Clear

More than 60% of all US Covid-19 cases were reported since Election Day. Now experts warn a variant could further fuel spread

CNN's Erica Hill reports on confusion around the amount of second doses of the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer as the CDC warns the new Covid-19 variants could accelerate the spread of Covid-19 in the US.

Posted: Jan 19, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

The US has just surpassed 24 million Covid-19 cases -- and more than 60% of them have been reported since Election Day.

The stunning numbers follow brutal surges in the past months -- during which the US saw hundreds of thousands of new cases daily, while Covid-19 hospitalization and death numbers reached all-time highs.

And just about a year since the first Covid-19 case was reported in the US, the country's death toll is fast approaching 400,000 -- more than the number of Americans who died in World War I, the Vietnam War and the Korean War combined and nearly as many Americans who died in World War II.

Currently, more than 123,800 Americans are hospitalized with the virus, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

While that number may be down from its January 6 peak of 132,476, hospitals and health care workers across the country are still under tremendous pressure. In Georgia, one hospital official told CNN affiliate WSB they were so full they had to treat patients in hallways and ambulances.

In Texas, the city of Laredo has run out of ICU beds and sent an emergency message to residents urging them to stay home, city spokeswoman Noraida Negron said. Over the weekend, the city had to send multiple patients to hospitals in other areas to accommodate the surge.

"We had no beds whatsoever," Negron added.

There's good reason to keep your guard up

And while new cases across the country have also been trending down since hitting a peak last week, experts urge Americans not to let their guard down yet.

For one, even with the apparent improvement, the country still averaged about 207,000 new cases daily in the past seven days.

"The virus has established itself in the human population and it's not going anywhere," infectious disease expert Amesh Adalja told CNN. "We're going to see a lot of transmission until we cross the threshold for herd immunity."

But also, the Covid-19 variant first identified in the UK is spreading across the US and experts have warned that while it does not appear to be more deadly, it is more easily transmittable and will lead to even more infections.

More than 120 cases of the variant have been identified across 20 states, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the agency warned last week a model trajectory of the variant in the US "exhibits rapid growth in early 2021."

"In some ways, it's much worse that it is more contagious because it will infect many, many more people and unfortunately probably will end up killing more people," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN Monday night.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday said the variant is the biggest challenge facing the city.

"Our health care leadership here in New York City, they say we are racing against time to vaccinate the maximum people before that UK variant spreads like wildfire," he told CNN.

9 states have administered more than half of their vaccine doses

Across the US, more than 12 million people have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and more than 31 million doses have been distributed, according to CDC data.

The ratio of doses administered to doses delivered sits at roughly 39% -- but the metric varies wildly across different states.

About nine states, and Washington, DC, have administered more than 50% of the vaccine doses that were distributed, according to CDC data. Those are Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and West Virginia.

Two states have administered less than 25% of their doses: Alabama and Georgia.

How other states are trying to ramp up vaccinations

To boost their numbers, parts of the country are working to find ways to ramp up vaccinations.

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers was at the opening of a new Covid-19 vaccination site Monday at the Prevea Health/University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Kress Events Center.

Tommy Thompson, president of the University of Wisconsin System, says more vaccination sites will be opening up soon, with the goal of opening sites on all 26 campuses in the system.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the state was launching a vaccine pilot program and will partner with local health and school districts to target certain populations.

"These sites will initially serve adults 65 years of age or older, as well as prekindergarten through grade 12 educators, school staff, and child care workers," a news release from the governor's office said. "The community vaccination pilot program will be the foundation for mass vaccination clinics in Minnesota communities once the federal government increases vaccine supply."

In California, all Los Angeles County residents 65 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine later this week, under a new executive order signed by Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda Solis.

That comes just days after health officials in the county said they did not have enough supply to begin vaccinating that age group, after the state expanded eligibility.

"If we are to ever get out of this dark winter, it is critical that we make headway vaccinating people 65 years of age and older as soon as possible -- in line with Governor Gavin Newsom's recommendations," Solis said in a statement.

In Florida, 40,000 people are overdue for their second dose

Meanwhile in Florida, more than 40,000 people who received their first vaccine dose are overdue for their second shot, according to the latest report from the state's health department.

"Overdue" individuals are defined as "those who have received their first dose and have passed the recommended time frame to receive their second dose."

It's unclear why the residents are overdue.

Both vaccines that have been authorized for the US market are a two-dose series. The second dose should be administered 21 days after the first dose for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 28 days after for the Moderna vaccine.

