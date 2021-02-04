Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead, 5 hospitalized after fire breaks out at Dodge County apartment complex Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Travel not advised throughout much of north Iowa Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Can you mix vaccines? UK trial aims to find out

UK scientists have launched the world's first study examining whether different...

Posted: Feb 4, 2021 9:12 AM
Posted By: CNN

UK scientists have launched the world's first study examining whether different coronavirus vaccines can safely be used for two-dose regimens, an approach they say could give extra flexibility and even boost protection against Covid-19 if approved.

Participants in the 13-month study will be given the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines in different combinations and at different intervals, the UK Department of Health and Social Care said in a news release.

"If we do show that these vaccines can be used interchangeably in the same schedule this will greatly increase the flexibility of vaccine delivery, and could provide clues as to how to increase the breadth of protection against new virus strains," said Matthew Snape, chief investigator and associate professor in pediatrics and vaccinology at the University of Oxford.

Enrollment in the UK government-funded study is currently underway and preliminary results are expected over the summer, the news release said.

The current vaccine dosing regimen for the general public will remain unchanged in the UK, it said. But should the study show promising results, the government may consider revising the recommended vaccine regimen.

The study will also seek to determine if vaccination is more effective with a four-week or 12-week gap between the two doses. More than 800 people are expected to take part in the trial and will begin receiving their shots by mid-February.

Analysis released Wednesday by Oxford scientists but not yet peer reviewed suggested there could be higher efficacy with more spaced-out doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Minister for Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said the new trial would provide vital evidence on the safety of the two shots when used in different ways.

"Nothing will be approved for use more widely than the study, or as part of our vaccine deployment programme, until researchers and the regulator are absolutely confident the approach is safe and effective," he said.

Jonathan Van-Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, said that given the challenges of rolling out mass vaccination of populations and "potential global supply constraints," there were advantages to having data to support a more flexible immunization program, if needed and approved by the regulator.

"It is also even possible that by combining vaccines, the immune response could be enhanced giving even higher antibody levels that last longer; unless this is evaluated in a clinical trial we just won't know," said Van-Tam.

Currently, official guidance from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation states that the second dose should be with the same vaccine as for the first dose. "Switching between vaccines or missing the second dose is not advised as this may affect the duration of protection," it adds.

However, in certain circumstances where a patient attends a site for a second vaccination and what was given for the first dose is either unknown or unavailable, it is "reasonable to offer one dose of the locally available product to complete the schedule," guidance states, particularly if the individual is at high risk of infection or is unlikely to attend again.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization do not currently recommend interchanging coronavirus vaccines, since no data is currently available that examines whether doing so would still provide the same level of protection.

Successful vaccination rollout

The UK has been one of the world's worst-hit nations during the pandemic, with among the highest confirmed Covid-19 deaths proportionate to its population.

It has, however, shown global leadership by launching a successful vaccination program, becoming the first country to approve and administer a clinically tested vaccine. More than 10 million people in the UK, around 15% of the population, have received at least one dose to date.

The UK aims to have offered everyone in the four groups identified as most vulnerable -- including all those over 70 and frontline health and social care workers -- a first vaccine dose by mid-February. And Health Secretary Matt Hancock said earlier this month that vaccines would be offered to every adult in the UK "by the autumn."

Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout is picking up pace in the United States, the country that has seen the highest number of cases and deaths from Covid-19 worldwide.

Nearly 34 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the US, according to data published Wednesday by the CDC. That means just over 8% of the US population -- more than 27 million people -- have now received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 6.4 million people have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

At the current rate, every adult in the US could be fully vaccinated in about a year. Assuming 75% of US adults must be fully vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, the US could reach this threshold by around Halloween.

Israel, with a population of about nine million, has led the world with its vaccination program.

All Israelis aged 16 and over are now eligible immediately to receive a coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Thursday. "Come in your masses. Take advantage of a situation which exists in almost no other country in the world. This is the only way we will beat corona -- together," the minister said in a statement.

