aitkin117233
Sibley116110
Rock115212
Watonwan11408
Kanabec106619
Pipestone100724
Yellow Medicine97417
Murray9408
Jackson92110
Swift87118
Pope7865
Marshall76415
Stevens7378
Lake72117
Clearwater71314
Lac qui Parle67916
Wilkin66310
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5093
Lincoln5022
Grant4828
Norman4638
Mahnomen4357
Unassigned43368
Kittson40421
Red Lake3534
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2131
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 358273

Reported Deaths: 5316
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57352542
Linn20484309
Scott18145202
Black Hawk16139285
Woodbury14814211
Johnson1369872
Dubuque13405192
Dallas1116889
Pottawattamie10662140
Story1008145
Warren548170
Clinton537283
Cerro Gordo529780
Webster514186
Marshall493070
Sioux489867
Buena Vista468236
Des Moines452458
Muscatine444888
Wapello4221106
Jasper404565
Plymouth391877
Lee371451
Marion355067
Jones292954
Henry292235
Carroll283948
Bremer275354
Crawford270835
Boone257030
Washington253144
Benton247654
Mahaska222545
Jackson219438
Dickinson214838
Tama211064
Kossuth206054
Clay192525
Hamilton190841
Delaware188339
Winneshiek185926
Fayette183632
Buchanan183028
Page181019
Hardin178835
Wright178831
Harrison178369
Cedar174322
Clayton167653
Butler165431
Floyd161939
Mills161420
Cherokee153035
Poweshiek152929
Madison152117
Hancock146329
Lyon145241
Allamakee143442
Iowa142523
Appanoose137747
Grundy137630
Jefferson137132
Winnebago136430
Calhoun132610
Cass131648
Mitchell129840
Louisa127141
Union125631
Chickasaw124513
Sac123018
Emmet120639
Shelby119333
Franklin118019
Humboldt116623
Guthrie115828
Palo Alto104021
Montgomery103536
Howard102121
Clarke98720
Keokuk97229
Unassigned9230
Monroe91927
Adair91026
Ida90632
Pocahontas84819
Davis82023
Monona81325
Greene76410
Lucas72421
Osceola69414
Worth6864
Taylor66111
Fremont5819
Decatur5669
Van Buren55918
Ringgold51616
Audubon4839
Wayne48321
Adams3253
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Mild conditions this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

1 killed in Mason City house fire

Image

Could face masks stick around until 2022?

Image

Vaccine can cause swollen Lymph Nodes

Image

Weather impact on blood drives

Image

Crews respond to fire in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Forecast

Image

Mayo Clinic marks World Encephalitis Day, warns of COVID-19 risk

Image

Plan to improve Rochester Sidewalks

Image

City leaders consider sidewalk repairs in Downtown Rochester

Image

Dover-Eyota vs. Grand Meadow

Community Events