The data comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci highlighted the importance of sticking with both full doses of the vaccine in the appropriate time frame.

Speaking at the Choose Healthy Life Black Clergy Conclave Monday, Fauci said that an experiment evaluating different dosing regimens was recently carried out in people ages 18 to 55. The results showed that when a half dose was given followed by a booster half dose, the level of antibodies produced was comparable to that of someone given two full doses.

"However, that is not clinical proof that they are equally comparable in protecting you," he said.

"Bottom line, stick with full dose, followed by full dose."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 447349

Reported Deaths: 6007
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin929301478
Ramsey39917738
Dakota32945340
Anoka30935364
Washington20116227
Stearns17847187
St. Louis13658241
Scott1193296
Wright11598104
Olmsted1045075
Sherburne820665
Carver693436
Clay651680
Rice605268
Kandiyohi553671
Blue Earth539933
Crow Wing482574
Otter Tail456367
Chisago452032
Benton419586
Winona388046
Douglas373966
Nobles369646
Mower364729
Goodhue346858
Polk328256
McLeod324745
Morrison311544
Beltrami309947
Lyon301136
Becker284639
Itasca284543
Isanti282441
Carlton279443
Steele27279
Pine266613
Freeborn244621
Todd231730
Nicollet224036
Brown214734
Mille Lacs214046
Le Sueur209415
Cass207623
Meeker199433
Waseca188916
Wabasha17023
Martin169926
Roseau165416
Hubbard149238
Redwood139627
Renville137239
Houston135613
Dodge13434
Chippewa131032
Cottonwood127018
Fillmore12315
Wadena119916
Rock110112
Sibley10847
Aitkin108033
Watonwan10638
Faribault105716
Pennington99215
Kanabec97418
Pipestone94023
Yellow Medicine93714
Murray8815
Jackson85310
Swift83418
Pope7385
Marshall70315
Stevens7018
Clearwater68514
Lac qui Parle65716
Lake63615
Wilkin6249
Koochiching59510
Lincoln4831
Big Stone4563
Unassigned44168
Grant4298
Norman4238
Mahnomen4107
Kittson37219
Red Lake3164
Traverse2503
Lake of the Woods1931
Cook1140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 304391

Reported Deaths: 4270
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk45574448
Linn17742274
Scott15414163
Black Hawk13696236
Woodbury12968175
Johnson1207549
Dubuque11348150
Pottawattamie8959112
Dallas885171
Story865434
Webster468271
Cerro Gordo464768
Sioux454456
Clinton449461
Warren440738
Marshall426561
Buena Vista392329
Muscatine388477
Des Moines381041
Plymouth349768
Wapello342398
Jasper321258
Lee315830
Marion303852
Jones270649
Henry263830
Carroll253934
Bremer242648
Crawford229422
Boone217017
Washington216831
Benton209244
Mahaska191836
Jackson191431
Tama186657
Dickinson185026
Delaware173036
Kossuth172143
Clay167319
Wright163624
Fayette161122
Buchanan159123
Hamilton158729
Winneshiek155219
Harrison154862
Hardin154429
Cedar152519
Clayton151348
Butler147324
Page144215
Floyd138836
Cherokee138427
Mills136216
Lyon134832
Poweshiek132424
Hancock129824
Allamakee127627
Iowa124322
Calhoun12209
Grundy120526
Jefferson120124
Madison11999
Winnebago118729
Mitchell116134
Louisa114730
Cass112841
Chickasaw110912
Sac110915
Emmet110431
Appanoose110138
Union108222
Humboldt105319
Guthrie102924
Shelby102126
Franklin101718
Unassigned9230
Palo Alto9049
Keokuk84926
Montgomery84822
Howard83119
Monroe80918
Clarke7927
Pocahontas77611
Ida74130
Davis69121
Greene6917
Adair68720
Lucas6488
Monona64016
Osceola6389
Worth6063
Taylor5919
Fremont5086
Van Buren49612
Decatur4824
Ringgold4289
Audubon4158
Wayne41421
Adams2953
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Mason City
Cloudy
24° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
A big temperature swing is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Temporary parking changes downtown

Image

Minnesota Airman returns home after 2 years

Image

Proposal for new "Welcome" signs in Clear Lake

Image

HyVee offering rapid antibody testing at some locations

Image

How far have we come since the "I Have a Dream" Speech?

Image

Helping victims of domestic abuse

Image

Teaching MLK in the classroom

Image

Planned parent protest for in person learning

Image

In Person Learning Through Pandemic

Image

Local Accounting Office Dealing With Changes

Community Events