Fauci shares Biden's concern that 'darkest days' may be ahead in Covid-19 fight

Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks with CNN's Dana Bash about his estimated percentage of the American population that would need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the country reaches herd immunity, and why his range has shifted.

Posted: Dec 27, 2020 10:51 AM
Updated: Dec 27, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday expressed concern that the worst may still come in America's battle against Covid-19, agreeing with President-elect Joe Biden's recent assessment that the 'darkest days' in fighting the virus lie ahead.

'And the reason I'm concerned and my colleagues in public health are concerned also is that we very well might see a post-seasonal, in the sense of Christmas, New Year's, surge, and, as I have described it, as a surge upon a surge, because, if you look at the slope, the incline of cases that we have experienced as we have gone into the late fall and soon-to-be-early winter, it is really quite troubling,' Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN's Dana Bash on 'State of the Union.'

'We are really at a very critical point. ... So I share the concern of President-elect Biden that as we get into the next few weeks, it might actually get worse.'

The comments from the nation's top infectious disease expert come as the US records its deadliest month since the coronavirus pandemic's start -- with more than 63,000 Americans having died from the virus in December so far. More than 1 million people were screened in airports Saturday despite warnings from health officials to not travel for the Christmas holiday and the number of coronavirus cases continue to swell across the country.

Last week, Biden warned the 'darkest days' in the battle against the virus 'are ahead of us, not behind us,' and urged Americans to prepare themselves for the struggle while criticizing President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic.

'One thing I promise you about my leadership during this crisis: I'm going to tell it to you straight. I'm going to tell you the truth. And here's the simple truth: Our darkest days in the battle against Covid are ahead of us, not behind us,' Biden, who has received a coronavirus vaccine, said in remarks at the time.

'So we need to prepare ourselves, to steel our spines. As frustrating as it is to hear, it's going to take patience, persistence and determination to beat this virus. There will be no time to waste in taking the steps we need to turn this crisis around,' he said.

Fauci on Sunday again recommended that Trump, who has not yet received a vaccine, get vaccinated.

While the doctor, Biden and Vice President Mike Pence are among the notable government officials who have publicly received the vaccine, the President, who previously contracted the virus, has said he will be inoculated 'at the appropriate time.' A White House official previously told CNN that Trump will be vaccinated when it is recommended by the White House medical team.

'The decision of whether he gets vaccinated is up to him and to the White House physician who is a person I know is a very competent physician,' Fauci said. 'My recommendation, and I've said this before, is that I would get him vaccinated. He is still the President of the United States. A critical person.'

In its clinical guidance for the coronavirus vaccines authorized for emergency use in the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccines should be offered to people previously infected with coronavirus, as Trump was in early October. It noted that vaccination could be delayed somewhat, since reinfection is uncommon in the 90 days after initial infection.

However, there's no safety or efficacy data for the vaccines in people who were treated for Covid-19 with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma; Trump's treatment for Covid-19 included the monoclonal antibody cocktail made by Regeneron. The CDC's guidance said 'vaccination should be deferred for at least 90 days, as a precautionary measure until additional information becomes available, to avoid interference of the antibody treatment with vaccine-induced immune responses.'

Herd immunity estimates adjusted

Fauci, asked about a New York Times report that he had been moving the goalposts on his estimate for what percentage of the population would need to be vaccinated against the virus in order to achieve herd immunity, told Bash that 'the range is going to be somewhere between 70 and 85%.'

'We have to realize that we have to be humble and realize what we don't know,' he said. 'These are pure estimates and the calculations that I made, 70 to 75%, it's a range. The range is going to be somewhere between 70 and 85%.'

The doctor added that the reason he first said 70 to 75% and then brought the figure up to 85% -- an adjustment he deemed 'not a big leap' -- 'was really based on calculations and pure extrapolations from measles.'

