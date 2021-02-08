Clear

Despite dip in Covid-19 cases, expert says US is in the 'eye of the hurricane' as variants spread

While a recent dip in Covid-19 infections may seem encou...

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 9:37 AM
Posted By: CNN

While a recent dip in Covid-19 infections may seem encouraging, experts warn now is not the time for Americans to let their guard down.

That's largely because of new variants circulating in the US, putting the country once again in the "eye of the hurricane," according to one expert.

"I've been on Zoom calls for the last two weeks about how we're going to manage this," Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN Sunday. "The big wall is about to hit us again and these are the new variants."

Nearly 700 cases of Covid-19 variants first spotted in the UK, South Africa and Brazil have been reported in the US so far, according to data updated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vast majority of those cases are the B.1.1.7 strain, which was first detected in the UK and has now been spotted in at least 33 states. Experts say the highly contagious variant will likely soon become dominant in the US, and a new study found significant community transmission may already be occurring.

"This could be really, very dire for our country as we head into the spring," Hotez said of the variants. "Now, we're in a race. We're in a race to see how quickly we can vaccinate the American people."

On Sunday, the US surpassed 27 million reported infections, according to Johns Hopkins University data. More than 31 million Americans have so far received at least their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to CDC data, as officials work to ramp up vaccinations across the country. More than 9 million people have so far received both doses of a vaccine, according to the data.

And a third vaccine could be on its way to the US market soon: Johnson & Johnson asked the Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization of its vaccine last week.

What we know about variants and vaccines

But Covid-19 variants have also complicated things for some vaccines. Here's what we do know.

Health experts continue to encourage Americans to get vaccinated as soon as they can. Research published last month offered reassuring evidence that people who are vaccinated against the virus will also likely be protected against emerging new variants.

Moderna previously said two doses of its vaccine are expected to protect against variants first detected in the UK and South Africa, but added it was planning to test booster shots out of an abundance of caution. Pfizer also said last month it was "laying the groundwork" to create vaccine boosters if a variant "shows evidence of escaping immunity by our vaccine."

Meanwhile, health officials in South Africa said Sunday they're pausing the country's rollout of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine after a study showed it offered reduced protection from the variant first identified there.

Early data released Sunday suggested two doses of the vaccine provided only "minimal protection" against mild and moderate Covid-19 from the variant. The vaccine's efficacy against severe Covid-19, hospitalization and death were not assessed.

An AstraZeneca spokesperson said in a statement, "We do believe our vaccine will still protect against severe disease" from the variant and added that "neutralising antibody activity is equivalent to other COVID-19 vaccines that have demonstrated activity against more severe disease, particularly when the dosing interval is optimised to 8-12 weeks."

Concerns over Super Bowl parties

Officials have continued to remind Americans it's not just vaccines that will play a role in helping slow the pandemic in the coming months. It's also the public health measures that have proved effective in curbing the spread of the virus: masks, social distancing, avoiding gatherings and regular hand washing.

But some opted to leave those suggestions at home over the weekend ahead of and following the Super Bowl. Images emerged out of Tampa, Florida, of crowded streets and venues as well as events with mask-less attendees and parties hosted by celebrities.

"I'm extremely concerned," Dr. Melissa Clarke, a member of the District of Columbia's advisory committee on vaccine distribution, told CNN Sunday. "Now, we're facing the issues not just of Super Bowl parties, but the fact that it's going to be spring soon and spring fever is going to set in and people that have been caged up in their homes all winter are going to want to get out."

"I would caution everybody: please remember to continue to practice those behaviors and not get Covid fatigue," Clarke added. "Continue to mask, continue to distance, continue to avoid crowds."

What it will take to reopen schools

Mitigation measures will play an especially key role in helping schools safely reopen, two officials said Sunday, as the CDC is expected to soon release guidelines on how schools can open during the pandemic.

Schools' safe reopening is "a simple question but with a complicated answer, because it really depends on the level of infection in the community," Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC on Sunday.

For one, communities should work to get teachers quickly vaccinated, Fauci said. And there should also be a focus on getting schools what they need to reopen, including masks and proper ventilation, among other measures.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, told CBS that when it comes to reopening schools, "the prerequisite is putting in place mitigation steps in the schools."

