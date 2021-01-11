Clear

UK entering 'worst point' of pandemic, top health official warns, as cases rise and bodies pile up

The United Kingdom is entering its...

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 9:43 AM
Posted By: CNN

The United Kingdom is entering its most challenging weeks since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a top official said Monday, as hospitals face being overrun and morgues fill up.

"We're now at the worst point of this epidemic for the UK. In the future we will have the vaccine, but the numbers at the moment are higher than they were in the previous peak — by some distance," England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty told the BBC, adding that he expects the next few weeks to be the "most dangerous time."

The country, which has already suffered more deaths as a result of the disease than any European nation and recently became the fifth nation on earth to reach the grim milestone of three million cases, is on the verge of seeing its hospitals overwhelmed.

Whitty told the BBC on Monday that there were currently more than 30,000 patients in hospital, compared to 18,000 during the first peak of the virus in the UK in April.

"We're now at a situation where in the UK as a whole, around one in 50 people is infected, and in London it's around 1 in 30," Whitty said. "There is a very high chance that if you meet someone unnecessarily, they will have Covid."

His warning comes with the country barely a week into its third national lockdown. But fears are growing that Britons are increasingly giving up on complying with the rules, as case numbers continue to surge despite the extreme measures.

Whitty stressed that minimizing contact with others will stop the situation from getting worse.

"Every single unnecessary contact any of us have is a potential link in a chain of transmission that will lead eventually to a vulnerable person," he told the BBC. "So, the absolute key is for all of us to think do we really need to have this contact?"

Whitty's intervention comes as the number of daily deaths in the UK remain very high, a point grimly illustrated by the fact that in one county in southern England, bodies are being stored at a temporary facility as morgues there are at capacity.

The temporary facility in Surrey, south of London, can hold an extra 800 bodies, on top of the 600 that can be held in morgues.

A spokesperson for the Surrey Local Resilience Forum told the UK's PA news agency: "To put some perspective on this, during the first wave, they had 700 bodies go through that (temporary) facility ... The first wave lasted approximately 12 weeks from mid-March to mid-May ... Since December 21, after just two and a half weeks, they have had 300 bodies go through it."

The UK has been ahead of the curve on approving Covid-19 vaccinations and on Monday the government is expected to outline how it will hit its target of vaccinating 13 million people by February 15.

A large part of the program will be handled by vaccination centers around the country -- the first of which opens on Monday -- and an army of volunteers who have been trained to administer the vaccine.

And even the good news that two million people have been vaccinated has been soured by reported shortages of the vaccine in some hospitals. It is unclear why the shortages are happening; the government has faced criticism for how it plans to prioritize handing out the doses it does have.

If Whitty's worst fears become reality, then the National Health Service will be under enormous strain as it attempts to cope with unprecedented hospital admissions, deal with dead bodies, vaccinate the most vulnerable citizens while also carrying out the normal procedures.

The government will be hoping that Whitty's stark warnings force citizens into complying with the measures to stop the spread of the virus.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 436572

Reported Deaths: 5775
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin908391447
Ramsey38963722
Dakota32154308
Anoka30354347
Washington19581213
Stearns17548179
St. Louis13281229
Scott1163492
Wright1133798
Olmsted1000468
Sherburne805562
Carver678934
Clay636978
Rice585363
Kandiyohi547769
Blue Earth527232
Crow Wing469171
Otter Tail443857
Chisago441929
Benton409084
Winona376045
Douglas366364
Nobles362046
Mower349226
Goodhue332752
Polk325253
McLeod319941
Morrison305643
Beltrami300946
Lyon296534
Itasca277841
Becker277438
Isanti277239
Carlton274141
Pine261213
Steele26129
Todd228529
Freeborn224518
Nicollet219236
Mille Lacs210745
Brown209634
Le Sueur204415
Cass200722
Meeker195733
Waseca186016
Martin165226
Roseau164116
Wabasha16282
Hubbard144737
Redwood136027
Renville135039
Chippewa130431
Houston129913
Dodge12734
Cottonwood123817
Wadena117513
Fillmore11743
Rock107311
Sibley10637
Aitkin104933
Watonwan10457
Faribault101114
Kanabec95918
Pennington92715
Yellow Medicine91914
Pipestone91022
Murray8395
Jackson82410
Swift82017
Pope7315
Marshall69515
Stevens6908
Clearwater67814
Lac qui Parle64516
Wilkin6089
Lake59915
Koochiching57110
Lincoln4771
Big Stone4503
Unassigned44668
Grant4227
Norman4218
Mahnomen4047
Kittson35719
Red Lake3144
Traverse2363
Lake of the Woods1641
Cook1110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 295023

Reported Deaths: 4084
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk43843426
Linn17320264
Scott14965155
Black Hawk13294225
Woodbury12748173
Johnson1168449
Dubuque11087142
Pottawattamie8740104
Dallas848867
Story839832
Webster458567
Cerro Gordo451664
Sioux447348
Clinton435261
Marshall419259
Warren412837
Buena Vista385128
Muscatine375175
Des Moines371738
Plymouth345365
Wapello329593
Jasper306355
Lee305828
Marion291251
Jones266549
Henry257929
Carroll248432
Bremer236247
Crawford224222
Boone208915
Washington207430
Benton205041
Jackson185631
Mahaska184835
Tama182857
Dickinson180821
Delaware168935
Kossuth163635
Clay162117
Wright158522
Hamilton153926
Buchanan153819
Fayette151922
Hardin151629
Harrison150960
Clayton147747
Winneshiek147219
Cedar145419
Page141914
Butler140523
Floyd134336
Mills133815
Cherokee132825
Lyon131130
Poweshiek128224
Hancock125424
Allamakee124126
Calhoun12069
Iowa119322
Grundy116721
Jefferson115523
Winnebago115029
Louisa112327
Mitchell111633
Cass110240
Madison10959
Chickasaw108911
Sac108114
Emmet107929
Union106220
Appanoose104837
Humboldt101918
Guthrie100123
Shelby98826
Franklin98017
Palo Alto8779
Unassigned8480
Keokuk82825
Montgomery81322
Howard79618
Monroe76918
Pocahontas76211
Clarke7397
Ida72530
Davis67820
Greene6687
Adair65520
Lucas6358
Osceola6289
Monona59416
Taylor5819
Worth5743
Fremont4845
Van Buren47912
Decatur4624
Wayne41121
Ringgold4029
Audubon3998
Adams2883
