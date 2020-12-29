Clear
Record Covid-19 hospitalizations in US could soon force health experts to ration care

The number of patients hospitalized across the US with...

Posted: Dec 29, 2020 6:41 AM
Posted By: CNN

The number of patients hospitalized across the US with Covid-19 is the highest it's ever been -- and at this rate health experts warn they may have to ration nurses, respirators and care.

"When you run out of capacity, physicians and bioethicists in these hospitals will need to decide which patients are salvageable -- potentially salvageable -- and which patients aren't," CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner explained.

The US reported 121,235 patients hospitalized with coronavirus Monday, the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic, according to the Covid Tracking Project. ICU coronavirus patients have increased from 16% in September to 40% last week, and health experts anticipate holiday travel could mean a "surge on top of a surge."

That spike in cases would put Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles in the position of needing to ration care, CEO Dr. Elaine Batchlor said Monday.

"If we continue to see an increase in the number of Covid patients, we may be forced to do something that, as health professionals, we all really just loathe having to even think about," Batchlor told CNN's Brooke Baldwin.

At Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena, California, nurses that usually care for one or two patients are now caring for three or four, infectious disease specialist Dr. Kimberly Shriner told CNN on Sunday.

"We have a limited number of ventilators, we have a limited number of ICU beds," Shriner explained, adding that a team including a bioethicist, a community member, a physician, a nurse and an administrative leader will decide how to divide those resources if it comes down to it.

"If you don't have respirators, you don't have nurses to care for patients, you don't have ICU beds, we will have to have these terrible discussions with families, which is why people need to stay home, and when they go out, they need to wear a mask," Reiner said.

Battlefield triage techniques

Martin Luther King Jr. Hospital will not turn patients away, Batchlor said, but staff may have to employ techniques that have been used in war.

"We use what in the battlefield is called triage techniques, which is doing an assessment of each person's needs and prognosis and using scarce resources with patients that are most likely to benefit from them," she said.

Already, resources are being used in unconventional ways to accommodate the surge.

"Our staff has been incredibly adept and flexible in accommodating increasing numbers of patients, so as you heard, we have five tents outside of the hospital," Batchlor said. "We have patients in our conference room, in our chapel."

Many gurneys are taken into the gift shop, she said.

While Batchlor didn't specify how many new patients have Covid-19, the increase in their numbers is putting stress on all care.

L.A. County Health Services Director Christina Ghaly said some hospitals are seeing patients who are still on ambulances.

"Those patients are being cared for and treated in the ambulance as if it's part of the emergency room bay," Ghaly said.

US needs to ramp up vaccines, expert says

So far, about 2.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in the US and more than 11.4 million doses have been distributed as of Monday, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Another 4.7 million will be distributed by the end of the week, Assistant Secretary for Health at the US Department of Health and Human Services Admiral Brett Giroir said. That would bring the total to more than 15.5 million doses "in the hands of the states."

With doses making their way to state leaders, New Jersey is expecting to vaccinate about 31,000 long term care residents by the end of the week, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a Monday press conference.

"With each passing day, our vaccination program is growing a little larger and a lot stronger," Murphy told reporters. "With the New Year, we are looking forward to the opening of our six vaccination mega sites and the further expansion of our vaccine efforts, and the continued movement through each priority group."

Despite these developments, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said Monday that the US is falling behind countries like Israel and Canada in the pace of vaccination efforts.

"We really do have to ramp this up," he said. "Things are in a crisis."

Manufacturers like Pfizer have millions of doses that are waiting to be allocated, he said, attributing that problem in part to the federal government not following through with their administration after doses are delivered to states.

"There's a lot of work of getting the vaccine from the state into people's arms, and we needed a clearer set of plans than we've had on that," he told CNN's Jim Acosta.

California restrictions likely to be extended

Already hard hit by the impacts of coronavirus, Los Angeles County reported nearly 100,000 new cases in just the past week, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

"The sad reality is that all indicators show us that our situation may only get worse as we begin 2021," said Ferrer.

Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley have been under a regional stay at home order that was set to expire on Monday. But based on current trends and ICU capacity in those regions falling to 0%, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the order is likely to be extended.

The state added 33,170 new cases of the coronavirus and 64 additional deaths on Monday. Newsom warned that the slightly lower number of deaths is due to a reporting lag over the weekend.

California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will use the final data from Monday to announce projections based on a four-week period on Tuesday, Newsom said.

California has reported more than 2.1 million coronavirus cases and more than 24,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 410138

Reported Deaths: 5219
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin853541360
Ramsey36682665
Dakota29820271
Anoka28716317
Washington18248180
Stearns16797168
St. Louis12324195
Scott1086076
Wright1070483
Olmsted903057
Sherburne757257
Carver637133
Clay612377
Rice545152
Kandiyohi534563
Blue Earth497528
Crow Wing447459
Otter Tail415349
Chisago409427
Benton384676
Winona352042
Nobles350444
Douglas344857
Mower329624
Polk317048
McLeod304339
Goodhue297940
Morrison288140
Beltrami285036
Lyon279129
Becker266032
Itasca265633
Isanti259431
Carlton257236
Steele24789
Pine236912
Todd221526
Nicollet204330
Mille Lacs201243
Brown198630
Freeborn193417
Le Sueur191215
Cass190419
Meeker186131
Waseca171412
Roseau159514
Martin155125
Wabasha14652
Hubbard138437
Redwood130126
Renville128338
Chippewa125623
Cottonwood121014
Houston115612
Dodge11484
Wadena111112
Fillmore10760
Watonwan10226
Rock101110
Aitkin100832
Sibley9985
Kanabec92118
Faribault8889
Pennington88214
Pipestone86321
Yellow Medicine85614
Swift78414
Jackson7798
Murray7465
Pope6873
Marshall67112
Stevens6656
Clearwater64713
Lac qui Parle59314
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5438
Lake53915
Lincoln4451
Unassigned44260
Big Stone4293
Norman4078
Mahnomen3907
Grant3787
Kittson34018
Red Lake3063
Traverse2032
Lake of the Woods1511
Cook1030

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 275072

Reported Deaths: 3694
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40757406
Linn16419240
Scott13845147
Black Hawk12588215
Woodbury12109163
Johnson1093047
Dubuque10482135
Pottawattamie810790
Story790329
Dallas778864
Webster437661
Sioux429241
Cerro Gordo427959
Clinton407053
Marshall396954
Warren368533
Buena Vista365925
Muscatine350273
Des Moines345832
Plymouth331851
Wapello307890
Jasper283352
Lee281824
Marion265446
Jones256844
Henry244824
Carroll234627
Bremer223441
Crawford208421
Benton196636
Boone184415
Washington184427
Jackson175229
Tama174355
Mahaska168732
Dickinson167615
Delaware160729
Clay151911
Wright151416
Kossuth147928
Hamilton144822
Hardin143425
Buchanan141416
Harrison140752
Fayette135916
Cedar135518
Clayton135039
Winneshiek134917
Page134513
Floyd126433
Mills126014
Butler124918
Lyon123424
Cherokee120720
Poweshiek117724
Calhoun11719
Allamakee115220
Hancock115124
Iowa112820
Winnebago109228
Grundy105615
Louisa104924
Sac102514
Chickasaw102010
Cass101938
Mitchell101227
Union100616
Emmet99123
Jefferson97820
Humboldt95518
Appanoose95234
Madison9348
Guthrie93322
Shelby93023
Franklin87417
Palo Alto7918
Keokuk78023
Montgomery73015
Pocahontas70511
Howard69615
Ida68522
Clarke6636
Unassigned6380
Greene6367
Davis62818
Monroe62116
Osceola6087
Adair58817
Lucas5497
Monona53815
Taylor5328
Worth5082
Fremont4575
Van Buren45011
Decatur4173
Audubon3687
Wayne36621
Ringgold3547
Adams2542
