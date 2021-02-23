Clear

'We've done worse than most any other country,' Fauci says as US marks grim Covid-19 death toll

The US has now surpassed the devastating milestone of half a...

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 6:53 AM
Posted By: CNN

The US has now surpassed the devastating milestone of half a million Covid-19 deaths. It's a staggering figure that experts say did not have to be this high.

"I believe that if you look back historically, we've done worse than most any other country and we're a highly developed, rich country," Dr. Anthony Fauci told George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday.

"It's so tough to just go back and try and do a metaphorical autopsy on how things went. It was just bad," Fauci added.

The US Covid-19 death toll is by far the highest of any country -- and more than double that of Brazil's, which according to Johns Hopkins University data has the next highest number of virus-related fatalities.

Here are the stories of lives lost to Covid-19

The US has also reported the most infections, with now more than 28 million Americans having tested positive for Covid-19. That number is more than double India's case count -- second in line, according to Johns Hopkins data -- and nearly triple that of Brazil.

Experts have pointed to several factors that may have contributed to a worsening pandemic, including a lack of clear messaging from the country's leadership, state and local leaders loosening restrictions too quickly, large holiday celebrations and continued resistance to face masks and other safety precautions.

"A mask is nothing more than a life-saving medical device, and yet it got categorized in all sorts of other ways that were not factual, not scientific and, frankly, dangerous," National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins told "Axios on HBO" earlier this week.

"I think you can make a case that tens of thousands of people died as a result," Collins added.

What the US needs to do now

Emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen said the milestone was a reminder of "all the lives that we could have saved." And now, she says she's worried about what could come.

"My biggest fear right now is complacency," Wen told CNN on Monday.

While states across the country may be reporting encouraging trends, experts including Wen have cautioned now is absolutely not the time to let up -- especially with coronavirus variants circulating.

"The best way for us to get back to normal is to double down right now, not to throw off our masks, not to eat indoors, not to do other things that we know can risk reigniting outbreaks," said Dr. Craig Spencer, director of global health in emergency medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.

"The majority of people in this country, despite previous infections and despite two months of vaccine, the majority of people still have no protection against Covid and can get infected," he told CNN. "This isn't over and we need to double down."

That means continuing to mask up, social distancing, avoiding crowded areas, regularly washing hands and practicing the safety measures that have so far worked to curb the spread of infections.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a Covid-19 briefing Monday that while numbers may be trending in the right direction, "cases, hospital admissions and deaths remain at very high levels."

New cases have declined steadily for five weeks, Walensky said. But the US continues to add tens of thousands of new infections daily. February alone has seen more than two million new Covid-19 cases.

Hospitalizations have plummeted since their January 6 peak of more than 132,400 Covid-19 patients. But more than 55,400 people remain hospitalized with the virus, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

And every single day, hundreds of lives are lost to Covid-19. More than 1,300 deaths were reported Monday, according to Johns Hopkins data -- and more than 52,000 have been reported this month.

"While the pandemic is heading in the right direction there is still much work to do," Walensky said.

Study: Smell and taste after Covid-19 may not return for months

And for many people who survived a bout with the disease, symptoms continue to linger.

In fact, Canadian researchers reported Monday that people's sense of smell and taste may not return for up to five months after becoming infected with coronavirus.

A team at the University of Quebec surveyed more than 800 healthcare workers who tested positive for the virus. They ranked their sense of smell and taste on a scale from zero to 10 and some were asked to perform an at-home test to further evaluate these senses.

During initial infection, more than 70% of those taking part in the survey reported losing their sense of smell and 65% reported losing their sense of taste, researchers said in preliminary results.

Five months later, when they used an at-home test, 17% of the participants said they still had loss of smell and 9% of people had persistent loss of taste.

"Our results show that an impaired sense of smell and taste may persist in a number of people with Covid-19," Dr. Johannes Frasnelli of the University of Quebec, who worked on the study, said in a statement.

"This emphasizes the importance of following up with people who have been infected, and need further research to discover the extent of neurological problems associated with Covid-19."

CDC announces emergency meeting of vaccine advisers

Meanwhile, as the US races to get more shots into arms, another vaccine could soon get the green light for the US market.

Johnson & Johnson announced earlier this month it had applied for an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for its one-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

On Friday, an FDA advisory group will discuss the company's application and data. Based on the adviser's guidance, the FDA may choose to give the vaccine the green light. Then, CDC advisers will discuss their own recommendations surrounding the vaccine's rollout, which will then have to be formally accepted by the CDC.

