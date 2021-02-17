Clear

Millions are still without power as forecast calls for more ice and frigid temperatures in hardest-hit states

As millions of people across the United States continue to...

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 6:40 AM
Updated: Feb 17, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

As millions of people across the United States continue to weather a deadly winter storm without power, forecasts predict ice and low temperatures could be ahead for some of the worst-hit states.

'Swaths of half an inch of ice will be possible' over the next three days for areas from Texas to Mississippi and up through Virginia, according to the National Weather Service. 'All severe weather hazards will be possible including a couple of tornadoes' from the Florida Panhandle to the coastal Carolinas Thursday, NWS said.

This comes as states with typically mild winters -- including Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Kentucky -- are already facing hazardous roads, power outages and water shut offs from the winter storms. The weather has led to at least 26 deaths, including three people who died in carbon monoxide related incidents and one driver who hit a snowplow.

The current round of winter weather is underway in the southern Plains, and will continue to develop as it pushes winter weather into the Northeast. Then the warming trend will begin in Texas this weekend, and moderate for the rest of the regions that have been impacted by the frigid temperatures, CNN meteorologist Michael Guy said.

Many of those who will face the harsh temperatures are among the nearly 3.5 million customers who are still in the dark, according to PowerOutage.US.

With demand for electricity at an 'all-time high,' New Orleans has had to prepare for rolling power outages until midnight Wednesday, according to NOLA Ready, the City of New Orleans emergency preparedness campaign.

In the state with nearly 3 million of the country's outages, chief executive officer of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Bill Magness said he doesn't know for certain when power could return to customers.

'We can't let ourselves tumble into a situation where, by acting prematurely -- I hate to say it because it's been such a long event-- but by acting prematurely to completely close it off that we end up in that blackout that could last, you know, an indeterminate amount of time,' Magness said.

Injuries and destruction

Along with outages, the severe weather has brought destruction, injuries and even death.

Tulsa, Oklahoma, reported more than 100 water main and service line breaks due to the arctic conditions, according to the Waterline Break Board on the City of Tulsa's website.

'Water line breaks in Tulsa are creating dangerous conditions,' Tulsa Police tweeted with a photo of a parked patrol car that became stuck when a water line broke and the water froze around the vehicle's wheels.

As of Monday, 123 people were hospitalized across the state with weather-related injuries.

A strong winter storm in Portland has caused 'catastrophic destruction' to the city's electric system, Portland General Electric said late Tuesday night in a post on social media. The power company said there are at least 8,493 wires down and at least four substations are out.

'A series of historic storms has hit our communities, bringing three waves of snow, ice and wind. As each storm rolls in, more ice builds up on trees and power lines, that causes more and more trees and power lines to fall,' the company said in a post on their website.

Officials have warned residents that the conditions make the roads treacherous, and deadly traffic incidents have been reported.

One person in Medina County, outside of Cleveland, was killed when they hit a snowplow with their vehicle, Ohio's Transportation Director, Jack Marchbanks, announced Tuesday.

According to the director, 11 snowplows have been hit in Ohio just in the past two weeks, compared to eight hit all last winter. 'So it's very treacherous out there,' Marchbanks said.

In North Carolina, the larger weather system produced a tornado that ripped through Brunswick County on Monday, killing three people and injuring 10 others, officials said.

'We had very minimal warning,' Edward Conrow, Brunswick County's Director of Emergency Services told reporters at a press conference Tuesday. 'We had a tornado warning from the National Weather Service that was broadcast, but at that time the storm was already on ground, causing damage.'

Travel conditions have also led to 9,210 canceled flights Monday to Thursday, according to FlightAware.com

Weather delays Covid-19 vaccinations

Weather hazards have also caused roadblocks in the nation's battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

States spanning from Colorado to Georgia have delayed their shipments or vaccination appointments due to the weather conditions.

Impacts to a vaccine distribution hub in Tennessee will delay shipment of doses to Colorado and other states, according to Colorado State Joint Information Center. Ohio was expecting shipments directly from Pfizer and Moderna that will be delayed one to two days due to the severity of the weather, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday.

Many healthcare providers in Georgia are rescheduling their vaccination appointments due to the delays, but when they can reschedule them will depend upon when shipments resume, which could come next week, the Georgia Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

Vaccines that are being delivered to Illinois will be directed to its 'Strategic National Stockpile Receipt, Store, and Stage site' in anticipation of such delays, according to a state press release.

Texas mayor spent 38 hours without heat or water

Texas has suffered the brunt of the storm, and many there are suffering the freezing temperatures with no power to heat their homes.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price told CNN Tuesday night that she was been without power or water for around 38 hours.