He noted that when people wore masks and stayed socially distant, there was "very little transmission within the classroom."

And while it would be good to prioritize teachers for vaccines, he said, "I don't think it's necessarily a prerequisite. I think schools have demonstrated that they can open safely if they've taken precautions in the classroom."

Their recommendation comes amid an ongoing struggle in many parts of the country on how to safely resume classes.

Announcements on tentative agreements paving a path back to in-person instruction came out of San Francisco and Chicago Sunday, where officials have been at odds with school employees on what the best approach for a return is.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 468118

Reported Deaths: 6367
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin971601549
Ramsey41742780
Dakota34695371
Anoka32221375
Washington21229247
Stearns18404198
St. Louis14364259
Scott12636103
Wright12108110
Olmsted1130983
Sherburne848771
Carver728140
Clay671083
Rice650682
Kandiyohi568273
Blue Earth561934
Crow Wing502780
Chisago474242
Otter Tail470570
Benton433989
Winona406748
Mower390229
Douglas384967
Nobles378747
Goodhue373064
Polk335962
McLeod332449
Beltrami324848
Morrison317946
Lyon309342
Becker296641
Itasca296145
Isanti296044
Carlton293943
Steele290410
Pine274316
Freeborn267924
Nicollet237540
Todd236530
Brown228135
Le Sueur223218
Mille Lacs221146
Cass213524
Meeker203633
Waseca199617
Wabasha18153
Martin176826
Roseau168117
Hubbard156039
Houston152114
Dodge14634
Redwood143927
Renville142040
Chippewa134434
Fillmore13328
Cottonwood131419
Wadena123219
Aitkin114733
Faribault114716
Rock114412
Sibley11259
Watonwan10928
Pennington105716
Kanabec104018
Pipestone99424
Yellow Medicine96317
Murray9308
Jackson89510
Swift86718
Pope7615
Stevens7208
Marshall71815
Clearwater69714
Lake68216
Lac qui Parle66916
Wilkin65110
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4833
Grant4628
Norman4308
Mahnomen4267
Unassigned40168
Kittson38821
Red Lake3274
Traverse2944
Lake of the Woods2091
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 322837

Reported Deaths: 5050
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk49067513
Linn18868300
Scott16500189
Black Hawk14554265
Woodbury13377202
Johnson1266965
Dubuque11966185
Dallas956584
Pottawattamie9466134
Story916543
Cerro Gordo487776
Warren485666
Webster480583
Clinton478876
Sioux466466
Marshall447468
Des Moines409354
Muscatine404685
Buena Vista402436
Wapello3659103
Plymouth358974
Jasper346464
Lee342546
Marion324863
Jones281253
Henry273133
Carroll260845
Bremer257552
Crawford242134
Boone232225
Washington231140
Benton222252
Mahaska207543
Jackson202637
Tama196363
Dickinson193037
Kossuth189952
Delaware181737
Clay178025
Fayette172327
Winneshiek169826
Wright169628
Buchanan168826
Hamilton167538
Harrison163367
Hardin163133
Cedar160920
Clayton156852
Butler155129
Page154117
Floyd144738
Poweshiek143428
Mills142920
Cherokee141635
Lyon141237
Hancock135326
Allamakee135139
Iowa133823
Madison133613
Grundy126130
Winnebago126030
Calhoun12589
Jefferson125131
Cass120746
Louisa118840
Mitchell118239
Appanoose116245
Chickasaw115712
Union115730
Sac115017
Emmet112537
Shelby111032
Humboldt109922
Unassigned10900
Franklin107619
Guthrie106527
Palo Alto95818
Howard94220
Montgomery93534
Clarke88318
Keokuk88128
Monroe85726
Pocahontas79917
Ida79531
Monona73621
Davis73023
Adair72125
Greene7148
Lucas68517
Osceola65512
Worth6374
Taylor62311
Fremont5379
Decatur5267
Van Buren52516
Ringgold48216
Audubon4449
Wayne43121
Adams3133