The CDC announced an emergency meeting of its vaccine advisers from February 28 to March 1.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson will testify Tuesday it can deliver enough doses by the end of March to vaccinate more than 20 million Americans -- helping add to the country's existing supply.

So far, more than 44 million Americans have received at least their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, CDC data shows.

About 19.4 million have received both doses, the data shows. That's less than 6% of the US population.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 479591

Reported Deaths: 6501
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin994481576
Ramsey42658795
Dakota35669383
Anoka32939383
Washington21791253
Stearns18664200
St. Louis14628262
Scott13081104
Wright12388114
Olmsted1166988
Sherburne864573
Carver754840
Clay680784
Rice663890
Blue Earth584835
Kandiyohi576074
Crow Wing513880
Chisago492244
Otter Tail478570
Benton440590
Winona413448
Mower399031
Douglas389768
Nobles384947
Goodhue382468
Polk340662
McLeod335949
Beltrami334049
Morrison321346
Lyon311343
Itasca307345
Becker306441
Isanti303052
Carlton298144
Steele296811
Pine280016
Freeborn275723
Nicollet250941
Todd243430
Brown239937
Le Sueur230220
Mille Lacs225247
Cass217224
Waseca206017
Meeker205334
Martin186428
Wabasha18503
Roseau177517
Hubbard159640
Houston156014
Dodge15114
Renville146740
Redwood146227
Fillmore13648
Chippewa135635
Cottonwood133320
Wadena127920
Pennington125516
Faribault121116
Aitkin117233
Sibley116110
Rock115212
Watonwan11408
Kanabec106619
Pipestone100724
Yellow Medicine97417
Murray9408
Jackson92110
Swift87118
Pope7865
Marshall76415
Stevens7378
Lake72117
Clearwater71314
Lac qui Parle67916
Wilkin66310
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5093
Lincoln5022
Grant4828
Norman4638
Mahnomen4357
Unassigned43368
Kittson40421
Red Lake3534
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2131
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 358273

Reported Deaths: 5316
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57352542
Linn20484309
Scott18145202
Black Hawk16139285
Woodbury14814211
Johnson1369872
Dubuque13405192
Dallas1116889
Pottawattamie10662140
Story1008145
Warren548170
Clinton537283
Cerro Gordo529780
Webster514186
Marshall493070
Sioux489867
Buena Vista468236
Des Moines452458
Muscatine444888
Wapello4221106
Jasper404565
Plymouth391877
Lee371451
Marion355067
Jones292954
Henry292235
Carroll283948
Bremer275354
Crawford270835
Boone257030
Washington253144
Benton247654
Mahaska222545
Jackson219438
Dickinson214838
Tama211064
Kossuth206054
Clay192525
Hamilton190841
Delaware188339
Winneshiek185926
Fayette183632
Buchanan183028
Page181019
Hardin178835
Wright178831
Harrison178369
Cedar174322
Clayton167653
Butler165431
Floyd161939
Mills161420
Cherokee153035
Poweshiek152929
Madison152117
Hancock146329
Lyon145241
Allamakee143442
Iowa142523
Appanoose137747
Grundy137630
Jefferson137132
Winnebago136430
Calhoun132610
Cass131648
Mitchell129840
Louisa127141
Union125631
Chickasaw124513
Sac123018
Emmet120639
Shelby119333
Franklin118019
Humboldt116623
Guthrie115828
Palo Alto104021
Montgomery103536
Howard102121
Clarke98720
Keokuk97229
Unassigned9230
Monroe91927
Adair91026
Ida90632
Pocahontas84819
Davis82023
Monona81325
Greene76410
Lucas72421
Osceola69414
Worth6864
Taylor66111
Fremont5819
Decatur5669
Van Buren55918
Ringgold51616
Audubon4839
Wayne48321
Adams3253
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Mild conditions this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Could face masks stick around until 2022?

Image

Vaccine can cause swollen Lymph Nodes

Image

Weather impact on blood drives

Image

Crews respond to fire in Mason City

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Forecast

Image

Mayo Clinic marks World Encephalitis Day, warns of COVID-19 risk

Image

Plan to improve Rochester Sidewalks

Image

City leaders consider sidewalk repairs in Downtown Rochester

Image

Dover-Eyota vs. Grand Meadow

Image

Iowa Senate bill criticized by voting rights advocates

Community Events