'It got down to a record low last night, two degrees below,' Price said. 'So, it is really cold, and this is Texas, North Texas. We don't get this kind of weather. People don't always have the clothing for it, and certainly don't drive in it very well.'

'If people have neighbors that they know don't have heat and maybe they do, offer to take them in, let's watch out for each other, let's try to do the right thing by helping, share what we have,' the mayor urged residents. Price says the city has the resources to open more shelters if needed and will evaluate the situation hour by hour.

For residents who are homeless and can't be served by shelters, Waco, Texas, is providing 15 hotel rooms for six nights, said Mayor Dillon Meek.

'This is not a sustainable solution but helps keep vulnerable persons from sheltering in single digit temperatures.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 474621

Reported Deaths: 6448
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin984861569
Ramsey42257788
Dakota35227378
Anoka32638380
Washington21554249
Stearns18540199
St. Louis14541261
Scott12898104
Wright12247113
Olmsted1152684
Sherburne858773
Carver741240
Clay674684
Rice659887
Blue Earth574534
Kandiyohi572574
Crow Wing510580
Chisago485244
Otter Tail474270
Benton438490
Winona410448
Mower395030
Douglas387168
Nobles382147
Goodhue378665
Polk337962
McLeod334649
Beltrami329548
Morrison318846
Lyon310743
Itasca302245
Becker301141
Isanti300049
Carlton296143
Steele294911
Pine277016
Freeborn272223
Nicollet245940
Todd239030
Brown235737
Le Sueur227820
Mille Lacs222846
Cass214824
Meeker204333
Waseca203917
Wabasha18393
Martin182827
Roseau172417
Hubbard158739
Houston154914
Dodge14924
Renville145240
Redwood144927
Fillmore13528
Chippewa135035
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126519
Faribault118516
Pennington116416
Aitkin115233
Rock114812
Sibley11409
Watonwan11268
Kanabec105119
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9358
Jackson91010
Swift86918
Pope7805
Marshall74815
Stevens7248
Clearwater70614
Lake70617
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln5002
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4328
Mahnomen4307
Unassigned42868
Kittson39521
Red Lake3394
Traverse2985
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 328547

Reported Deaths: 5205
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50260527
Linn19149305
Scott16795197
Black Hawk14722277
Woodbury13511207
Johnson1286368
Dubuque12153189
Dallas985286
Pottawattamie9627140
Story931843
Warren496569
Cerro Gordo493279
Clinton488280
Webster486383
Sioux470867
Marshall455170
Des Moines417455
Muscatine411887
Buena Vista404736
Wapello3825105
Jasper364765
Plymouth361876
Lee347050
Marion332966
Jones283054
Henry277135
Carroll262947
Bremer262153
Crawford245935
Boone236628
Washington235841
Benton230153
Mahaska211544
Jackson207337
Tama198163
Dickinson198038
Kossuth193254
Delaware183938
Clay181625
Winneshiek176426
Fayette175131
Buchanan172526
Hamilton171238
Wright171031
Hardin165434
Harrison164968
Page164317
Cedar163621
Clayton158753
Butler156430
Floyd146238
Mills145920
Poweshiek145429
Lyon143040
Cherokee142835
Allamakee138041
Madison137317
Hancock136127
Iowa135523
Grundy128830
Winnebago127330
Calhoun12709
Jefferson126631
Cass123847
Appanoose119846
Louisa119641
Mitchell118640
Chickasaw117613
Union116931
Sac115717
Emmet113539
Shelby113132
Humboldt111522
Franklin108119
Guthrie107228
Palo Alto98519
Howard96620
Montgomery95436
Clarke91320
Keokuk90029
Unassigned8920
Monroe87227
Pocahontas80418
Ida80032
Adair78025
Monona75323
Davis74623
Greene72210
Lucas69119
Osceola66314
Worth6484
Taylor62811
Decatur5448
Fremont5429
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49316
Audubon4639
Wayne44021
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: 0°
Mason City
Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -11°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: 0°
Charles City
Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -15°
A Warming Trend This Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

2021 tax season underway

Image

MN-Sure open enrollment underway

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

RPS to begin search for new superintendent, provides COVID-19 update

Image

Rochester Honkers inspired, asks Chris Mathews to throw first pitch

Image

RPS school board had a full agenda Tuesday night

Image

Olmsted County receives vaccine grant

Image

Tuesday's local highlights and scores

Image

SPARK has a great night for kids

Image

CG vaccine appointments fill up quickly

Community Events