Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

United Airlines flight suffers engine failure, sending debris falling on neighborhoods outside Denver

A United Airlines flight headed to Honolulu from Denver International Airport had to turn around due to an engine issue, a spokesperson for the airport told CNN. The FAA said the aircraft experienced right-engine failure shortly after takeoff, as CNN's Pete Muntean reports.

Posted: Feb 21, 2021 6:59 AM
Posted By: CNN

A United Airlines flight was forced to return to Denver International Airport Saturday after it suffered an engine failure shortly after takeoff, sending aircraft debris raining down on soccer fields, homes and yards in a Denver suburb.

United Flight 328 returned to the airport around 1:30 p.m. after suffering an engine issue, an airport spokesperson told CNN. The flight had been bound for Honolulu.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 safely returned to the Denver International Airport after "experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff."

"The FAA is aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane's flight path," the statement said.

The flight returned about 20 minutes after the police department in Broomfield, Colorado, said via Twitter that it had received reports that an airplane flying over the Denver suburb had engine trouble and had "dropped debris in several neighborhoods around 1:08 p.m."

"No injuries reported at this time," according to the tweet.

Additional tweets from police said debris landed in Commons Park and the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods of Broomfield. The city is about 25 miles north of Denver and 30 miles west of Denver International Airport.

Images from the scene showed large pieces of debris lying in the front yards of homes and a soccer field at the local park. CNN affiliate KCNC shared photos showing the smashed cabin of a resident's pickup truck. Another CNN affiliate, KMGH, shared photos of a hole in the roof of a local home.

United Airlines told CNN there were 241 people, including 10 crew members, aboard Flight 328. All passengers have safely deplaned and are at a terminal in Denver, where the airline is working to get them on a new flight.

"United Flight 328 experienced an engine failure and safely returned to Denver. We are in contact with the FAA, NTSB and local law enforcement," United Airlines said in a statement. "The NTSB is investigating and has directed that any persons with debris from this event contact their local law enforcement agency."

The union representing United pilots commended the crew of Flight 328 and said Saturday "there is no substitute for experience."

"We are thankful for the tremendous teamwork shown by the entire flight and cabin crew, and that there were no injuries on the ground or in the air," the United Master Executive Council of the Air Line Pilots Association, International told CNN in a statement.

Pilots report 'engine failure' in mayday call

Pilots are heard issuing a mayday call, telling air traffic controllers "we've experienced engine failure," according to air traffic control communications with Flight 328 obtained by CNN.

Police received calls from residents who said they'd heard a loud explosion, said Rachel Welte of the Broomfield Police Department at a Saturday news conference.

"Then they just started seeing basically what they thought was a plane falling from the sky. What it was was debris," Welte said, describing the debris as "possibly some exterior pieces of the plane."

Welte, speaking at the local park, stressed how much worse things could have been.

"We could have hundreds of people here and the fact that we're not getting reports of any injuries is absolutely shocking at this point," she said. "It's amazing."

Police are working to contain the secure the large debris field for the National Transportation Safety Board, which will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA. Broomfield police said the debris field is a mile long.

"NTSB has opened an investigation into the Feb. 20, 2021, engine event on a United 777. Denver-based NTSB investigators are responding," NTSB public affairs officer Peter Knudson told CNN.

Some of the jetliner debris is now in the custody of the NTSB, according to local police.

"@NTSB on scene. Starting to remove debris," the Broomfield Police Department tweeted Saturday night. The department says the debris will be taken to a hangar at Denver International Airport.

In the meantime, Broomfield police cautioned residents to not touch or move plane debris if they see it in their yard as the NTSB "wants all debris to remain in place for investigation."

United Airlines says the flight did not dump fuel, such as after engine failures on other commercial airliners. This is often necessary when an emergency landing is needed soon after takeoff because the plane may be too heavy to safely land. It's not clear why the crew elected to not dump fuel. According to radar tracking data, the flight made it to a relatively low 13,000 feet.

Passenger 'heard a boom'

Travis Loock, a passenger on United Flight 328, told CNN it was about 20 minutes into the flight to Honolulu when he heard a boom.

"There was a big boom and the kind of sound you don't want to hear when you're on the airplane," Loock, who was flying with his wife, said via phone. "And I instantly put my shade up, and I was pretty frightened to see that the, the engine on my side was missing."

"We were just glad we weren't over the ocean, because that's where we were heading," he said.

The plane had just reached 10,000 feet when it happened, Loock said, adding that he could sense the fear on the plane, but everyone was "very calm."

"A lot of people couldn't see the engine on that side, right, so I was a little more freaked out because I could see it, and I knew that was not right," he said.

When the plane landed safely, people cheered before exiting.

"We're having a cocktail," Loock said. "And, yeah, we're going to try it again. We're going to try it again. The odds are with us this time."

United said in a statement a majority of the passengers have taken another United flight to Honolulu while "those who did not wish to travel with us this evening were provided hotel accommodations."

NTSB will 'figure out what happened'

CNN aviation and transportation analysts described the incident as an uncontained engine failure.

"Literally the engine exploding," said CNN transportation analyst Mary Schiavo, a former inspector general at the federal Department of Transportation.

Such an engine failure is more likely to occur at takeoff, she said, because "you have to request so much power from your engines to get them up there."