Health Ministry figures show that 3.3 million people have received a first dose, of whom more than 1.9 million have also received their second shot.

Other countries are struggling to overcome problems with vaccine supply and distribution. Last week, a war of words erupted between the European Union and AstraZeneca after EU officials said they had been told by the company that it intended to supply "considerably fewer" doses in the coming weeks than had been agreed because of production problems.

And South America accounts for roughly 15% of the world's reported Covid-19 cases, but less than 3% of the global vaccine doses administered so far, according to data collected by Oxford University.

About 70% of the total coronavirus vaccine doses administrated globally have been in the 50 wealthiest countries, while only 0.1% of them have been administrated in the 50 poorest countries, according to analysis by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The IFRC described the disparity as alarming and said it could result in "deadly and devastating" consequences, warning that if large areas across the globe remain unvaccinated, the virus will carry on circulating and mutating.

Data questions over AstraZeneca vaccine

As vaccination programs in Europe gather momentum, Norway on Thursday became the latest country to decide against recommending use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65 due to a lack of data.

On Wednesday, Belgium recommended not administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to people over the age of 55, following similar decisions in France, Germany and Austria which restricted its use to people under 65. All cited a lack of sufficient data for that age group.

On the same day, Switzerland declined to authorize the vaccine for any age group, saying data submitted by AstraZeneca was "not yet sufficient to permit authorization" of the vaccine.

In response to Switzerland's decision, an AstraZeneca spokesperson said in a statement: "AstraZeneca has now been granted a conditional marketing authorisation or emergency use in close to 50 countries, spanning four continents, including most recently in the European Union."

"We are confident that our vaccine is effective, well-tolerated, and can have a real impact on the pandemic," the statement added.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) -- the EU's regulator -- recommended authorizing the vaccine for use among the 27 member states without an age restriction.

In a statement made when granting conditional marketing authorization of the vaccine, the EMA said that in spite of a lack of data, protection was expected in older adults.

Meanwhile, Denmark plans to introduce a digital vaccine passport in an effort to reopen society, help businesses and ease travel, the government announced Wednesday in partnership with Danish businesses.

The scheme would initially apply to business travelers and could eventually enable all Danes to go to restaurants, conferences, music festivals and sporting events -- all of which have been restricted since a nationwide lockdown was imposed on December 15, a measure due to last until February 28.

The government hopes that by the end of February, citizens will be able to prove they have received a Covid-19 vaccination as it will be registered online.

A more advanced mobile-based version could be available within three to four months, according to Acting Minister of Finance Morten Bødskov. Other information -- including whether or not someone tested positive for antibodies -- may come later.

Pandemic handling judged

A new poll from the Pew Research Center, conducted in November and December, finds widely differing views in the four nations surveyed -- the United States, Germany, France and the UK -- about their own country's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Just 41% of Americans approve of how their country is handling the pandemic, a new survey from the Pew Research Center finds. Asked simply whether the country is doing a bad or a good job, 58% of those polled came down in the "bad" category.

Meanwhile, Germans overwhelmingly approve of their country's handling of the pandemic, with 77% rating it as "good." In France, 54% of those polled approve of their country's handling and in the UK, 48% did.

The survey of 4,000 adults across the four countries also found that 74% of Americans say the pandemic is affecting their everyday lives a great deal or a fair amount, up from 67% in June.

"Only in Germany do fewer than half of those surveyed say the coronavirus has changed their life, while 52% say their life has not changed much or not changed at all," Pew said.

