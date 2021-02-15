Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Chill Warning - Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars this week. Here's what to expect

Perseverance, NASA's most sophisticated rover to date, is expected to land on the surface of Mars on Thursday, February 18, around 3:55 p.m. ET.The ro...

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 11:02 AM
Updated: Feb 15, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

Perseverance, NASA's most sophisticated rover to date, is expected to land on the surface of Mars on Thursday, February 18, around 3:55 p.m. ET.

The rover has been traveling through space since launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at the end of July. When it reaches Mars, Perseverance will have traveled 292.5 million miles on its journey from Earth.

Perseverance is NASA's first mission that will search for signs of ancient life on another planet to help answer the big question: Was life ever present on Mars? The rover will explore Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and search for microfossils in the rocks and soil there.

Along for the ride with Perseverance is an experiment to fly a helicopter, called Ingenuity, on another planet for the first time.

Here's what to expect this week.

How to watch

Unfortunately, we can't watch the SUV-size rover land on the surface of Mars -- we're just not there yet, technologically speaking.

But NASA is inviting the world to tune in to its countdown and landing commentary, which will stream live beginning on Thursday at 2:15 p.m. ET. Tune in via NASA's public TV channel, website, app, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, Daily Motion or THETA.TV. In a first, the agency will also offer a Spanish language show for the landing.

During the landing coverage, NASA's mission control team will be able to confirm if the rover safely landed on the surface of Mars.

Naturally, the rover has its own Twitter and Facebook accounts, where you can expect updates from the mission team from the perspective of the rover. And you can bet the Curiosity rover and InSight lander will be welcoming Perseverance to their home, the red planet.

The agency has fun ways to participate in the countdown excitement, like photo booths and activities for kids and students. You can also follow every step of the rover's landing through a NASA interactive or sign up for a virtual experience of the landing.

'If there's one thing we know, it's that landing on Mars is never easy,' said Marc Etkind, NASA associate administrator for communications, in a statement. 'But as NASA's fifth Mars rover, Perseverance has an extraordinary engineering pedigree and mission team.'

Just weeks after the landing, if all goes according to plan, cameras and microphones on the spacecraft will show the rover's perspective for the first time.

Landing on Mars: '7 minutes of terror'

If successful, Perseverance will be NASA's ninth landing on Mars. First, it has to go through the infamous 'seven minutes of terror.'

The one-way time it takes for radio signals to travel from Earth to Mars is about 10.5 minutes, which means the seven minutes it takes for the spacecraft to land on Mars will occur without any help or intervention from NASA teams on Earth.

The ground teams tell the spacecraft when to begin EDL (entry, descent and landing) and the spacecraft takes over from there -- and mission control begins an agonizing wait.

This rover is the heaviest NASA has ever attempted to land, weighing in at over a metric ton.

The spacecraft hits the top of the Martian atmosphere moving at 12,000 miles per hour and has to slow down to zero miles per hour seven minutes later when the rover softly lands on the surface.

The spacecraft's heat shield will endure peak heating of 2,370 degrees Fahrenheit, 75 seconds after entering the atmosphere.

Perseverance is targeting a 28-mile-wide ancient lake bed and river delta, the most challenging site yet for a NASA spacecraft landing on Mars. Rather than being flat and smooth, the small landing site is littered with sand dunes, steep cliffs, boulders and small craters. The spacecraft has two upgrades -- called Range Trigger and Terrain-Relative Navigation -- to navigate this difficult and hazardous site.

Range Trigger will tell the 70.5-foot-wide parachute when to deploy based on the spacecraft's position 240 seconds after entering the atmosphere. After the parachute deploys, the heat shield will detach.

The rover's Terrain-Relative Navigation acts like a second brain, using cameras to take pictures of the ground as it rapidly approaches and determines the safest spot to land. It can shift the landing spot by up to 2,000 feet, according to NASA.

The back shell and parachute separate after the heat shield is discarded -- that will happen when the spacecraft is 1.3 miles above the Martian surface. The Mars landing engines, which include eight retrorockets, will fire to slow the descent from 190 miles per hour to about 1.7 miles per hour.

Then, the famed sky crane maneuver that landed the Curiosity rover will occur. Nylon cords will lower the rover 25 feet below the descent stage. After the rover touches down on the Martian surface, the cords will detach and the descent stage will fly away and land at a safe distance.

The mission: What the rover will do

Once the rover has landed, Perseverance's two-year mission will begin. First, it will go through a 'checkout' period to make sure it's ready.

Perseverance will search for evidence of ancient life and study Mars' climate and geology and collect samples that will eventually be returned to Earth by the 2030s.

For that reason, Perseverance is also the cleanest machine ever sent to Mars, designed so it doesn't contaminate the Martian samples with any microbes from Earth that could provide a false reading.

Jezero Crater was chosen as Perseverance's home because billions of years ago, the basin was the site of a lake and river delta. Rocks and dirt from this basin could provide fossilized evidence of past microbial life, as well as more information about what ancient Mars was like.

'Perseverance's sophisticated science instruments will not only help in the hunt for fossilized microbial life, but also expand our knowledge of Martian geology and its past, present, and future,' said Ken Farley, project scientist for Mars 2020, in a statement.

The path Perseverance will traverse is about 15 miles long, an 'epic journey' that will take years, Farley said. What scientists could discover about Mars, though, is worth the journey. To accomplish its goals, Perseverance will drive a little less than 0.1-miles per hour, three times faster than previous rovers.

