Rochester Downtown Alliance in search of nominees for Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award

The Med-City is more than just a medical destination, it's our community.

Now the Rochester Downtown Alliance is asking for your help in recognizing the people who make it such a special place.

Rochester Downtown Alliance is in search for nominees for the Sandy Keith Downtown Impact Award.

The award is all the more special this year - as the man the award was modeled after, Sandy Keith, passed away this fall.

Sandy Keith was the inaugural recipient of the award in 2017.

As the driving force in creating the Rochester Downtown Alliance nearly 20 years ago. Since then, the RDA has helped organize major events in downtown Rochester like Thursdays Downtown and Socialice.

The award is the Med-City's way to honor Sandy's work and encourage people to make an impact on the downtown area.

Katie Adelman, the RDA Director of Content and Communications, says it is important to acknowledge the many people that are passionate about positively impacting the growing Med-City. One of those - is 2018 award recipient Cafe Steam.

She explains, "They offer such a unique vibe that contributes to Downtown Rochester culture. Staff is friendly, always innovating-- not just in drinks but how they're involved with the community."

Adelman adds, “As much as the pandemic has been a challenge, I think this year has propelled us to all adapt to and make positive impacts in downtown to keep us resilient."

Any individual or organization that contributed to the positive impact of Downtown Rochester is qualified to receive the award.

If you want to nominate someone, the deadline is December 31st at 11:59.

Submission forms can be found here. https://www.downtownrochestermn.com/get-involved/sandy-keith-downtown-impact-award.