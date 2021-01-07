Clear

CDC has found more than 50 US cases of coronavirus variant first identified in UK

At least 52 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the UK have been found in the United States, according to data posted Wednesday by the US Cent...

Posted: Jan 7, 2021 11:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

At least 52 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the UK have been found in the United States, according to data posted Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This includes at least 26 cases in California, 22 cases in Florida, two cases in Colorado, and one case each in Georgia and New York.

CDC says this does not represent the total number of cases circulating in the US, but rather just those that have been found by analyzing positive samples. The agency cautions that its numbers, which are expected to update Tuesdays and Thursdays, may not immediately match those of state and local health departments.

While the variant appears to spread more easily, there's no evidence that it's any more deadly or causes more severe disease, according to CDC.

Experts suspect there could be many more cases in the country and have criticized the US for not doing more genetic sequencing of virus samples to surveil for mutations.

On Sunday, a CDC official told CNN the agency plans to more than double the number of samples it sequences over the following two weeks -- with a target of 6,500 per week.

The earliest known US sample that carried the current version of the variant was taken on December 19 in Florida, according to the genomic database GISAID. However, collection dates are not available for all samples.

Coronaviruses mutate constantly as they circulate. What concerns doctors and scientists is the possibility that the virus could acquire changes that render it less vulnerable to vaccines or treatments. So far, there is no evidence the coronavirus can evade the effects or vaccines or treatments.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 427587

Reported Deaths: 5596
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin888321417
Ramsey38193708
Dakota31358288
Anoka29803337
Washington19111203
Stearns17327175
St. Louis13018220
Scott1135487
Wright1113392
Olmsted978165
Sherburne789260
Carver662334
Clay630678
Rice568960
Kandiyohi544867
Blue Earth517129
Crow Wing461867
Chisago433028
Otter Tail432553
Benton403183
Winona368645
Douglas358763
Nobles357146
Mower340126
Polk322552
Goodhue321649
McLeod313541
Morrison300243
Beltrami295644
Lyon289929
Itasca273941
Becker273637
Isanti272535
Carlton269338
Pine255912
Steele25539
Todd226228
Nicollet213734
Freeborn211218
Mille Lacs208345
Brown205533
Le Sueur200215
Cass197020
Meeker191033
Waseca181116
Roseau162015
Martin161725
Wabasha15812
Hubbard142037
Redwood133027
Renville132839
Chippewa129430
Houston124313
Dodge12334
Cottonwood123116
Wadena115412
Fillmore11502
Rock104810
Sibley10485
Aitkin103932
Watonwan10377
Faribault96611
Kanabec94518
Pennington91514
Yellow Medicine90114
Pipestone88722
Swift81217
Jackson8118
Murray7985
Pope6984
Marshall68715
Stevens6798
Clearwater67114
Lac qui Parle63015
Wilkin5979
Lake57415
Koochiching5569
Lincoln4641
Big Stone4503
Unassigned43768
Norman4158
Grant4087
Mahnomen3977
Kittson34318
Red Lake3144
Traverse2222
Lake of the Woods1601
Cook1090

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 289143

Reported Deaths: 4007
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk42888421
Linn17071258
Scott14557153
Black Hawk13067222
Woodbury12575171
Johnson1147247
Dubuque10866140
Pottawattamie8569102
Story825632
Dallas824866
Webster454866
Cerro Gordo442863
Sioux440546
Clinton426760
Marshall415158
Warren400937
Buena Vista380827
Muscatine367875
Des Moines364137
Plymouth342361
Wapello322193
Jasper299455
Lee299028
Marion285850
Jones264148
Henry253429
Carroll244631
Bremer231246
Crawford219922
Benton203039
Boone202715
Washington199529
Jackson182030
Mahaska180735
Tama180757
Dickinson176721
Delaware166533
Clay159417
Kossuth158435
Wright156121
Hamilton152725
Buchanan149617
Hardin149029
Harrison148259
Fayette148121
Clayton145646
Cedar142719
Winneshiek142419
Page140114
Butler134623
Mills132015
Floyd131336
Cherokee130125
Lyon128528
Poweshiek124524
Allamakee122426
Hancock122224
Calhoun12009
Iowa116921
Grundy113821
Winnebago112828
Jefferson111122
Louisa110526
Mitchell108731
Cass108240
Chickasaw106911
Sac106614
Emmet105028
Union104819
Madison10459
Appanoose101736
Humboldt100418
Guthrie98423
Shelby97726
Franklin94717
Palo Alto8489
Keokuk81825
Unassigned8090
Montgomery79017
Howard76918
Pocahontas75411
Monroe72717
Clarke7267
Ida71629
Davis66320
Greene6627
Adair63617
Osceola6248
Lucas6168
Taylor5669
Monona56516
Worth5493
Fremont4805
Van Buren47212
Decatur4554
Wayne39921
Audubon3958
Ringgold3838
Adams2753
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Above average temperatures continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Image

The Rochester Public Library

Image

The Rochester Salvation Army

Image

Sean's Wednesday weather forecast

Image

Minnesota bars and restaurants to open at 50%

Image

Eagles Club speaks out about COVID-19 relief

Image

AP Photos

Image

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria Prepares for In-Person Dining

Image

Veteran weighs in on drama in Washington

Image

SAW: Noelle Douglas from Pine Island

Image

Restaurants poised to reopen to indoor diners

