Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Fauci: 'Possible' Americans will be wearing masks in 2022 to protect against Covid-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci explains to CNN's Dana Bash why Americans might still need to wear masks in 2022.

Posted: Feb 21, 2021 11:09 AM
Updated: Feb 21, 2021 11:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that it's 'possible' Americans will still need to wear masks in 2022 to protect against the coronavirus, even as the US may reach 'a significant degree of normality' by the end of this year.

Asked by CNN's Dana Bash on 'State of the Union' whether he thinks Americans will still need to wear masks next year, Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, replied: 'You know, I think it is possible that that's the case and, again, it really depends on what you mean by normality.'

The comments from Fauci come as the US Covid-19 death toll approaches 500,000 and the country nears a full year in its fight against the virus. And though the US is now steadily rolling out vaccines to fight the pandemic, the nation's top infectious disease expert underscored the importance of mitigation measures to fight the aggressive virus and its emerging variants as many Americans express pandemic fatigue.

Fauci told Bash that while he can't predict when the US might return to operating as it did before the pandemic told hold, he thinks that by the end of this year 'we're going to have a significant degree of normality beyond the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year.'

'As we get into the fall and the winter, by the end of the year, I agree with (President Joe Biden) completely that we will be approaching a degree of normality,' said Fauci, who serves as Biden's chief medical adviser.

Mask-wearing is critical to slowing the spread of the virus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says they can help protect both the people wearing them and those around them from transmitting the virus.

The Biden administration has been pushing mask-wearing more aggressively than the Trump administration did, with the President signing an executive order last month mandating interstate travelers wear a mask and requiring masks on federal property. Biden also challenged Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his presidency to reduce the spread of the virus.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 478157

Reported Deaths: 6491
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin991891576
Ramsey42534794
Dakota35532382
Anoka32859382
Washington21719253
Stearns18615200
St. Louis14600262
Scott13044104
Wright12350114
Olmsted1163388
Sherburne862573
Carver751040
Clay679084
Rice662989
Blue Earth581134
Kandiyohi574874
Crow Wing512780
Chisago490044
Otter Tail476970
Benton439790
Winona412648
Mower397931
Douglas388868
Nobles384447
Goodhue381167
Polk340062
McLeod335449
Beltrami333648
Morrison320546
Lyon311143
Itasca304945
Becker304641
Isanti302451
Carlton297743
Steele296411
Pine278616
Freeborn274923
Nicollet248041
Todd241930
Brown238237
Le Sueur229620
Mille Lacs224447
Cass216824
Waseca205217
Meeker205034
Martin185528
Wabasha18473
Roseau176717
Hubbard159340
Houston155914
Dodge15054
Renville146740
Redwood145727
Fillmore13598
Chippewa135535
Cottonwood133120
Wadena127620
Pennington123716
Faribault120116
Aitkin116533
Sibley11599
Rock115112
Watonwan11398
Kanabec106119
Pipestone100624
Yellow Medicine97217
Murray9388
Jackson91910
Swift87118
Pope7855
Marshall76115
Stevens7358
Lake71817
Clearwater70914
Lac qui Parle67716
Wilkin66010
Koochiching61611
Big Stone5063
Lincoln5012
Grant4818
Norman4528
Mahnomen4337
Unassigned43268
Kittson40321
Red Lake3464
Traverse3005
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 357432

Reported Deaths: 5278
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57147537
Linn20434305
Scott18115200
Black Hawk16121284
Woodbury14792210
Johnson1366672
Dubuque13371191
Dallas1112888
Pottawattamie10644140
Story1004645
Warren546569
Clinton535582
Cerro Gordo529579
Webster514185
Marshall492570
Sioux489367
Buena Vista468136
Des Moines450956
Muscatine443888
Wapello4205105
Jasper402165
Plymouth390977
Lee370751
Marion354666
Jones292554
Henry291935
Carroll283847
Bremer275053
Crawford269935
Boone256430
Washington252943
Benton247154
Mahaska222244
Jackson219337
Dickinson214738
Tama210564
Kossuth205554
Clay192325
Hamilton190740
Delaware188038
Winneshiek185226
Fayette183432
Buchanan182427
Hardin178435
Page178419
Wright178431
Harrison177568
Cedar173222
Clayton167453
Butler165531
Floyd161738
Mills161320
Cherokee152935
Poweshiek152829
Madison151617
Hancock146128
Lyon144341
Allamakee143141
Iowa142523
Grundy137230
Jefferson137132
Winnebago136330
Appanoose135947
Calhoun132410
Cass131148
Mitchell129740
Louisa126741
Union125331
Chickasaw124413
Sac123017
Emmet120639
Shelby119332
Franklin118019
Humboldt116623
Guthrie115428
Palo Alto103921
Montgomery103436
Howard101821
Clarke98220
Keokuk97029
Monroe91727
Unassigned9170
Adair90726
Ida90632
Pocahontas84819
Davis81923
Monona81125
Greene76310
Lucas72421
Osceola69114
Worth6864
Taylor66111
Fremont5819
Decatur5659
Van Buren55817
Ringgold51516
Audubon4829
Wayne48121
Adams3253
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 20°
Mason City
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 11°
Snow continues through the evening
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Backyard curling

Image

Unions give away food

Image

Paint the Town Pink

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Sports Overtime 2

Image

Sports Overtime Feb. 19 highlights and statewide scores

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

Ice Fishing University

Image

Gas prices up

Image

Crow Nets in Rochester

Community Events