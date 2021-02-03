Clear
BREAKING NEWS Blizzard Warning issued for north Iowa Thursday into Friday; Winter Storm Watch in SE Minnesota Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch - Blizzard Warning View Alerts

70% to 85% of Americans need to be fully vaccinated for a return to normal, Fauci says. So far it's less than 2%

About 70% to 85% of the US population should be fully vaccinated...

Posted: Feb 3, 2021 6:27 AM
Updated: Feb 3, 2021 6:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

About 70% to 85% of the US population should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before the country can begin to return to a sense of normalcy, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN Tuesday night.

So far, less than 2% of Americans have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Across the US, more than 32.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered, with about 26.4 million people having received at least one dose. About 6 million people have received both doses, the CDC data shows.

Fauci said he's hopeful the country can get to that high level of vaccinations by the end of the summer to the beginning of fall.

'Having said that,' he added, 'there is an absolute 'but' in that. And the 'but' is that we have to address the variants.'

Experts have sounded the alarm about the new Covid-19 variants that have been detected in the US, warning the country is now in a race against time to vaccinate as many people as possible before the variants spread too far and possibly trigger another surge of infections.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm said earlier this week that a surge fueled by the variant first detected in the UK -- the B.1.1.7 strain -- is likely to occur 'in the next six to 14 weeks.'

And there are also concerns around what the variants will mean for vaccine efficacy. Studies have suggested a variant from South Africa could pose a problem for vaccines, while a new report this week said a mutation that could impact vaccines has also been detected in samples of the B.1.1.7 strain.

The best thing Americans can do now, Fauci said, is to prevent the virus from spreading further and mutating.

'The only way a virus mutates (is) if it can replicate. So if you vaccinate people and double down on public health measures and keep the level of viral dynamics low we will not have an easy evolution into mutations,' he said. 'That's something that people really need to understand.'

'The way you stop those mutations: Get vaccinated and abide by the public health measures,' Fauci said.

Study: Younger adults are biggest spreaders of virus in US

His comments came as a group of researchers reported Tuesday that the biggest spreaders of Covid-19 in the US are adults aged 20 to 49 -- and efforts to control the spread, including vaccinations, should probably focus on that age group.

The team of researchers at Imperial College London used cell phone location data covering more than 10 million people and publicly available information on the spread of the virus to calculate which age groups were most responsible.

They estimated that people 35 to 49 accounted for 41% of the new transmissions through mid-August, and adults 20 to 34 were responsible for another 35%. Children and teens accounted for just 6% of spread while people 50 to 64 made up 15% of transmission.

Experts have previously warned that the surges were largely driven by younger groups, Fauci said, but that doesn't mean those groups should get the vaccine 'at the expense of getting the older people who have the underlying conditions, get vaccinated.'

'You don't want to deprive them to get the younger ones, because they're the ones that are going to wind up in the hospital and have a higher rate of death,' Fauci said.

More than 446,000 Americans have already lost their lives to the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University -- and more than 100,000 have died this year alone.

States will see an increase in vaccine supply

Hoping to slow the pandemic as soon as possible, states have been pushing for more supply and ramping up their capabilities to get more shots into arms faster.

'Our challenge is supply, supply, supply,' Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Tuesday. 'Remember, we will get a vaccine to everybody, it's just going to take some time.'

The Biden administration announced Tuesday it was boosting the weekly allocation of vaccines to states, tribes and territories by an additional 5%.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the increase will allow for the state to supply about 20% more vaccine doses to local governments in the coming weeks, which means they could choose to expand guidelines on who is eligible for a shot.

'We have statewide priorities set by the federal government but if a local government is now getting more (doses) and they believe in their local circumstance they want to prioritize taxi drivers, Uber drivers because they think that has been a problem, or developmentally disabled facilities or restaurant workers, they have that flexibility,' Cuomo said in a news conference Tuesday.

The state had to shut down and postpone many vaccination appointments following a massive winter storm that pounded the region this week.

New York City officials said Tuesday that people who had their appointments canceled due to weather will be contacted individually for rescheduling, highlighting the city was committed to not making any new appointments until all those people were taken care of.

Pharmacies prepare to start vaccinations

The Biden administration also said Tuesday it will begin direct shipments of Covid-19 vaccines to retail pharmacies next week -- starting at about 6,500 stores.

'Millions of Americans turn to their local pharmacies every day for their medicines, flu shots, and much more. And pharmacies are readily accessible in most communities, with most Americans living within five miles of a pharmacy,' White House Covid-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said.

