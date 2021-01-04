Tips stolen from Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar

ROCHESTER, Minn- At least a few hundred dollars in tips was stolen from Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar on Saturday when a lady strolled into there and made off with the cash. Surveilance video shows a woman taking the restaurant's tip envelope on Saturday evening. Nobody was around when the crime took place, however, another woman is believed to have accompained the woman who stole the tip money.

"They did sit down for quite a long time," said Owner Natalie Victoria. "They placed a complicated order, waited around, and when they saw an opportunity, they took advantage."

Victoria's has been downtown in Rochester for nearly a quarter of a century and operators say this is the first time this kind of crime has happened. Afte hearing what happened, nephews of the manager, decided to help their aunt by coming in with a nice note and some cash. The boys donated a few hundred dollars they earned over the summer selling sweet corn.

"I'm just really proud of my nephews and I'm proud of my family," said Anne Shea, manager of the restaurant.

Shea is a long time employee of the restaurant. Just like Victoria, she has never seen crime like that there. Despite the tips being taken, Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar is planning on reopening for indoor dining next week, when it is expected to resume.