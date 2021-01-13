Scientist at The Hormel Institute receives $4 million grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A scientist from The Hormel Institute is receiving a $4 million grant to research leukemia.

Dr. Shujun Liu hopes this research will help patients all over the world.

The Executive Director at The Hormel Institute says there's only about a 10% chance a researcher will get a grant, so they are very excited to get going on this project.

Dr. Liu says leukemia, a type of blood cancer, can be very aggressive because of hidden cancerous cells.

His research will focus on understanding how those few hidden leukemia cells survive cancer treatments and how to make sure every single cell is killed during the first round of treatment.

Dr. Liu says this is a dream come true for him and he was inspired as a child.

"My mom has very bad asthma. She went to the hospital very frequently. The hospital has so many people. I see those people struggling. So that means I'm trying to think if some day, I can save some people. I can reduce the pain from the people," says Dr. Liu.

Dr. Liu says he hopes to hire more researchers for this project and hopefully save a lot of lives.

The grant money will be distributed to The Hormel Institute University of Minnesota over a 5-year span.