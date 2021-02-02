Clear

Japan plans to extend its state of emergency as Covid-19 cases rise and Olympics loom

Japan plans to extend its state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and eight other prefectures as the country continues to battle rising Covid-19 cases, Prime Mini...

Posted: Feb 2, 2021 10:28 AM
Posted By: CNN

Japan plans to extend its state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and eight other prefectures as the country continues to battle rising Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday.

The move comes as questions persist over the country's readiness to host the Olympics, which are scheduled to be held in Tokyo this summer from July 23 to August 8.

Eleven of Japan's 47 prefectures are currently under a state of emergency that orders companies to facilitate work from home where possible, and requires restaurants to close by 8 p.m. Sports and entertainment events in Japan are also required to limit the number of attendees.

Suga told Japan's Parliament Tuesday that he plans to extend the state of emergency -- which is set to expire Sunday -- until March 7 for 10 of the prefectures. The state of emergency is set to be lifted for one prefecture, he said.

That decision still needs to be finalized by the government's coronavirus task force, and Suga is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday night over the state of emergency rules.

Japan's Health Ministry on Monday reported 1,792 new coronavirus cases and 72 additional deaths, bringing the country's total cases to more than 392,000 and more than 5,800 dead. Almost 50,000 Covid-19 patients are in need of hospital-level medical care as of Monday.

Around one third of confirmed cases are in the capital Tokyo, which on Monday reported fewer than 500 new case for the first time since December 28.

As the country struggles with its current spike, partly brought on by freezing winter temperatures, it is also grappling with mixed messages and coronavirus fatigue, having been among the earliest hit by the pandemic.

Unlike a number of other countries which have introduced lockdowns and social distancing measures, Japan lacks much in the way of legal powers to force compliance with the government's orders.

Suga has been criticized for what has been perceived as his reluctance to take action to combat the spread of the virus. Kenji Shibuya, director of the Institute for Population Health at King's College London said in January that Japan's response is "too slow and confusing."

"On one hand they encouraged domestic travel and eating out, on the other they just asked people to take caution," Shibuya said. "The government is basically asking people voluntarily to behave properly, but does not do more than that."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 462528

Reported Deaths: 6270
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin959631530
Ramsey41282765
Dakota34232364
Anoka31818372
Washington20950242
Stearns18260193
St. Louis14233254
Scott12453103
Wright11959108
Olmsted1110978
Sherburne840771
Carver716539
Clay666784
Rice640878
Kandiyohi563973
Blue Earth555633
Crow Wing495879
Chisago468738
Otter Tail467969
Benton429488
Winona401648
Mower383429
Douglas382666
Nobles376747
Goodhue367264
Polk333460
McLeod331148
Beltrami321148
Morrison315945
Lyon307441
Becker293040
Itasca291644
Isanti291444
Carlton290043
Steele285610
Pine273315
Freeborn262223
Todd235130
Nicollet233740
Brown223535
Le Sueur219116
Mille Lacs217945
Cass212124
Meeker202833
Waseca197116
Wabasha17873
Martin174326
Roseau166917
Hubbard154438
Houston145714
Dodge14354
Redwood142927
Renville140340
Chippewa133733
Fillmore13098
Cottonwood130318
Wadena122619
Aitkin113033
Rock113012
Faribault112616
Sibley11137
Watonwan10848
Kanabec102218
Pennington101716
Pipestone98324
Yellow Medicine95517
Murray9288
Jackson88710
Swift86318
Pope7555
Stevens7118
Marshall70915
Clearwater69014
Lake67516
Lac qui Parle66516
Wilkin64310
Koochiching61211
Lincoln4952
Big Stone4713
Grant4508
Norman4298
Mahnomen4227
Unassigned40368
Kittson38521
Red Lake3224
Traverse2834
Lake of the Woods2041
Cook1170

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 318460

Reported Deaths: 4848
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk48137500
Linn18583293
Scott16277182
Black Hawk14387261
Woodbury13271197
Johnson1249462
Dubuque11837176
Dallas937578
Pottawattamie9358126
Story904140
Cerro Gordo481874
Webster477681
Warren477359
Clinton471572
Sioux463562
Marshall439768
Des Moines404353
Muscatine401583
Buena Vista400835
Wapello3601100
Plymouth356572
Jasper340963
Lee337642
Marion319659
Jones278653
Henry272033
Carroll259643
Bremer254551
Crawford239431
Boone228824
Washington228339
Benton218151
Mahaska204140
Jackson199335
Tama194461
Dickinson191232
Kossuth186149
Delaware179337
Clay176123
Fayette169626
Wright168928
Buchanan166124
Winneshiek165824
Hamilton165136
Harrison161365
Hardin161033
Cedar159120
Clayton155951
Butler153829
Page152417
Floyd143538
Cherokee140931
Mills140517
Lyon139835
Poweshiek139727
Hancock134425
Allamakee132937
Iowa131423
Madison130312
Calhoun12519
Winnebago124830
Grundy124328
Jefferson123829
Louisa118333
Cass118245
Mitchell118039
Chickasaw115012
Appanoose114743
Union114627
Sac114517
Emmet111535
Shelby110229
Humboldt109020
Unassigned10710
Franklin105719
Guthrie105727
Palo Alto93816
Montgomery92230
Howard90520
Keokuk87128
Clarke85513
Monroe83826
Pocahontas79317
Ida78630
Monona72721
Davis71523
Adair70724
Greene7058
Lucas67912
Osceola65512
Worth6284
Taylor61511
Fremont5348
Van Buren51616
Decatur5145
Ringgold47412
Audubon4338
Wayne42721
Adams3093
