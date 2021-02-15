Clear
Here's why Covid-19 numbers keep gradually improving. (Hint: It's not widespread vaccinations)

Kudos to all the Americans who've been responsible about mask wearing and social distancing. Health experts say your efforts are paying off.After...

Posted: Feb 15, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Feb 15, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: CNN

Kudos to all the Americans who've been responsible about mask wearing and social distancing. Health experts say your efforts are paying off.

After an abysmal start to winter, some Covid-19 numbers have been falling for weeks. But it's not just due to vaccines.

More than 14 million Americans have been fully vaccinated with both doses of their Covid-19 vaccines, but that's only about 4% of the US population. And it takes weeks for vaccines to fully kick in.

So why are we seeing improvement?

'It's what we're doing right: staying apart, wearing masks, not traveling, not mixing with others indoors,' said Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After widespread holiday gatherings and travel, the US shattered its records for daily new infections, hospitalizations and deaths in early January.

Since then, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have gradually dropped. Doctors say there are several reasons why:

'One, we came off of really high numbers from the holidays,' said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

'Second, there is pretty good evidence that people are doing a better job of social distancing and mask wearing,' he said.

'Third, I think in a lot of communities, we've had so much infection that you have some level of population immunity. Not herd immunity, but enough population immunity that it is causing the virus to slow down.'

Where the US stands now

The seven-day average of daily new cases is now 90,416 -- down from a peak of about 250,000 in early January, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday, 67,023 people were hospitalized with Covid-19 -- about half the record-high of 132,447 set on January 6, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

But Covid-19 deaths are still painfully high. More than 42,500 Americans have died from Covid-19 in just the past two weeks. That's an average of more than 3,000 lives lost every day.

And disturbing variants keep spreading, threatening another surge.

'We've had three surges. Whether or not we have a fourth surge is up to us,' Frieden said.

'And the stakes couldn't be higher -- not only in the number of people who could die in the fourth surge, but also in the risk that even more dangerous variants will emerge if there's more uncontrolled spread.'

That's why health experts say state leaders shouldn't ease restrictions such as mask mandates now.

'It's encouraging to see these trends coming down, but they're coming down from an extraordinarily high place,' CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told NBC on Sunday.

'If we want to get our children back to school, and I believe we all do, it all depends on how much community spread is out there,' she said.

'We need to all take responsibility to decrease that community spread, including mask wearing, so that we can get our kids and our society back.'

Variants in the US include homegrown strains

More than 1,100 cases of the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant, first spotted in the UK, have been reported in 39 US states, according to the CDC. About a third of the cases were reported in Florida.

The troubling B.1.351 strain, first detected in South Africa, has been found in 17 US cases. That strain is concerning because some vaccines may be less effective against it.

Now, researchers have identified a batch of worrisome mutations in US samples that also appear to make the virus more transmissible.

Those mutations all affect the same stretch of the spike protein -- the knob-like extension of the virus that's used to dock onto the cells it infects, researchers wrote in a pre-print report that has not yet been peer reviewed.

But so far, these mutations appear to be 'relatively rare' so far, one of the researchers said.

States still struggle with vaccine supply

Public health experts say the US is now in a race to vaccinate as many Americans as possible before coronavirus strains keep spreading and mutating further.

But supply shortages continue.

In Washington state, officials said appointments for the first dose will be 'extremely limited' this week as the state will focus on administering second doses.

'We are monitoring the distribution of doses closely and making adjustments as needed,' Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said.

'While the limited availability of first doses will be challenging this coming week, focusing on second doses will help pave the way for an improved and more sustainable allocation of vaccines in future weeks.'

In San Francisco, officials said high-volume vaccination site will pause for a week and will reopen 'once supply is sufficient to resume operations.'

A second high-volume site expects to resume vaccinations Friday -- but only for second doses. A third high-volume vaccine site is set to launch this week, but 'with available appointments far below full capacity,' officials said in a news release Sunday.

'The City has the capacity to administer more than 10,000 vaccines per day but lack the vaccine supply,' they added.

Several of Los Angeles' Covid-19 vaccination sites were forced to temporarily close because of a lack of vaccine doses.

Washington state and California are far from alone in their struggles. Officials have said supply will likely remain a challenge for a while, and experts say vaccines will likely not be widely available to the American public until late spring or summer.

'By the end of the summer, we will have enough vaccine in order to vaccinate the entire US population that is eligible,' Walensky, the CDC director, told Fox News on Sunday.