CNN aviation analyst Miles O'Brien echoed that statement, saying, "Generally speaking, you're stressing the system on departure. That's when the system is doing the most work."

"If there's a flaw hidden inside -- between all those fans and turbines that are spinning around with such tremendous force and under such tremendous pressure and heat differentials -- if there's a flaw inside there, that's when you're going to find out about it."

Boeing said in a statement to CNN Saturday night that company technical advisers are supporting the NTSB with its investigation.

Peter Goelz, a former managing director of the NTSB, told CNN the agency will "absolutely" be able to discover what happened. But he, like police, stressed that bystanders shouldn't touch the debris in their yards.

"There's an old saying that the first piece off the aircraft indicates where the accident occurred," Goelz said. "So they're going to be looking at the beginning of the debris field to see what pieces came off this engine first and what they look like."

"The NTSB will find the wreckage, they will analyze it, and this one, they'll figure out what happened."

'Black smoke in the sky'

Kieran Cain told CNN he was playing with his children at a local elementary school when a plane flew over and they heard a loud boom.

"We saw it go over, we heard the big explosion, we looked up, there was black smoke in the sky," Cain told CNN.

"Debris started raining down, which you know, sort of looked like it was floating down and not very heavy, but actually now looking at it, it's giant metal pieces all over the place," he said.

"I was surprised that the plane sort of continued on uninterrupted, without really altering its trajectory or doing anything," he said. "It just kind of kept going the way it was going as if nothing happened."

Cain said he and his children took shelter under an overhang as the debris came down.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described Broomfield's location. The city is about 30 miles west of Denver International Airport.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 478157

Reported Deaths: 6491
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin991891576
Ramsey42534794
Dakota35532382
Anoka32859382
Washington21719253
Stearns18615200
St. Louis14600262
Scott13044104
Wright12350114
Olmsted1163388
Sherburne862573
Carver751040
Clay679084
Rice662989
Blue Earth581134
Kandiyohi574874
Crow Wing512780
Chisago490044
Otter Tail476970
Benton439790
Winona412648
Mower397931
Douglas388868
Nobles384447
Goodhue381167
Polk340062
McLeod335449
Beltrami333648
Morrison320546
Lyon311143
Itasca304945
Becker304641
Isanti302451
Carlton297743
Steele296411
Pine278616
Freeborn274923
Nicollet248041
Todd241930
Brown238237
Le Sueur229620
Mille Lacs224447
Cass216824
Waseca205217
Meeker205034
Martin185528
Wabasha18473
Roseau176717
Hubbard159340
Houston155914
Dodge15054
Renville146740
Redwood145727
Fillmore13598
Chippewa135535
Cottonwood133120
Wadena127620
Pennington123716
Faribault120116
Aitkin116533
Sibley11599
Rock115112
Watonwan11398
Kanabec106119
Pipestone100624
Yellow Medicine97217
Murray9388
Jackson91910
Swift87118
Pope7855
Marshall76115
Stevens7358
Lake71817
Clearwater70914
Lac qui Parle67716
Wilkin66010
Koochiching61611
Big Stone5063
Lincoln5012
Grant4818
Norman4528
Mahnomen4337
Unassigned43268
Kittson40321
Red Lake3464
Traverse3005
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 357432

Reported Deaths: 5278
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57147537
Linn20434305
Scott18115200
Black Hawk16121284
Woodbury14792210
Johnson1366672
Dubuque13371191
Dallas1112888
Pottawattamie10644140
Story1004645
Warren546569
Clinton535582
Cerro Gordo529579
Webster514185
Marshall492570
Sioux489367
Buena Vista468136
Des Moines450956
Muscatine443888
Wapello4205105
Jasper402165
Plymouth390977
Lee370751
Marion354666
Jones292554
Henry291935
Carroll283847
Bremer275053
Crawford269935
Boone256430
Washington252943
Benton247154
Mahaska222244
Jackson219337
Dickinson214738
Tama210564
Kossuth205554
Clay192325
Hamilton190740
Delaware188038
Winneshiek185226
Fayette183432
Buchanan182427
Hardin178435
Page178419
Wright178431
Harrison177568
Cedar173222
Clayton167453
Butler165531
Floyd161738
Mills161320
Cherokee152935
Poweshiek152829
Madison151617
Hancock146128
Lyon144341
Allamakee143141
Iowa142523
Grundy137230
Jefferson137132
Winnebago136330
Appanoose135947
Calhoun132410
Cass131148
Mitchell129740
Louisa126741
Union125331
Chickasaw124413
Sac123017
Emmet120639
Shelby119332
Franklin118019
Humboldt116623
Guthrie115428
Palo Alto103921
Montgomery103436
Howard101821
Clarke98220
Keokuk97029
Monroe91727
Unassigned9170
Adair90726
Ida90632
Pocahontas84819
Davis81923
Monona81125
Greene76310
Lucas72421
Osceola69114
Worth6864
Taylor66111
Fremont5819
Decatur5659
Van Buren55817
Ringgold51516
Audubon4829
Wayne48121
Adams3253
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Mostly Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 13°
Mason City
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 11°
Snow returns for Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Backyard curling

Image

Unions give away food

Image

Paint the Town Pink

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Sports Overtime 2

Image

Sports Overtime Feb. 19 highlights and statewide scores

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Image

Ice Fishing University

Image

Gas prices up

Image

Crow Nets in Rochester

Community Events