Golden Globes 2021: See the full list of nominees

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, were announced Wednesday.This year's nominees are a...

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 10:18 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2021 10:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

Nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, celebrating the best in television and film, were announced Wednesday.

This year's nominees are a mix of old and new, highlighting what we've been watching from home while in quarantine.

Netflix led in both television and film nominations, including the drama 'Mank,' which led with six nods.

'The Trial of the Chicago 7' followed with five nominations.

In the television categories, Netflix's royal drama 'The Crown' led with six nominations, followed by last year's award show darling, the comedy 'Schitt's Creek,' with five.

Chadwick Boseman, who died last year at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer, received a posthumous nomination for his role in the Netflix film 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.'

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return as hosts of the event for a fourth time. The Golden Globes will take place -- virtually or in some fashion -- on Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC.

TV pioneer Norman Lear will receive the Carol Burnett Award for his lifetime of achievement and actress/activist Jane Fonda will be presented the Cecil B. deMille Award for her outstanding contributions to the industry.

See the list of the nominees below.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle - 'Black Monday'

Nicholas Hoult - 'The Great'

Eugene Levy - 'Schitt's Creek'

Jason Sudekis - 'Ted Lasso'

Ramy Youssef - 'Ramy'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins - 'Emily in Paris'

Kaley Cuoco - 'The Flight Attendant'

Elle Fanning - 'The Great'

Jane Levy - 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'

Catherine O'Hara - 'Schitt's Creek'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Jason Bateman - 'Ozark'

Josh O'Connor - 'The Crown'

Bob Odenkirk - 'Better Call Saul'

Al Pacino - 'Hunters'

Matthew Rhys - 'Perry Mason'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

Olivia Colman - 'The Crown'

Jodie Comer - 'Killing Eve'

Emma Corrin - 'The Crown'

Laura Linney - 'Ozark'

Sarah Paulson - 'Ratched'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston - 'Your Honor'

Jeff Daniels - 'The Comey Rule'

Hugh Grant - 'The Undoing'

Mark Ruffalo - 'I Know This Much is True'

Ethan Hawke - 'The Good Lord Bird'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett - 'Mrs. America'

Daisy Edgar-Jones - 'Normal People'

Shira Haas - 'Unorthodox'

Nicole Kidman - 'The Undoing'

Anya Taylor-Joy - 'The Queen's Gambit'

Best Television Series Drama

'The Crown'

'Lovecraft Country'

'The Mandalorian'

'Ozark'

'Ratched'

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

'Normal People'

'The Queen's Gambit'

'Small Axe'

'The Undoing'

'Unorthodox'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter - 'The Crown'

Julia Garner - 'Ozark'

Annie Murphy - 'Schitt's Creek'

Cynthia Nixon - 'Ratched'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega - 'Small Axe'

Brendan Gleeson - 'The Comey Rule'

Daniel Levy - 'Schitt's Creek'

Jim Parsons - 'Hollywood'

Donald Southerland - 'The Undoing'

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

'Emily in Paris'

'The Flight Attendant'

'Schitt's Creek'

'The Great'

'Ted Lasso'

FILM

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

'Hamilton'

'Music'

'Palm Springs'

'The Prom'

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

'The Father'

'Mank'

'Nomadland'

'Promising Young Woman'

'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

'Another Round,' Denmark

'La Llorona,' Guatamela/France

'The Life Ahead,' Italy

'Minari,' USA

'Two of Us,' France/USA

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell - 'Promising Young Woman'

Jack Fincher - 'Mank'

Aaron Sorkin - 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - 'The Father'

Chloe Zhao - 'Nomadland'

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

'Fight for You' - 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

'Hear My Voice' - 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

'IO SI (Seen)' - 'The Life Ahead'

'Speak Now' - 'One Night in Miami'

'Tigers & Tweed' - 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen - 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Daniel Kaluuya - 'Judas and the Black Messiah'

Jared Leto - 'The Little Things'

Bill Murray - 'On the Rocks'

Leslie Odom, Jr. - 'One Night in Miami'

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close - 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Olivia Colman - 'The Father'

Jodie Foster - 'The Mauritanian'

Amanda Seyfried - 'Mank'

Helena Zengel - 'News of the World'

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

James Corden - 'The Prom'

Lin-Manuel Miranda - 'Hamilton'

Dev Patel - 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'

Andy Samberg - 'Palm Springs'

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

'The Croods: A New Age'

'Onward'

'Over the Moon'

'Soul'

'Wolfwalkers'

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Chadwick Boseman, - 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Riz Ahmed - 'The Sound of Metal'

Anthony Hopkins - 'The Father'

Gary Oldman - 'Mank'

Tahar Rahim - 'The Mauritanian'

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Viola Davis - 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Andra Day - 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'

Vanessa Kirby - 'Pieces of a Woman'

Frances McDormand - 'Nomadland'

Carey Mulligan - 'Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova - 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

Kate Hudson - 'Music'

Michelle Pfeiffer - 'French Exit'

Rosamund Pike - 'I Care A Lot'

Anya Taylor-Joy - 'Emma'

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'

James Corden - 'The Prom'

Lin-Manuel Miranda - 'Hamilton'

Dev Patel - 'The Personal History of David Copperfield'

Andy Samberg - 'Palm Springs'

Best Director -- Motion Picture

David Fincher - 'Mank'

Regina King - 'One Night in Miami'

Aaron Sorkin - 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Chloe Zhao - 'Nomadland'

Emerald Fennell - 'Promising Young Woman'

Best Original Score

'The Midnight Sky'

'Tenet'

'News of the World'

'Mank'