Debates over teacher vaccinations and school reopenings

Emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen said teacher vaccinations are crucial for reopening schools -- a stance that differs from the CDC's school reopening guidance released last week.

The agency's guidelines did not list vaccination as a 'key' strategy for opening schools, focusing instead on measures like masks and physical distancing, among others. Vaccinations for staff and teachers are 'an additional layer of protection,' Walensky has said.

On Sunday, Walensky told CNN that while vaccination for teachers is not a prerequisite for reopening schools, current CDC guidance does say those who are at higher risk should have virtual options.

'I'm a strong advocate of teachers receiving their vaccinations,' Walensky said. 'But we don't believe it's a prerequisite for schools to reopen.'

Wen, however, called teacher vaccinations 'essential.'

'If we want students to be in school for in-person learning, the least that we can do is to protect the health and well-being of our teachers,' Wen said.

She said teacher vaccinations are especially important because 'in so many parts of the country, teachers are already being made to go back to school in poorly-ventilated, cramped areas, with many students who may not always be masking and practicing physical distancing.'

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 473567

Reported Deaths: 6444
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin982781569
Ramsey42164787
Dakota35121377
Anoka32557379
Washington21518249
Stearns18517199
St. Louis14508261
Scott12838104
Wright12225113
Olmsted1149684
Sherburne857473
Carver739240
Clay673584
Rice658887
Blue Earth572334
Kandiyohi571374
Crow Wing508780
Chisago483043
Otter Tail473170
Benton437790
Winona409948
Mower393730
Douglas386468
Nobles381347
Goodhue378565
Polk338062
McLeod334349
Beltrami328948
Morrison318746
Lyon310643
Becker300741
Itasca300745
Isanti299549
Carlton295543
Steele294411
Pine276216
Freeborn271623
Nicollet245340
Todd238530
Brown234937
Le Sueur227420
Mille Lacs222546
Cass214724
Meeker204133
Waseca203117
Wabasha18383
Martin182227
Roseau172217
Hubbard158239
Houston154714
Dodge14884
Renville144840
Redwood144627
Fillmore13508
Chippewa134935
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126119
Faribault118116
Pennington115716
Aitkin115133
Rock114712
Sibley11399
Watonwan11248
Kanabec105019
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96617
Murray9348
Jackson90810
Swift86918
Pope7765
Marshall74115
Stevens7228
Clearwater70614
Lake69717
Lac qui Parle67416
Wilkin65710
Koochiching61511
Lincoln4992
Big Stone4973
Grant4688
Norman4318
Mahnomen4297
Unassigned42568
Kittson39521
Red Lake3384
Traverse2975
Lake of the Woods2101
Cook1180

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 327492

Reported Deaths: 5178
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49982524
Linn19099305
Scott16737196
Black Hawk14698275
Woodbury13467205
Johnson1283068
Dubuque12126187
Dallas978685
Pottawattamie9597139
Story927343
Warren494767
Cerro Gordo492279
Clinton485980
Webster484483
Sioux469467
Marshall452769
Des Moines415855
Muscatine409787
Buena Vista404336
Wapello3806105
Plymouth361275
Jasper357065
Lee345847
Marion330966
Jones282654
Henry276335
Carroll262647
Bremer261053
Crawford245135
Boone236427
Washington234041
Benton228053
Mahaska211044
Jackson205937
Tama197663
Dickinson196837
Kossuth192552
Delaware183738
Clay180925
Winneshiek175726
Fayette174731
Buchanan172026
Hamilton170438
Wright170431
Hardin165034
Harrison164668
Cedar163020
Page162417
Clayton157753
Butler156230
Floyd146138
Mills145720
Poweshiek145029
Cherokee142335
Lyon142340
Allamakee137541
Madison136216
Hancock135827
Iowa135323
Grundy128630
Winnebago127230
Calhoun12669
Jefferson126331
Cass123147
Louisa119541
Appanoose119246
Mitchell118540
Chickasaw117313
Union116831
Sac115417
Unassigned11390
Emmet113339
Shelby112432
Humboldt110922
Franklin108119
Guthrie107128
Palo Alto97819
Howard96520
Montgomery95436
Clarke90520
Keokuk89929
Monroe87027
Pocahontas80418
Ida79932
Adair77025
Monona75223
Davis74223
Greene71710
Lucas68918
Osceola66013
Worth6484
Taylor62711
Fremont5409
Decatur5358
Van Buren52917
Ringgold49016
Audubon4549
Wayne43821
Adams3173
