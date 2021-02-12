A funeral home van with a body inside was stolen in Missouri

Police in St. Louis County, Missouri, are searching for a funeral home van that was stolen Thursday with the body of an adult female inside.

The white cargo van was stolen after the driver stopped at a convenience store shortly after 10 a.m., according to police. The van was left unattended and running.

Neither the van, belonging to the William C. Harris Funeral Home, nor the body have been recovered, police said.

Police are looking for a man and women seen in surveillance video inside the convenience store who they say might have additional information.

The funeral home told CNN it did not have a comment on the stolen van and body at this time.