Perseverance also carries instruments that could help further exploration on Mars in the future, like MOXIE, the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment. This experiment, about the size of a car battery, will attempt to convert Martian carbon dioxide into oxygen.

Not only could this help NASA scientists learn how to produce rocket fuel on Mars, but also oxygen that could be used during future human exploration of the red planet.

Ingenuity, the first helicopter on another planet

Perseverance isn't traveling to Mars by itself. Along for the ride is Ingenuity, which will be the first helicopter to fly on another planet.

After landing, the rover will also find a nice, flat surface to drop the Ingenuity helicopter so it has a place to use as a helipad for its potential five test flights during a 30-day period. This will occur within the first 50 to 90 sols, or Martian days, of the mission.

Once Ingenuity is settled on the surface, Perseverance will drive to a safe spot at a distance and use its cameras to watch Ingenuity's flight.

Ingenuity weighs only 4 pounds and features four carbon-fiber blades, solar cells and batteries.

Mars has an incredibly thin atmosphere, so the design for Ingenuity had to be lightweight, while including larger and faster rotors than those of typical helicopters on Earth to get it up in the air.

If Ingenuity is successful, it could pave the way for more advanced robotic aircraft to be used on future missions to Mars, both robotic and human, according to NASA.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 473567

Reported Deaths: 6444
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin982781569
Ramsey42164787
Dakota35121377
Anoka32557379
Washington21518249
Stearns18517199
St. Louis14508261
Scott12838104
Wright12225113
Olmsted1149684
Sherburne857473
Carver739240
Clay673584
Rice658887
Blue Earth572334
Kandiyohi571374
Crow Wing508780
Chisago483043
Otter Tail473170
Benton437790
Winona409948
Mower393730
Douglas386468
Nobles381347
Goodhue378565
Polk338062
McLeod334349
Beltrami328948
Morrison318746
Lyon310643
Becker300741
Itasca300745
Isanti299549
Carlton295543
Steele294411
Pine276216
Freeborn271623
Nicollet245340
Todd238530
Brown234937
Le Sueur227420
Mille Lacs222546
Cass214724
Meeker204133
Waseca203117
Wabasha18383
Martin182227
Roseau172217
Hubbard158239
Houston154714
Dodge14884
Renville144840
Redwood144627
Fillmore13508
Chippewa134935
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126119
Faribault118116
Pennington115716
Aitkin115133
Rock114712
Sibley11399
Watonwan11248
Kanabec105019
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9348
Jackson90810
Swift86918
Pope7765
Marshall74115
Stevens7228
Clearwater70614
Lake69717
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln4992
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4318
Mahnomen4297
Unassigned42568
Kittson39521
Red Lake3384
Traverse2975
Lake of the Woods2101
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 327492

Reported Deaths: 5178
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49982524
Linn19099305
Scott16737196
Black Hawk14698275
Woodbury13467205
Johnson1283068
Dubuque12126187
Dallas978685
Pottawattamie9597139
Story927343
Warren494767
Cerro Gordo492279
Clinton485980
Webster484483
Sioux469467
Marshall452769
Des Moines415855
Muscatine409787
Buena Vista404336
Wapello3806105
Plymouth361275
Jasper357065
Lee345847
Marion330966
Jones282654
Henry276335
Carroll262647
Bremer261053
Crawford245135
Boone236427
Washington234041
Benton228053
Mahaska211044
Jackson205937
Tama197663
Dickinson196837
Kossuth192552
Delaware183738
Clay180925
Winneshiek175726
Fayette174731
Buchanan172026
Hamilton170438
Wright170431
Hardin165034
Harrison164668
Cedar163020
Page162417
Clayton157753
Butler156230
Floyd146138
Mills145720
Poweshiek145029
Cherokee142335
Lyon142340
Allamakee137541
Madison136216
Hancock135827
Iowa135323
Grundy128630
Winnebago127230
Calhoun12669
Jefferson126331
Cass123147
Louisa119541
Appanoose119246
Mitchell118540
Chickasaw117313
Union116831
Sac115417
Unassigned11390
Emmet113339
Shelby112432
Humboldt110922
Franklin108119
Guthrie107128
Palo Alto97819
Howard96520
Montgomery95436
Clarke90520
Keokuk89929
Monroe87027
Pocahontas80418
Ida79932
Adair77025
Monona75223
Davis74223
Greene71710
Lucas68918
Osceola66013
Worth6484
Taylor62711
Fremont5409
Decatur5358
Van Buren52917
Ringgold49016
Audubon4549
Wayne43821
Adams3173
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
-3° wxIcon
Hi: -2° Lo: -21°
Feels Like: -14°
Mason City
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -20°
Feels Like: -25°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
-8° wxIcon
Hi: -6° Lo: -23°
Feels Like: -23°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -5° Lo: -22°
Feels Like: -21°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
-6° wxIcon
Hi: -4° Lo: -19°
Feels Like: -25°
Dangerous cold will last into the next work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo Clinic responds to concerns of COVID-19 variants

Image

Vaccine trials with kids underway in Minnesota

Image

Stewartville to face Minnehaha on Monday

Image

National Donor Day

Image

Rochester vaccination site opens

Image

Eagle weather toss

Image

Avoid a jump start or tow in cold weather

Image

Inside look at Rochester vaccination site

Image

Bruins fall to Aberdeen, other scores

Image

Aaron's Saturday Forecast

Community Events