But people in all four countries are optimistic about future pandemics. In the US, 67% say they feel optimistic about the country's ability to handle future crises. In Germany, 77% do, while in the UK that figure stands at 68% and in France at 60%.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 463766

Reported Deaths: 6302
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin962621539
Ramsey41383770
Dakota34335367
Anoka31905374
Washington21005242
Stearns18291195
St. Louis14251255
Scott12517103
Wright12004108
Olmsted1117179
Sherburne841870
Carver718439
Clay667584
Rice641982
Kandiyohi564973
Blue Earth557834
Crow Wing496779
Chisago469340
Otter Tail467869
Benton431188
Winona402548
Mower385829
Douglas382766
Nobles377247
Goodhue368164
Polk333661
McLeod331848
Beltrami322548
Morrison316445
Lyon308341
Becker292740
Itasca292344
Isanti292144
Carlton290943
Steele286810
Pine273315
Freeborn263824
Todd235330
Nicollet234940
Brown224135
Le Sueur220016
Mille Lacs218545
Cass212224
Meeker203033
Waseca197116
Wabasha17993
Martin175426
Roseau166817
Hubbard154438
Houston146714
Dodge14434
Redwood143027
Renville140940
Chippewa133933
Fillmore13138
Cottonwood130719
Wadena122519
Rock113112
Aitkin113033
Faribault112916
Sibley11167
Watonwan10848
Kanabec102318
Pennington101916
Pipestone98524
Yellow Medicine95717
Murray9288
Jackson89010
Swift86318
Pope7565
Stevens7118
Marshall70815
Clearwater69214
Lake67816
Lac qui Parle66616
Wilkin64510
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4962
Big Stone4743
Grant4528
Norman4298
Mahnomen4237
Unassigned40268
Kittson38621
Red Lake3234
Traverse2854
Lake of the Woods2051
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 320568

Reported Deaths: 4917
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48567503
Linn18715295
Scott16388183
Black Hawk14468263
Woodbury13319199
Johnson1258263
Dubuque11911177
Dallas946679
Pottawattamie9416129
Story909641
Cerro Gordo484776
Warren481960
Webster479081
Clinton475574
Sioux465064
Marshall443668
Des Moines406253
Muscatine402883
Buena Vista401735
Wapello3624100
Plymouth357674
Jasper342863
Lee339543
Marion321659
Jones279753
Henry272433
Carroll260045
Bremer255651
Crawford240132
Boone230025
Washington229739
Benton220051
Mahaska205840
Jackson201136
Tama195362
Dickinson192236
Kossuth188951
Delaware180737
Clay177024
Fayette170926
Wright169228
Winneshiek167824
Buchanan167425
Hamilton166136
Harrison162567
Hardin161533
Cedar160220
Clayton156451
Butler154629
Page153217
Floyd144238
Poweshiek142227
Mills141420
Cherokee141233
Lyon140237
Hancock134825
Allamakee134138
Iowa132723
Madison132112
Grundy125330
Calhoun12529
Winnebago125230
Jefferson124329
Cass119646
Louisa118638
Mitchell118239
Chickasaw115412
Union115229
Appanoose115144
Sac114617
Emmet111637
Shelby110830
Humboldt109720
Unassigned10830
Franklin106719
Guthrie106127
Palo Alto95016
Montgomery92932
Howard92020
Keokuk87728
Clarke87213
Monroe84426
Pocahontas79517
Ida79231
Monona73221
Davis72523
Adair71724
Greene7108
Lucas68212
Osceola65512
Worth6294
Taylor62111
Fremont5378
Decatur5245
Van Buren52116
Ringgold47712
Audubon4409
Wayne42721
Adams3103
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 11°
Mason City
Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
16° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 0°
Austin
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 8°
Tracking cold and snow to finish off the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 2/4

Image

Fire crews continue to battle Dodge. Co blaze

Image

Crews respond to fire in Dodge. Co.

Image

Vaccinating people experiencing homelessness

Image

Rochester pharmacies accepting vaccine applications

Image

Shelters prepare for drop in temperature

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County Public Health, Salvation Army to provide vaccines to people experiencing homelessness

Image

Sara's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

SAW: Mayo's Marshall Peters

Image

National Signing Day: Area athletes make college commitments

Community Events