Clear
BREAKING NEWS Watch live: House moves to impeach Trump for 2nd time; President says 'there must be no violence' Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

20,000 National Guard troops expected in Washington for Biden's inauguration

CNN's Brian Todd looks at the reinforced security around the Capitol building as the second impeachment of President Donald Trump begins and the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden approaches.

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 12:57 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 1:15 PM
Posted By: CNN

More than 20,000 National Guard members could be in the nation's capital to help secure President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Washington, DC, Police Chief Robert Contee said Wednesday, as sources tell CNN that officials are considering raising the terrorism threat level.

Contee's announcement also came as the US Secret Service on Wednesday officially took charge of security for Biden's inauguration as authorities warn of new threats across the country and unfold a massive security presence in Washington after last week's violence at the US Capitol.

There are already significantly more US troops deployed on Capitol Hill than in Afghanistan and Iraq combined, a staggering statistic that underscores just how massive the security presence already is.

The physical security perimeter around the Capitol and other key buildings also continues to expand. Road blocks and steel barriers are extending many blocks from the Capitol. Road blocks are also being set up further out from the White House and the National Naval Observatory, where the vice president lives.

The Secret Service is leading the overall security effort working in coordination with federal law enforcement agencies and the Pentagon. Multiple senior defense officials told CNN that there is a major interagency 'requirements' meeting Wednesday to discuss in depth security requirements.

Asked if he's ever seen this much law enforcement reinforcement coming to the District, the newly installed Chief Contee, who is a veteran of the Metropolitan Police Department and a lifelong DC resident, answered, 'not at this level, no.'

Multiple defense officials tell CNN that the total request for National Guard is close to 30,000 guardsmen to support US Capitol Police, Park Police and Washington Metropolitan Police Department but officials believe that the actual number needed is closer to 20,000. The final numbers will be provided by the Secret Service.

The officials added that there is no concern that there will be any shortage of Guard forces to meet requirements from the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Officials consider raising national terror threat level

Discussions are underway about raising the terrorism threat level, according to two sources familiar with the discussions, though one source cautioned no changes are expected as of now.

The National Terrorism Advisory System -- which replaced color-coded alerts of the Homeland Security Advisory System -- falls under the Department of Homeland Security. Advisories are pushed out in the event of an imminent or elevated threat to the public.

One of the officials said the discussions began following last week's insurrection and was based on information that a similar attack by 'armed militias' could happen at the Capitol or elsewhere.

The latest advisory issued stemmed from an Iran-related terrorism threat to the United States last January. It's since expired. According to the DHS website, decisions about issuing an advisory, and what form it takes, are informed by 'intelligence assessments and risks to the public and critical infrastructure.'

DHS did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

'The chatter is off the charts'

The Secret Service is taking the lead of inauguration security planning efforts as there is a growing concern among law enforcement officials that violent mobs' success in breaching the Capitol has increased the potential for attacks because people may be emboldened to carry out violence.

'The chatter is off the charts right now,' one official said.

CNN reported on Tuesday that thousands of armed pro-Donald Trump extremists are plotting to surround the US Capitol ahead of Biden's inauguration, according to a member of Congress who was among those briefed late Monday.

But the Secret Service is prepared to secure the inauguration, the Department of Homeland Security's second-in-command Ken Cuccinelli told CNN, while acknowledging there are always 'problem players' that show up.

'There's always problem players that talk before an inauguration, and there are always some that show up,' Cuccinelli, the DHS senior official performing the duties of the deputy secretary, when asked about threats to the upcoming event. Cuccinelli also said that the Secret Service is preparing for the possibility of a bigger security problem than the events of January 6 but added that the agency is 'thoroughly prepared to contend with it.'

Several officials told CNN that there is a much better feeling that things are organized and being put into place correctly because the Secret Service is in charge, with one official simply saying: 'They don't mess around.'

Cuccinelli, who has been the public face for the department on security issues since the Capitol attack, said the biggest change to security preparations has been moving the start date for the National Special Security Event (NSSE) up six days, with the official designation coming Wednesday morning.

An NSSE is intended to bring in the full force of the federal government and its resources and puts the Secret Service as the lead for security operations.