CVS said in it will kick off vaccinations next week as part of the federal program. The 11 states where the pharmacy chain will begin vaccinations are California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York (not including New York City), Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

Vaccination appointments can be booked as early as February 9 at CVS locations that offer the vaccine, the statement said, and eligibility requirements in each jurisdiction will still apply.

The extra doses of vaccine for pharmacies will come from increased productions by vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer, Zients said.

'It's all a result of the manufacturing scaling up, and we hope that we can do all we can, and we will do all we can, to continue that scale up and make more vaccines available,' Zients said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 463132

Reported Deaths: 6278
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin960971533
Ramsey41332767
Dakota34288365
Anoka31867372
Washington20982242
Stearns18272193
St. Louis14246254
Scott12483103
Wright11992108
Olmsted1113378
Sherburne841571
Carver717239
Clay666984
Rice641578
Kandiyohi564273
Blue Earth556833
Crow Wing496479
Chisago468939
Otter Tail467969
Benton430488
Winona402148
Mower384329
Douglas382866
Nobles376947
Goodhue367964
Polk333560
McLeod331448
Beltrami321748
Morrison316345
Lyon307541
Becker292940
Itasca292244
Isanti291844
Carlton290343
Steele285910
Pine273315
Freeborn262623
Todd235230
Nicollet234740
Brown224235
Le Sueur219716
Mille Lacs218345
Cass212124
Meeker202933
Waseca197016
Wabasha17903
Martin174626
Roseau166917
Hubbard154438
Houston146214
Dodge14364
Redwood143127
Renville140540
Chippewa133733
Fillmore13108
Cottonwood130519
Wadena122519
Aitkin113033
Rock113012
Faribault112816
Sibley11137
Watonwan10848
Kanabec102318
Pennington101716
Pipestone98324
Yellow Medicine95617
Murray9288
Jackson88810
Swift86318
Pope7555
Stevens7118
Marshall70915
Clearwater69214
Lake67416
Lac qui Parle66516
Wilkin64310
Koochiching61111
Lincoln4952
Big Stone4733
Grant4528
Norman4298
Mahnomen4237
Unassigned40168
Kittson38521
Red Lake3234
Traverse2844
Lake of the Woods2041
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 319543

Reported Deaths: 4861
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48378500
Linn18645294
Scott16341182
Black Hawk14433261
Woodbury13296198
Johnson1253962
Dubuque11872177
Dallas942678
Pottawattamie9388126
Story905840
Cerro Gordo482574
Warren479159
Webster477781
Clinton473272
Sioux463864
Marshall442468
Des Moines405753
Muscatine401983
Buena Vista401135
Wapello3615100
Plymouth357173
Jasper342463
Lee339042
Marion320659
Jones278953
Henry272233
Carroll260043
Bremer255351
Crawford240031
Washington229439
Boone229224
Benton218751
Mahaska204740
Jackson200035
Tama194861
Dickinson191334
Kossuth188049
Delaware180337
Clay176624
Fayette170426
Wright169028
Buchanan166924
Winneshiek166924
Hamilton165536
Harrison161865
Hardin161033
Cedar159820
Clayton156251
Butler154329
Page152717
Floyd143938
Mills141217
Cherokee141132
Lyon140237
Poweshiek140227
Hancock134525
Allamakee133137
Iowa131923
Madison131812
Calhoun12529
Grundy125028
Winnebago124930
Jefferson124129
Cass118645
Louisa118434
Mitchell118139
Chickasaw115412
Appanoose115143
Union114627
Sac114517
Emmet111635
Shelby110329
Humboldt109420
Unassigned10770
Guthrie105927
Franklin105719
Palo Alto93916
Montgomery92730
Howard91220
Keokuk87528
Clarke86813
Monroe84226
Pocahontas79417
Ida78630
Monona73121
Davis72423
Adair71024
Greene7098
Lucas68012
Osceola65512
Worth6294
Taylor61711
Fremont5358
Van Buren52116
Decatur5205
Ringgold47712
Audubon4378
Wayne42721
Adams3093
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 9°
Mason City
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Cloudy
19° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Patchy fog tonight followed by a giant cold front
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 2/3

Image

Rochester NAACP reflects on Black History

Image

Need for in-home care increasing

Image

Austin Bruins look for successful February

Image

Grizzlies' Fodstad commits to DIII Concordia

Image

State Senator Carla Nelson Discusses Budget Priorities

${item.thumbnail.title}

RPS approves return to in-person learning for elementary, secondary students

Image

Sara's Tuesday Night Forecast

Image

Minnesota has new Coronavirus numbers

Image

JM freshman receives unique nomination

Community Events