Cold frozen food storage facility coming to Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Minnesota has a shortage in cold food storage.

JCW Development, LLC has a plan to address that problem.

The company will build a frozen food storage facility in Albert Lea.

Executive Director of the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency Phillip Johnson says this will bring valuable storage capacity to the food businesses of southern Minnesota and Albert Lea.

The storage facility will be 170,000 square feet and cost $31 million dollars.

It will be called Vortex Cold Storage.

The facility will be temperature controlled with temperatures ranging from 40 to -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

The facility will also have a secure gated yard and trailer storage.

Johnson says he is excited about the plan.

"Not only just in southern Minnesota, regionally, throughout the state, these kind of quality food storage areas are recently getting older and there's just a need," says Johnson.

The project will add 26 jobs in Albert Lea.

Construction will begin this spring and should be finished up by the end of this year.