Clear

Covid-19 vaccination plan 'not working,' former FDA official warns

With Covid-19 hospitalizations surp...

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 9:43 AM
Posted By: CNN

With Covid-19 hospitalizations surpassing 100,000 for 40 days in a row, officials are trying to ramp up the pace of vaccinations across the United States.

"We really need to get this vaccine out more quickly, because this is really our only tool," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

On Sunday, 129,229 people were in US hospitals with coronavirus, but the day marked only the sixth highest in pandemic history, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

Experts have long said the best defenses against surging cases are preventative measures like masks and social distancing, as well as widespread vaccination. So far, at least 22.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been distributed and nearly 6.7 million have made their way into patients' arms. Health officials had hoped to get 20 million people vaccinated at the start of the new year, but the administration of vaccines has undergone delays and roadblocks.

"We need to acknowledge that it's not working," Gottlieb said Sunday of the vaccination plan. "We need to hit the reset and adopt a new strategy in trying to get that out to patients."

Gottlieb's warning came just days after the US crossed a grim threshold for the first time -- reporting more than 4,000 new Covid-19 deaths in a single day on Thursday. Since the pandemic began, more than 374,000 people have died in the US and more than 22.4 million people have been infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More people, sites and online resources for vaccines

As the surge ratchets up infection, hospitalization and fatality numbers across states, officials are working to make it easier to access vaccinations.

California, an epicenter of the pandemic in the US, added 49,685 new cases on Sunday alone, bringing the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to more than 2.6 million.

Starting Monday, the state will boost its vaccine rollout to include health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, and those living in congregate settings such as assisted living or shelters, according to new guidance from the state health department.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Dodger Stadium will become a COVID-19 vaccination site by the end of the week and will no longer offer testing after Monday.

So far, the state's vaccination efforts have struggled, and only about a third of the more than 2.1 million doses received have made it into the arms of residents.

In New York City, officials are hoping to expand access through vaccination sites. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday that three additional 24/7 vaccination sites would open this week.

De Blasio spoke Sunday from a site at the Bathgate Industrial Park, stating that the city is "well on-pace" to reach 100,000 vaccinations by this week. He has said previously that he hopes to have one million vaccinations completed by the end of the month.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has launched a Covid vaccine locator website in hopes of increasing access in the state that has administered the least vaccines per capita, according to the CDC Covid Data Tracker.

The website will not allow for scheduling but will provide contact information for people to schedule vaccinations once available, according to the release.

A deadlier pace than 2020

More than 28,400 new Covid-19 deaths have been reported in just the first 11 days of 2021, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

At this rate, more people could die from Covid-19 in January than any other month of this pandemic. December had a record high of 77,431 deaths due to Covid-19.

On Sunday, the US reported 1,821 new Covid-19 deaths, along with 216,290 new infections, according to Johns Hopkins data.

In hard-hit Arizona, the crisis will get worse, said Joe K. Gerald, associate professor at the University of Arizona's Zuckerman College of Public Health.

"We should expect to set new records for cases, hospitalizations, and deaths over the coming weeks. Policy action is urgently needed to mitigate the worst possible outcome," Gerald wrote.

He also expressed concern about "the inevitable arrival of the more highly transmissible" strain of coronavirus that was first detected in the United Kingdom and has spread to at least eight US states, including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

"If it gathers a foothold, it will accelerate, lengthen, and deepen Arizona's outbreak," Gerald said.

Capitol riots likely a 'surge event' for Covid-19

The recent riot at the US Capitol would likely be a "surge event" that "will probably lead to a significant spreading" across the country, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said

"You had largely unmasked individuals in a non-distanced fashion, who were all through the Capitol," Dr. Robert Redfield told the McClatchy newspaper group.

"Then these individuals all are going in cars and trains and planes going home all across the country right now."

CNN medical analyst and emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen echoed that statement, telling CNN's Ana Cabrera Sunday, "The individuals who did not use masks or social distancing at the Capitol probably are also not following these guidelines when they go back to their home communities."