'So, I made a calculation that Covid-19, SARS-CoV-2, is not as nearly as transmissible as measles, measles is the most transmissible infection you can imagine,' he said. 'So I would imagine that you would need something a little bit less than the 90%, that's where I got to the 85.'

Everyone, Fauci said, has to be 'honest and humble, nobody really knows for sure, but I think 70 to 85% for herd immunity for Covid-19 is a reasonable estimate, and in fact, most of my epidemiology colleagues agree with me.'

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 406545

Reported Deaths: 5166
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin845261351
Ramsey36339661
Dakota29528266
Anoka28436312
Washington18086177
Stearns16701167
St. Louis12163189
Scott1077776
Wright1061482
Olmsted890456
Sherburne749656
Carver632132
Clay609075
Rice535850
Kandiyohi531963
Blue Earth494128
Crow Wing444758
Otter Tail413949
Chisago404727
Benton381275
Nobles349944
Winona349342
Douglas340356
Mower327824
Polk316448
McLeod302538
Goodhue292240
Morrison286740
Beltrami283436
Lyon277129
Becker264432
Itasca263333
Isanti256930
Carlton255735
Steele24699
Pine234412
Todd220424
Nicollet202730
Mille Lacs200143
Brown197330
Freeborn191617
Le Sueur189815
Cass188719
Meeker184931
Waseca169912
Roseau159014
Martin154425
Wabasha14522
Hubbard137736
Redwood129826
Renville127338
Chippewa124823
Cottonwood120714
Houston114612
Dodge11384
Wadena110211
Fillmore10640
Watonwan10206
Rock100910
Aitkin100432
Sibley9944
Kanabec91218
Pennington87814
Faribault8709
Pipestone86221
Yellow Medicine84714
Swift78114
Jackson7727
Murray7355
Pope6803
Marshall66912
Stevens6606
Clearwater64113
Lac qui Parle58214
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5418
Lake52915
Lincoln4451
Unassigned44360
Big Stone4283
Norman4068
Mahnomen3867
Grant3737
Kittson33918
Red Lake3033
Traverse2012
Lake of the Woods1501
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 273220

Reported Deaths: 3693
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40482406
Linn16349240
Scott13800146
Black Hawk12518215
Woodbury12058163
Johnson1081747
Dubuque10439135
Pottawattamie807490
Story786229
Dallas772464
Webster433661
Sioux427541
Cerro Gordo424359
Clinton403653
Marshall394154
Warren365333
Buena Vista364625
Muscatine348173
Des Moines344332
Plymouth330551
Wapello304290
Jasper281352
Lee280224
Marion261746
Jones256144
Henry243924
Carroll231827
Bremer222341
Crawford206521
Benton196036
Washington181627
Boone181315
Jackson175229
Tama173955
Dickinson166715
Mahaska165532
Delaware160129
Clay151411
Wright149716
Kossuth147228
Hamilton143422
Hardin142825
Buchanan140416
Harrison139752
Cedar134518
Winneshiek134417
Clayton134139
Page133513
Fayette132916
Mills125914
Floyd125333
Butler124518
Lyon122424
Cherokee119120
Poweshiek117224
Calhoun11649
Hancock114624
Allamakee114220
Iowa112120
Winnebago109028
Grundy105015
Louisa104224
Sac102014
Chickasaw101410
Cass101338
Union100316
Mitchell99827
Emmet98323
Jefferson97020
Appanoose94234
Humboldt93718
Guthrie93122
Shelby92423
Madison9188
Franklin87017
Palo Alto7888
Keokuk76923
Montgomery71315
Howard68815
Pocahontas68311
Ida68222
Clarke6506
Greene6337
Davis62518
Unassigned6200
Monroe61216
Osceola6067
Adair58117
Monona53815
Lucas5327
Taylor5288
Worth5012
Fremont4545
Van Buren44711
Decatur4143
Audubon3637
Wayne36321
Ringgold3527
Adams2512
