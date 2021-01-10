Clear

Just 9 days into the new year, more than 2 million people have been infected with coronavirus

After the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States in early 2020, it took about 90 days to reach 2 million cases.Bu just nine days int...

Posted: Jan 10, 2021 8:59 AM
Updated: Jan 10, 2021 9:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

After the first coronavirus case was reported in the United States in early 2020, it took about 90 days to reach 2 million cases.

Bu just nine days into 2021, more than 2 million people have been infected with Covid-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In that same time frame, an additional 24,260 deaths have been reported.

The US has been grappling with surging cases, deaths and hospitalizations since the holiday season. And with a total of more than 22.1 million infected and 372,428 people killed by coronavirus in the US already, experts warn the coming weeks could bring even more devastation.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Friday that the riot at the US Capitol would likely be a "surge event" that will have "public health consequences."

"You had largely unmasked individuals in a non-distanced fashion, who were all through the Capitol," Dr. Robert Redfield told the McClatchy newspaper group. "Then these individuals all are going in cars and trains and planes going home all across the country right now."

"So I do think this is an event that will probably lead to a significant spreading," he added.

The spread would pile on to an already dire situation.

Thursday was the first single day when the US reported more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths. The spread has pushed some hospital facilities and medical staff to their limits. Some 130,777 Covid-19 patients were in US hospitals on Saturday -- the fifth-highest figure recorded, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

'Our most dangerous time'

Many states are feeling the strain of the national surge.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said his state was seeing a "real and significant increase in cases and our positivity rate from people's gatherings around the holiday."

"This surge that we're in right now is at least twice the rate, the seriousness, of the previous surges that we have seen," the governor said Friday. "This is our most dangerous time."

Hospitalizations are climbing in Texas, where a record number of coronavirus hospital patients were reported for the seventh day in a row on Saturday. There are now 13,935 patients hospitalized in the state, the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard shows.

The same day, Arizona added 98 new coronavirus deaths, bringing its total to over 10,000, according to an update from the state's health department.

At the epicenter of the pandemic in the US is California. Saturday brought 52,000 new cases in the state, which is the fifth time the daily case count has been over 50,000 since December 15, according to the state's health department.

California also reported an all time high of ICU coronavirus patients at 4,939, and of deaths in a single day with 695 deaths reported across the state.

In Los Angeles County, it took only the last four days to report more than 1,000 new cases, according to the county's health department.

"The speed with which we are reaching grim milestones of COVID-19 deaths and cases is a devastating reflection of the immense spread that is occurring across the county," Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer said in the statement. "The best way to protect ourselves, slow the spread, and stop overwhelming our hospitals, is to pause participating in any activities that aren't absolutely essential.

"This is just not the time to go to the shopping mall or to a friend's house to watch a basketball or football game."

Biden team announces plan to ratchet up vaccine rollout

At this point, the country's only choice is to "vaccinate our way through this," said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at Baylor College.

"We are in a race against death right now," he told CNN's Ana Cabrera on Saturday. "And that's why we have to accelerate our vaccine program."

President-elect Joe Biden will aim to release nearly all available doses of Covid-19 vaccines in an effort to quickly ramp up the US vaccine rollout.

But it could also be risky, since both vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna require two doses administered weeks apart to be about 95% effective, and vaccine manufacturing has not ramped up as rapidly as many experts had hoped.

The plan is a break from the strategy of the Trump administration, which has held back doses of the vaccines to ensure that second doses are available.

Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of Biden's coronavirus advisory board, told CNN Saturday the new plan aims to "get doses out as quickly as possible" and simplify distribution.

Officials are not recommending patients delay receiving their second doses, she said. People should still plan to receive the second dose of Pfizer's vaccine 21 days after the first dose, and the Moderna vaccine 28 days after the first dose.

"So long as there are not any manufacturing glitches, we're confident that the supply of vaccine will be there when people return for their second dose," Gounder said.

Asked about the plan, Hotez said he was "all for increasing the number of Americans who get vaccinated." But he stressed that people need to understand the importance of receiving the second dose.