"And it's very likely they're engaging in other risky behaviors there and potentially seeding coronavirus all around the country, wherever they came from," she said. "I hope that everyone who participated in those events will go back and quarantine and get tested."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 436572

Reported Deaths: 5775
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin908391447
Ramsey38963722
Dakota32154308
Anoka30354347
Washington19581213
Stearns17548179
St. Louis13281229
Scott1163492
Wright1133798
Olmsted1000468
Sherburne805562
Carver678934
Clay636978
Rice585363
Kandiyohi547769
Blue Earth527232
Crow Wing469171
Otter Tail443857
Chisago441929
Benton409084
Winona376045
Douglas366364
Nobles362046
Mower349226
Goodhue332752
Polk325253
McLeod319941
Morrison305643
Beltrami300946
Lyon296534
Itasca277841
Becker277438
Isanti277239
Carlton274141
Pine261213
Steele26129
Todd228529
Freeborn224518
Nicollet219236
Mille Lacs210745
Brown209634
Le Sueur204415
Cass200722
Meeker195733
Waseca186016
Martin165226
Roseau164116
Wabasha16282
Hubbard144737
Redwood136027
Renville135039
Chippewa130431
Houston129913
Dodge12734
Cottonwood123817
Wadena117513
Fillmore11743
Rock107311
Sibley10637
Aitkin104933
Watonwan10457
Faribault101114
Kanabec95918
Pennington92715
Yellow Medicine91914
Pipestone91022
Murray8395
Jackson82410
Swift82017
Pope7315
Marshall69515
Stevens6908
Clearwater67814
Lac qui Parle64516
Wilkin6089
Lake59915
Koochiching57110
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4503
Unassigned44668
Grant4227
Norman4218
Mahnomen4047
Kittson35719
Red Lake3144
Traverse2363
Lake of the Woods1641
Cook1110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 295023

Reported Deaths: 4084
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk43843426
Linn17320264
Scott14965155
Black Hawk13294225
Woodbury12748173
Johnson1168449
Dubuque11087142
Pottawattamie8740104
Dallas848867
Story839832
Webster458567
Cerro Gordo451664
Sioux447348
Clinton435261
Marshall419259
Warren412837
Buena Vista385128
Muscatine375175
Des Moines371738
Plymouth345365
Wapello329593
Jasper306355
Lee305828
Marion291251
Jones266549
Henry257929
Carroll248432
Bremer236247
Crawford224222
Boone208915
Washington207430
Benton205041
Jackson185631
Mahaska184835
Tama182857
Dickinson180821
Delaware168935
Kossuth163635
Clay162117
Wright158522
Hamilton153926
Buchanan153819
Fayette151922
Hardin151629
Harrison150960
Clayton147747
Winneshiek147219
Cedar145419
Page141914
Butler140523
Floyd134336
Mills133815
Cherokee132825
Lyon131130
Poweshiek128224
Hancock125424
Allamakee124126
Calhoun12069
Iowa119322
Grundy116721
Jefferson115523
Winnebago115029
Louisa112327
Mitchell111633
Cass110240
Madison10959
Chickasaw108911
Sac108114
Emmet107929
Union106220
Appanoose104837
Humboldt101918
Guthrie100123
Shelby98826
Franklin98017
Palo Alto8779
Unassigned8480
Keokuk82825
Montgomery81322
Howard79618
Monroe76918
Pocahontas76211
Clarke7397
Ida72530
Davis67820
Greene6687
Adair65520
Lucas6358
Osceola6289
Monona59416
Taylor5819
Worth5743
Fremont4845
Van Buren47912
Decatur4624
Wayne41121
Ringgold4029
Audubon3998
Adams2883
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Temps warm next several days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 1/11

Image

125 Castle Quilters to honor RPD.

Image

Bars and restaurants reopening.

Image

Canadian Honker prepares to reopen

Image

Ice Skating club

Image

Sara's Sunday Evening Forecast

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Cooler Air Will Return

Image

Sara's Saturday Evening Forecast

Image

Rochester Ready 2021

Image

Stimulus check helps business

Community Events