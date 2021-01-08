Canadian Honker prepares for in-person dining

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With indoor dining resuming at 50% capacity on Monday, local restaurants say they are excited to be welcoming both employees and customers back.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Canadian Honker about how the popular eatery is managing the transition.

Canadian Honker says it lost about 50% of its revenue this past year due to all the closures and restrictions.

The restaurant has all the COVID-19 safety protocols in place, including mask requirements and social distancing.

On Monday, there will be 20 tables available for people to sit and eat.

Typically, the restaurant would have 44 tables.

Canadian Honker needed to eliminate a section of tables becuase it needed a social distancing waiting area.

The restaurant says it is excited to have in-person dining, but also to have all the employees back.

"We're just excited to get them back to work and they can provide for their families again. So, yeah, it's been hard on the business, but we were more concerned and more hurt in our hearts for the employees than anything," says Canadian Honker Floor Manager Samantha Wilschek.

Canadian Honker is, in fact, opening up for in-person dining on Monday.