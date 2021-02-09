Political Analyst Rayce Hardy weighs in on second impeachment trial

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The second impeachment trial of the nation's 45th president began today on Capitol Hill and the Senate quickly shot down the argument the impeachment is unconstitutional.

The trial began today with graphic video of the deadly January 6th attack on Congress and the former president riling up a crowd before that attack.

The lead House prosecutor told Senators the case would present "cold, hard facts" against former President Donald Trump.

The 45th president is charged with inciting the siege of the Capitol to overturn the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Senators sitting as jurors, watched the video of the chaotic scene, rioters pushing past police to storm the halls.

Political Analyst Rayce Hardy sees the prosecution of Trump as a futile effort.

"I do not believe that President Trump will be convicted of the high crimes and misdemeanors he is being impeached for. I don't believe that will happen. I just don't believe there's enough votes. Regardless of the situation, whether that's what he did is a high crime and misdemeanor or not, I don't believe 17 Republicans will vote against him," says Hardy.

A conviction would require at least 67 Senators to find the former president guilty.

If that were to happen, the Senate could then consider whether to ban the former president from holding federal office again.

In that case, only a simple majority would be required to effectively end the political career of Donald J. Trump.