"I'm just worried people may get the wrong message, saying, 'Hey, it's okay to walk around with just a single dose,'" he said, "because that's not the case."

Biden's team is also debating whether vaccine guidance prioritizing certain groups -- such as health care workers and residents of long-term living facilities -- should be changed, Gounder said.

"Whether we will expand to other groups quicker really remains to be seen," she said, adding some states have already deviated from the recommendations.

"I think big picture, the goal here is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible and as safely as possible," she said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 434413

Reported Deaths: 5731
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin902651443
Ramsey38748718
Dakota31965298
Anoka30210346
Washington19449211
Stearns17499179
St. Louis13202226
Scott1159191
Wright1127797
Olmsted997866
Sherburne802362
Carver675534
Clay635778
Rice583062
Kandiyohi547268
Blue Earth526332
Crow Wing466671
Otter Tail440857
Chisago440229
Benton407684
Winona373645
Douglas365364
Nobles359946
Mower347926
Goodhue331252
Polk324753
McLeod318941
Morrison304943
Beltrami299445
Lyon295432
Itasca276741
Isanti276437
Becker276338
Carlton273040
Steele26059
Pine260212
Todd228129
Freeborn221418
Nicollet218636
Mille Lacs210045
Brown208434
Le Sueur203915
Cass200221
Meeker194233
Waseca185616
Martin164326
Roseau163916
Wabasha16252
Hubbard144237
Redwood135627
Renville134739
Chippewa130231
Houston128013
Dodge12734
Cottonwood123816
Fillmore11692
Wadena116812
Rock106111
Sibley10566
Aitkin104733
Watonwan10457
Faribault100613
Kanabec95618
Pennington92315
Yellow Medicine91614
Pipestone90522
Murray8315
Jackson82210
Swift81817
Pope7245
Marshall69515
Stevens6898
Clearwater67614
Lac qui Parle64516
Wilkin6079
Lake58915
Koochiching56910
Lincoln4751
Big Stone4493
Unassigned43268
Norman4188
Grant4177
Mahnomen4027
Kittson35619
Red Lake3134
Traverse2342
Lake of the Woods1631
Cook1090

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 294515

Reported Deaths: 4073
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk43790424
Linn17295264
Scott14951154
Black Hawk13281224
Woodbury12724173
Johnson1166149
Dubuque11079141
Pottawattamie8715104
Dallas847967
Story838532
Webster458567
Cerro Gordo450064
Sioux446748
Clinton434461
Marshall418559
Warren412337
Buena Vista384827
Muscatine374175
Des Moines371338
Plymouth344565
Wapello328693
Lee305328
Jasper304955
Marion290751
Jones266449
Henry257829
Carroll248132
Bremer235747
Crawford223522
Boone207815
Washington206829
Benton204741
Jackson185331
Mahaska184635
Tama182757
Dickinson180121
Delaware168535
Kossuth162935
Clay161917
Wright158522
Hamilton153826
Buchanan152619
Fayette151322
Hardin151229
Harrison150660
Clayton147147
Winneshiek147119
Cedar145319
Page141814
Butler139923
Floyd134236
Mills133515
Cherokee132625
Lyon130930
Poweshiek128124
Hancock125024
Allamakee123826
Calhoun12069
Iowa119222
Grundy116221
Jefferson114923
Winnebago114729
Louisa112126
Mitchell111433
Cass109740
Madison10939
Chickasaw108511
Sac108114
Emmet107229
Union106019
Appanoose104837
Humboldt101818
Guthrie100023
Shelby99126
Franklin97317
Palo Alto8759
Unassigned8430
Keokuk82825
Montgomery81122
Howard78618
Monroe76918
Pocahontas76211
Clarke7377
Ida72230
Davis67820
Greene6687
Adair65318
Lucas6358
Osceola6289
Monona59416
Taylor5809
Worth5663
Fremont4845
Van Buren47912
Decatur4624
Wayne41121
Ringgold4029
Audubon3988
Adams2883
