The US has suffered its worst day ever for Covid-19 deaths

The US reported its highest daily number of Covid-19 deaths on Tuesd...

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 9:28 AM
Posted By: CNN

The US reported its highest daily number of Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday with more than 4,320 fatalities attributed to the virus.

It marked the second time -- both this month and since the pandemic's start -- that the US reported more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in a single day.

Over the past week, the US has averaged more than 3,300 deaths every day, a jump of more than 217% from mid-November.

The numbers are grim, but to some experts they're not surprising. They follow Covid-19 case surges -- fueled by holiday gatherings -- across the country and weeks of record-high hospitalization numbers.

Now more than 131,300 Americans are hospitalized with the virus, according to the COVID Tracking Project -- and in some parts of the country, hospitals have reached their breaking point.

Arizona reported a record-high 5,082 hospitalized Covid-19 patients Tuesday and on the same day broke a second record: more than 1,180 patients with the virus in ICU beds. In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards extended an order which keeps Covid-19 mitigation measures in place for nearly another month, saying the state was seeing a "huge spike" in cases and hospitalizations.

Those numbers are also on the rise in college towns as students return for the first semester of 2021.

Full-time enrollment at higher education institutes accounts for more than a quarter of the population in 30 US counties, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Infections increased in 26 of the counties over a week, by an average of 50%. In Williamsburg, Virginia -- home to William & Mary -- cases nearly tripled over seven days. Cases more than doubled in Whitman County, Washington, home of Washington State University and Albany County, Wyoming, home of University of Wyoming.

And at least 90% of staffed ICU beds are occupied in 10 of the counties, including Mississippi State University's Oktibbeha County, where nearly all ICU beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Track Covid-19 cases in the US

Government announces vaccine rollout changes

Also Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced the federal government will no longer hold back Covid-19 vaccine doses it kept in reserve and encouraged states to open vaccinations to more people.

"We are telling states they should open vaccinations to all people ... 65 and over and all people under age 65 with a comorbidity with some form of medical documentation," Azar said.

More than 27.6 million vaccine doses have so far been distributed, according to CDC data, and more than 9.3 million people have received their first dose -- a far cry from where some experts hoped the country would be by now.

In many cases, it's been the rigid following of guidance on who should get the vaccines first that has slowed the vaccine rollout, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.

While priorities recommended by the CDC shouldn't be abandoned, Fauci said, "When people are ready to get vaccinated, we're going to move right on to the next level, so that there are not vaccine doses that are sitting in a freezer or refrigerator where they could be getting into people's arm."

Azar added Tuesday that second doses will still be available to those who need them, saying "based on the science and evidence we have, it is imperative that people receive their second doses on time."

The Pfizer vaccine doses should be spaced 21 days apart, and the Moderna doses should be 28 days apart.

And there are more changes on the way: Starting two weeks from now, vaccines will be distributed to states based on which jurisdictions are getting the most doses into arms and where the most older adults reside.

"We will be allocating them based on the pace of administration as reported by states and by the size of the 65 and over population in each state," Azar said. "We're giving states two weeks' notice of this shift to give them the time necessary to plan and to improve their reporting if they think their data is faulty."

Nearly 2.3 million children have tested positive for Covid-19

Meanwhile, a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association shows that as of January 7, nearly 2.3 million children had tested positive for Covid-19 since the pandemic's start.

More than 171,000 of those cases were reported between December 31 and January 7, while over two weeks -- between December 24 through January 7 -- there was a 15% increase in child Covid-19 cases, the report said.

The findings mean children now represent 12.5% of all Covid-19 infections in the US.

"At this time, it appears that severe illness due to Covid-19 is rare among children," the report said.

"However, there is an urgent need to collect more data on longer-term impacts of the pandemic on children, including ways the virus may harm the long-term physical health of infected children, as well as its emotional and mental health effects."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 438867

Reported Deaths: 5792
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin912921448
Ramsey39186723
Dakota32330310
Anoka30475352
Washington19687213
Stearns17600179
St. Louis13358231
Scott1170393
Wright1140199
Olmsted1008968
Sherburne808262
Carver682735
Clay639278
Rice589164
Kandiyohi548869
Blue Earth530632
Crow Wing472271
Otter Tail446457
Chisago444229
Benton410884
Winona378945
Douglas368365
Nobles362746
Mower353726
Goodhue336753
Polk325553
McLeod320841
Morrison306843
Beltrami302646
Lyon297634
Itasca278841
Becker278338
Isanti278139
Carlton275441
Steele26469
Pine261613
Todd229629
Freeborn229019
Nicollet220036
Brown211334
Mille Lacs211045
Le Sueur205815
Cass201222
Meeker196733
Waseca186815
Martin166426
Wabasha16442
Roseau164116
Hubbard145337
Redwood136627
Renville135439
Houston130513
Chippewa130331
Dodge12854
Cottonwood124217
Fillmore11913
Wadena117713
Rock107411
Sibley10697
Aitkin105733
Watonwan10497
Faribault102214
Kanabec96118
Pennington93915
Yellow Medicine92114
Pipestone91322
Murray8495
Jackson83010
Swift82117
Pope7325
Marshall69615
Stevens6908
Clearwater67914
Lac qui Parle64816
Wilkin6089
Lake60415
Koochiching57210
Unassigned47868
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4503
Grant4237
Norman4208
Mahnomen4067
Kittson35819
Red Lake3144
Traverse2383
Lake of the Woods1721
Cook1110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 297586

Reported Deaths: 4168
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk44384434
Linn17440268
Scott15081156
Black Hawk13391228
Woodbury12804175
Johnson1178749
Dubuque11138146
Pottawattamie8797111
Dallas861769
Story846233
Webster460668
Cerro Gordo452965
Sioux449551
Clinton441361
Warren422137
Marshall421960
Buena Vista386429
Muscatine378575
Des Moines372640
Plymouth346366
Wapello331995
Jasper309355
Lee307628
Marion295152
Jones268049
Henry259330
Carroll250733
Bremer236748
Crawford226122
Boone211116
Washington209831
Benton206641
Jackson187931
Mahaska187436
Tama183357
Dickinson181722
Delaware169735
Kossuth166141
Clay163619
Wright160024
Hamilton155228
Buchanan154820
Fayette153522
Hardin152630
Harrison151661
Clayton148748
Winneshiek147419
Cedar146519
Page142415
Butler142123
Cherokee136025
Floyd135036
Mills134516
Lyon132232
Poweshiek129124
Hancock126424
Allamakee125026
Calhoun12109
Iowa121022
Grundy117322
Jefferson117223
Winnebago115729
Madison11329
Louisa112928
Mitchell112134
Cass110441
Chickasaw109311
Emmet108830
Sac108515
Union107522
Appanoose106438
Humboldt103119
Guthrie101124
Shelby100126
Franklin98918
Palo Alto8839
Unassigned8610
Keokuk83325
Montgomery81722
Howard79718
Monroe78118
Pocahontas76811
Clarke7607
Ida72930
Davis68120
Greene6747
Adair66920
Lucas6408
Osceola6309
Monona60616
Taylor5869
Worth5803
Fremont4915
Van Buren48512
Decatur4704
Ringgold4189
Wayne41221
Audubon4118
Adams2883
