Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: 6,000 oxycodone pills found in Rochester traffic stop could be linked to recent overdose deaths Full Story

After the deadly shooting at Minnesota clinic, health care center says 'our hearts were broken'

For both patients and staff, the shooting at a Minnesota hea...

Posted: Feb 10, 2021 10:02 AM
Posted By: CNN

For both patients and staff, the shooting at a Minnesota health care center that killed one person and wounded four others Tuesday has been traumatic, center officials say.

"Our hearts were broken," Allina Health said in a prepared statement Tuesday night. "The Wright County Sheriff's Office is leading the ongoing investigation, and we are assisting in any way we can. Right now, our focus is on supporting our staff, their families, and our patients."

Gregory Ulrich, 67, was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of firing the shots that morning at the Allina Health Care Clinic in the city of Buffalo, Police Chief Pat Budke said.

The shooting is under investigation, but Budke said the suspect is "very familiar" to law enforcement and had been upset with his health care treatment.

The shooting most likely was "targeted at that facility or someone within that facility," given the suspect's history of conflict, Budke said.

"There is a history of him being unhappy with health care -- with the health care he received," Budke said Tuesday, adding the suspect has lived in the area a "long time."

Ulrich was being held on a preliminary charge of first-degree assault, according to a record posted by Wright County Jail. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday morning, Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said.

As investigators look into what happened, the city -- a community of about 16,000 people roughly a 40-mile drive northwest of Minneapolis -- is left to process the threat to a place of care.

"As caretakers of victims of gunshots and other violent injuries, nurses and healthcare workers are acutely aware that violence could easily come to the doors of their workplace too," the Minnesota Nurse Association said. "Seeing other workers become victims shakes any hospital worker to their core."

Buffalo Mayor Teri Lachermeier said that officials would be making phone calls to ensure that the mental health of everyone involved is being cared for and that "we're taking care of those people who are in need of our help."

The shooting

Police found multiple victims when they responded to a 911 call about shots fired just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, Budke said.

When the sheriff arrived, he found "a horrible-looking scene" in the clinic, and emergency responders rendered aid and removed the victims, whose identities have not been released.

One died at Hennepin County Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Christine Hill said. Three victims remain in critical but stable condition at North Memorial Health Hospital, and the fourth person was released from that facility.

Tiffany Politte was in the clinic's parking lot Tuesday morning, about to drop off her mother, when two nurses came running out, she told CNN affiliate WCCO.

"When we asked them what was wrong, they said, 'There's been a shooting,'" Politte told WCCO. "Just (wearing) scrubs -- (they had) no phones, nothing. They ran out of there pretty quickly."

Windows near the front door appeared to be shot out just "after they came out," Politte said.

"They got out of there just in time," she told WCCO.

The clinic's website describes the location as a convenient health care option and part of the Buffalo Crossroads family clinic.

The suspect

As victims received care, police took Ulrich into custody. Authorities believe Ulrich acted alone, they said. Budke said he didn't know how many shots had been fired.

Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said Ulrich's history with law enforcement dates to 2003.

The suspect has lived in the community "for quite a long time and has had contact with health care within the community during that time," Budke said.

Though Ulrich had been unhappy with his health care, "there's also, within that history, nothing to indicate that we would've been in the situation that we are at today," Budke said.

At this point, nothing leads officials to believe that there is "any nexus with any type of domestic terrorism" connected with the shooting, Budke said.

Though he was a longtime resident of the community, he recently had been staying at a Super 8 Motel, Deringer said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 469254

Reported Deaths: 6376
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin974131552
Ramsey41829780
Dakota34777371
Anoka32287375
Washington21281247
Stearns18436198
St. Louis14403259
Scott12681103
Wright12129111
Olmsted1136383
Sherburne850071
Carver730240
Clay671283
Rice652283
Kandiyohi568673
Blue Earth564334
Crow Wing503880
Chisago475943
Otter Tail470870
Benton435189
Winona407748
Mower391229
Douglas385168
Nobles378947
Goodhue374264
Polk336562
McLeod332749
Beltrami325348
Morrison318046
Lyon309442
Becker297541
Itasca297445
Isanti296645
Carlton294543
Steele291610
Pine274416
Freeborn268824
Nicollet240840
Todd236530
Brown230535
Le Sueur224218
Mille Lacs221646
Cass213624
Meeker203833
Waseca200117
Wabasha18223
Martin178127
Roseau168317
Hubbard156139
Houston152514
Dodge14694
Redwood143927
Renville142640
Chippewa134534
Fillmore13388
Cottonwood131719
Wadena123419
Faribault115016
Aitkin114433
Rock114412
Sibley11279
Watonwan10948
Pennington106316
Kanabec104418
Pipestone99524
Yellow Medicine96217
Murray9308
Jackson89710
Swift86718
Pope7625
Marshall72315
Stevens7198
Clearwater69814
Lake68616
Lac qui Parle67016
Wilkin65310
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4982
Big Stone4863
Grant4648
Norman4318
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40468
Kittson38821
Red Lake3284
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 324396

Reported Deaths: 5087
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49367514
Linn18946301
Scott16569191
Black Hawk14598267
Woodbury13411202
Johnson1271665
Dubuque12034187
Dallas965484
Pottawattamie9502136
Story920443
Cerro Gordo489877
Warren488866
Webster482683
Clinton481276
Sioux467766
Marshall449168
Des Moines411155
Muscatine405785
Buena Vista402836
Wapello3714103
Plymouth360174
Jasper348664
Lee343847
Marion326665
Jones281653
Henry273733
Carroll261945
Bremer258952
Crawford243434
Boone233127
Washington232040
Benton225052
Mahaska209944
Jackson203737
Tama196763
Dickinson194437
Kossuth190652
Delaware182337
Clay179725
Fayette173028
Winneshiek171726
Wright169830
Buchanan169626
Hamilton168838
Hardin163834
Harrison163767
Cedar161820
Clayton157453
Butler155629
Page154317
Floyd145438
Poweshiek144228
Mills143620
Cherokee142135
Lyon141640
Hancock135626
Allamakee135541
Madison135115
Iowa134023
Grundy126930
Calhoun12629
Winnebago126230
Jefferson125431
Cass122046
Louisa119041
Mitchell118439
Appanoose117645
Chickasaw116012
Union115831
Sac115117
Emmet112839
Shelby111232
Humboldt110522
Unassigned10900
Franklin107819
Guthrie106627
Palo Alto96218
Howard94720
Montgomery94534
Clarke89318
Keokuk88628
Monroe86226
Pocahontas80217
Ida79931
Monona74222
Davis73623
Adair72325
Greene7168
Lucas68517
Osceola65613
Worth6394
Taylor62611
Fremont5399
Decatur5317
Van Buren52717
Ringgold48816
Audubon4499
Wayne43621
Adams3133
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -7°
Mason City
Mostly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: 5°
Cold conditions are here to stay
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Number of flu cases remaining low this season

Image

$150 million going to Minnesota's childcare providers

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Forecast

Image

Tuesday's prep basketball and hockey highlights

Image

Crime stats are mixed bag in Rochester

Image

Making downtown events covid friendly

Image

Developer to propose new workforce housing complex in Northeast Rochester

Image

Proposal for new apartment complex in NE Rochester

Image

Microsoft selected for COVID-19 vaccine scheduling in Iowa

Image

Protecting Paws in the cold

Community Events