The security measures even include parking spots.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said public parking garages in areas of downtown DC and near the Capitol will be closed off starting at 6:00 a.m. ET Friday through the inauguration. Any cars left in those garages will be inaccessible until after the Inauguration.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 438867

Reported Deaths: 5792
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin912921448
Ramsey39186723
Dakota32330310
Anoka30475352
Washington19687213
Stearns17600179
St. Louis13358231
Scott1170393
Wright1140199
Olmsted1008968
Sherburne808262
Carver682735
Clay639278
Rice589164
Kandiyohi548869
Blue Earth530632
Crow Wing472271
Otter Tail446457
Chisago444229
Benton410884
Winona378945
Douglas368365
Nobles362746
Mower353726
Goodhue336753
Polk325553
McLeod320841
Morrison306843
Beltrami302646
Lyon297634
Itasca278841
Becker278338
Isanti278139
Carlton275441
Steele26469
Pine261613
Todd229629
Freeborn229019
Nicollet220036
Brown211334
Mille Lacs211045
Le Sueur205815
Cass201222
Meeker196733
Waseca186815
Martin166426
Wabasha16442
Roseau164116
Hubbard145337
Redwood136627
Renville135439
Houston130513
Chippewa130331
Dodge12854
Cottonwood124217
Fillmore11913
Wadena117713
Rock107411
Sibley10697
Aitkin105733
Watonwan10497
Faribault102214
Kanabec96118
Pennington93915
Yellow Medicine92114
Pipestone91322
Murray8495
Jackson83010
Swift82117
Pope7325
Marshall69615
Stevens6908
Clearwater67914
Lac qui Parle64816
Wilkin6089
Lake60415
Koochiching57210
Unassigned47868
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4503
Grant4237
Norman4208
Mahnomen4067
Kittson35819
Red Lake3144
Traverse2383
Lake of the Woods1721
Cook1110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 297586

Reported Deaths: 4168
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44384434
Linn17440268
Scott15081156
Black Hawk13391228
Woodbury12804175
Johnson1178749
Dubuque11138146
Pottawattamie8797111
Dallas861769
Story846233
Webster460668
Cerro Gordo452965
Sioux449551
Clinton441361
Warren422137
Marshall421960
Buena Vista386429
Muscatine378575
Des Moines372640
Plymouth346366
Wapello331995
Jasper309355
Lee307628
Marion295152
Jones268049
Henry259330
Carroll250733
Bremer236748
Crawford226122
Boone211116
Washington209831
Benton206641
Jackson187931
Mahaska187436
Tama183357
Dickinson181722
Delaware169735
Kossuth166141
Clay163619
Wright160024
Hamilton155228
Buchanan154820
Fayette153522
Hardin152630
Harrison151661
Clayton148748
Winneshiek147419
Cedar146519
Page142415
Butler142123
Cherokee136025
Floyd135036
Mills134516
Lyon132232
Poweshiek129124
Hancock126424
Allamakee125026
Calhoun12109
Iowa121022
Grundy117322
Jefferson117223
Winnebago115729
Madison11329
Louisa112928
Mitchell112134
Cass110441
Chickasaw109311
Emmet108830
Sac108515
Union107522
Appanoose106438
Humboldt103119
Guthrie101124
Shelby100126
Franklin98918
Palo Alto8839
Unassigned8610
Keokuk83325
Montgomery81722
Howard79718
Monroe78118
Pocahontas76811
Clarke7607
Ida72930
Davis68120
Greene6747
Adair66920
Lucas6408
Osceola6309
Monona60616
Taylor5869
Worth5803
Fremont4915
Van Buren48512
Decatur4704
Ringgold4189
Wayne41221
Audubon4118
Adams2883
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Snow arrives later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester Charter Commission Proposes Changes to Park, Library Boards

Image

Smooth like Tschetter: Stewartville hoops aiming high in 2021

Image

Century hopes for an even stronger 2021

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Forecast

${item.thumbnail.title}

RPS changes student start times for 2021-2022 school year

Image

Mason City woman was in Washington for Trump Rally

Image

Minnesota eateries welcome indoor diners again: 'Just go with the flow'

Image

SE Minnesota 911 outage

Image

Rochester city leaders discuss park priorities after November referendum

Image

Minnesota bars and restaurants offer a taste of normalcy

Community Events