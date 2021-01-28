Clear

Only half of Covid-19 vaccines delivered to states have been used, CDC data shows. Here's one reason why

A possible explanation is emerging for why federal data shows only about half of the vaccine supply delivered in the US has been administered.The nati...

Posted: Jan 28, 2021 12:12 PM
Posted By: CNN

A possible explanation is emerging for why federal data shows only about half of the vaccine supply delivered in the US has been administered.

The nation's vaccine distribution figures have baffled observers for weeks, with states claiming they need more vaccine when the data indicates they still have many doses on hand.

Health officials for President Joe Biden sought to explain on Wednesday, at least in part.

Speaking at a media briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said not all vaccine that's been delivered to states is available for "inserting into people's arms."

White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients took that explanation a step further.

"Some of what the states have right now is inventory to do the very, very important second shot," Zients said. "I think it's important that when you're looking at state's inventories that you recognize that some of that inventory is being held for the very important second shot."

Walensky, when asked by CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday if it is the right approach for states to hold onto Covid-19 vaccine that is intended for second doses, declined to directly answer the question.

An administration official on Wednesday told CNN states should not be holding back second doses and that is not the Biden administration's guidance.

The Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines currently available for emergency use in the US require two doses. A federal dashboard tracks the nation's distribution of these vaccines. The data shows how many doses of vaccine have been delivered to each state, but it does not differentiate between first and second doses.

Consider Florida, where the federal data on Wednesday showed about 3.1 million doses had been delivered and about 1.6 million had been administered. That's roughly 50% of the doses going into arms.

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki used similar figures to suggest that Florida had a good deal of vaccine, after Florida governor Ron DeSantis claimed the state wasn't getting enough supply from the federal government and needed more.

"I will note, because we're data-first here, facts-first, they've only distributed about 50% of the vaccines they've been given in Florida," Psaki said. "So, clearly they have a good deal of the vaccine."

On Wednesday, DeSantis pushed back against those comments from the White House, explaining the federal data didn't account for vaccine earmarked for second doses.

"When the person at the White House says that Florida has all these doses, those are second doses," DeSantis said.

Other states also say part of their vaccine inventory is intended for second shots.

"When a first dose comes, you can just go ahead and give it to someone. When a second doses comes, it needs to be 21 days later for Pfizer or 28 days later for Moderna," Kristen Ehresmann, the director of Minnesota's Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control Division, said in an email to CNN. "So yes, we get this vaccine and then give it at the appropriate interval and it can look like we are 'sitting on doses' when that is not the case."

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo has started to express the state's vaccine distribution figures in terms of first and second doses, announcing Wednesday that 96% of the state's allocated first doses have been administered, excluding the federal long-term care facility vaccination program with CVS and Walgreens.

On Tuesday, Cuomo said his state was "basically out of vaccine," but that same day New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who had also complained about being short on vaccine, said the city did have doses intended for second shots in its inventory.

"I've got a hundred thousand second doses," de Blasio told MSNBC.

De Blasio went on to say the doses were "sitting on a shelf" and "can't be used for weeks." He said President Biden should order governments across the country to take second doses in their inventory and use them right now for first doses.

"Even a first dose gives folks about 50% protection," he said.

Cuomo said on Tuesday second doses aren't being distributed as first doses due to uncertainty over how quickly additional doses of vaccine can be made.

"The fear is, until you really know what the production schedule is, if you start using the second dose as the first dose, you have to have a dramatically increased supply otherwise you're going to leave people without a second dose when their appointment is due," said Cuomo.

It's unclear how many states have an inventory of second doses, or how many states may be handling distribution of second doses differently. The White House and the Health and Human Services Department did not immediately respond to CNN's inquiries for additional details.

In Maryland, the state is not holding onto any reserve doses in its warehouses aside from doses to be administered that week, according to Charles Gischlar of the state's department of health. Gischalar says Maryland has requested the federal government automatically distribute second doses to providers who were provided with first doses.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 457317

Reported Deaths: 6192
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin948721509
Ramsey40815753
Dakota33748357
Anoka31494369
Washington20678239
Stearns18152190
St. Louis14050252
Scott1227999
Wright11850108
Olmsted1089875
Sherburne833070
Carver707039
Clay662184
Rice627375
Kandiyohi560572
Blue Earth550833
Crow Wing491478
Otter Tail465669
Chisago463038
Benton425088
Winona396148
Douglas380966
Mower376829
Nobles375247
Goodhue359864
Polk331060
McLeod329547
Beltrami317348
Morrison314845
Lyon306341
Becker290739
Itasca288643
Isanti286843
Carlton285643
Steele280610
Pine271515
Freeborn255723
Todd233730
Nicollet230939
Brown219434
Mille Lacs216545
Le Sueur215616
Cass211324
Meeker201933
Waseca194016
Wabasha17563
Martin172426
Roseau166717
Hubbard151638
Houston142214
Redwood141727
Dodge14074
Renville139240
Chippewa133432
Cottonwood129618
Fillmore12868
Wadena120918
Rock112512
Aitkin111533
Faribault110616
Sibley11037
Watonwan10738
Pennington101216
Kanabec100218
Pipestone97723
Yellow Medicine95117
Murray9167
Jackson87910
Swift85018
Pope7495
Stevens7078
Marshall70415
Clearwater68814
Lake66515
Lac qui Parle66216
Wilkin63510
Koochiching61010
Lincoln4912
Big Stone4703
Grant4418
Unassigned43668
Norman4268
Mahnomen4177
Kittson37720
Red Lake3224
Traverse2693
Lake of the Woods1991
Cook1160

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 314395

Reported Deaths: 4445
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk47367465
Linn18252280
Scott16058172
Black Hawk14235243
Woodbury13178182
Johnson1238554
Dubuque11743161
Pottawattamie9225115
Dallas920372
Story890538
Cerro Gordo477672
Webster475677
Warren467039
Clinton463768
Sioux461557
Marshall434362
Des Moines399743
Buena Vista398131
Muscatine398079
Wapello355198
Plymouth354270
Jasper335859
Lee330333
Marion313553
Jones276150
Henry270231
Carroll259234
Bremer251448
Crawford236424
Boone225518
Washington225433
Benton215250
Mahaska200437
Jackson196932
Tama192259
Dickinson189629
Kossuth182244
Delaware177736
Clay173921
Fayette168424
Wright167824
Buchanan164024
Hamilton163130
Winneshiek163020
Hardin159531
Harrison159262
Cedar157019
Clayton154749
Butler152824
Page149115
Floyd142436
Cherokee140827
Mills139417
Lyon138733
Poweshiek136724
Hancock133324
Allamakee131630
Iowa129222
Madison126810
Calhoun12439
Grundy123628
Winnebago123429
Jefferson123125
Louisa117531
Mitchell117437
Cass115844
Chickasaw114112
Appanoose113640
Sac113615
Union113123
Emmet111332
Shelby108527
Humboldt107919
Guthrie104824
Unassigned10420
Franklin104118
Palo Alto92611
Montgomery90124
Howard86719
Keokuk86626
Monroe83020
Clarke8239
Pocahontas78811
Ida76930
Monona71218
Davis70721
Adair69920
Greene6997
Lucas67110
Osceola65111
Worth6254
Taylor6069
Fremont5296
Van Buren51015
Decatur5024
Ringgold46611
Audubon4288
Wayne42221
Adams3023
