Clear

Here's what happens if Trump doesn't sign the $900 billion relief package

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his opposition to the $900 billion Covid-19 relief package passed by Congress, despite the fact that the $600 direct payment amount was proposed by his own administration. CNN's Sarah Westwood reports.

Posted: Dec 26, 2020 11:54 AM
Posted By: CNN

Though Congress has passed a $900 billion Covid relief package, millions of Americans are in danger of losing important benefits just after the holidays if President Donald Trump continues to refuse to sign the bill.

The legislation would extend two pandemic unemployment programs and provide the jobless with a $300 weekly federal boost through mid-March. It would send direct payments of up $600 per person. It would reopen the Paycheck Protection Program so that some of the hardest-hit small businesses can apply for a second loan.

The package, which would be the second-largest relief deal after the $2 trillion CARES Act that Congress approved in March, also would extend eviction protection and enhance food stamp benefits.

Here's what's at risk if the bill isn't signed:

Expanded unemployment benefits

More than 12 million laid-off Americans could lose their unemployment benefits after this weekend if Trump doesn't sign the bill. And even if he does, they would likely suffer a break in payments of several weeks.

As part of the historic broadening of jobless benefits under the CARES Act, lawmakers created three programs to help out-of-work Americans. While the $600 payment enhancement lasted only through July, the other two expire just after Christmas.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program allows independent contractors, the self-employed and gig workers to qualify for payments. It also opens up the program to those who can't work because of the pandemic, including if they or family members are ill or quarantining or if their children's schools are closed.

Some 9.3 million people filed claims under this program in early December, according to the latest Department of Labor data.

Also, Congress created the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides an additional 13 weeks of federally paid benefits to those who run out of state payments, which typically last 26 weeks. Nearly 4.8 million long-term unemployed workers were in this program earlier this month, according to the Department of Labor.

If these two key programs lapse, payments would end for more than 12 million Americans, according to an analysis by The Century Foundation.

But even if Trump signs the legislation, it would still take a few weeks for state unemployment agencies to reprogram their computers to continue these two programs and to add the new $300 weekly federal boost, said Michele Evermore, senior policy analyst for the National Employment Law Project. They first would have to receive guidance from the Department of Labor with the new rules.

While the benefits would be retroactive, the jobless would be left without any payments until their states are ready.

Eviction protection

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order that went into effect in September temporarily halted evictions through the end of the year. The order, which was spurred by an executive measure Trump signed over the summer, applies to renters who meet certain income requirements, have experienced significant losses of income and have made their best efforts to find rental assistance and pay their rent.

Since the order does not cancel or freeze rent, all of a tenant's back rent will be due January 1 if the moratorium is allowed to expire. Without rent relief or an extension of the protection, many struggling renters will again face eviction.

An estimated 9.2 million renters who have lost employment income during the pandemic are behind on rent, or 23% of such renters, according to an analysis of Census Bureau data by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The relief package would extend the eviction protection to January 31 and provide $25 billion in rental assistance for those who lost their sources of income during the pandemic.

Coronavirus relief funds for states

Congress provided $150 billion to state and local governments to help them cover coronavirus-related expenses. But states have to use those funds by December 30.

States are on track to expend all the funds by the deadline, according to a National Governors Association survey of 42 states and territories. Most of the money has been used for health-related expenses, economic relief, education and child care, and government expenses.

The package would give states and localities an additional year to spend the money.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 404403

Reported Deaths: 5109
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin841161345
Ramsey36203654
Dakota29355262
Anoka28326307
Washington17984176
Stearns16630165
St. Louis12066186
Scott1069374
Wright1056281
Olmsted883754
Sherburne746555
Carver628932
Clay606575
Rice531248
Kandiyohi529260
Blue Earth491027
Crow Wing442556
Otter Tail411848
Chisago401826
Benton379272
Nobles348744
Winona347442
Douglas338356
Mower326524
Polk315147
McLeod300836
Goodhue290639
Morrison285340
Beltrami282236
Lyon276128
Becker262732
Itasca262733
Isanti255530
Carlton253635
Steele24539
Pine232312
Todd219424
Nicollet200830
Mille Lacs199343
Brown195730
Freeborn190517
Le Sueur188615
Cass187919
Meeker183731
Waseca168012
Roseau158214
Martin154224
Wabasha14412
Hubbard137036
Redwood128526
Renville126538
Chippewa123823
Cottonwood120314
Dodge11363
Houston113211
Wadena109411
Fillmore10400
Watonwan10195
Rock100810
Aitkin100232
Sibley9824
Kanabec90118
Pennington87514
Faribault8679
Pipestone86121
Yellow Medicine84414
Swift78114
Jackson7676
Murray7355
Pope6763
Marshall66712
Stevens6576
Clearwater63513
Lac qui Parle57614
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5368
Lake52815
Lincoln4441
Unassigned44160
Big Stone4223
Norman4058
Mahnomen3847
Grant3697
Kittson33818
Red Lake3013
Traverse2012
Lake of the Woods1491
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 272698

Reported Deaths: 3693
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40411406
Linn16313240
Scott13763146
Black Hawk12500215
Woodbury12051163
Johnson1079047
Dubuque10428135
Pottawattamie806590
Story785629
Dallas770864
Webster433261
Sioux426741
Cerro Gordo423859
Clinton403053
Marshall393754
Warren364633
Buena Vista362425
Muscatine347773
Des Moines343432
Plymouth330251
Wapello304290
Jasper280852
Lee279424
Marion260346
Jones255844
Henry243724
Carroll231027
Bremer221941
Crawford206421
Benton195536
Washington181027
Boone180715
Jackson175129
Tama173355
Dickinson166715
Mahaska165432
Delaware160029
Clay151011
Wright149616
Kossuth147028
Hamilton143322
Hardin142425
Buchanan140316
Harrison138952
Cedar134318
Winneshiek134017
Clayton133739
Page133513
Fayette132716
Mills125814
Floyd125233
Butler124218
Lyon122124
Cherokee118920
Poweshiek116624
Calhoun11649
Hancock114524
Allamakee113820
Iowa111920
Winnebago108928
Grundy104015
Louisa103524
Sac101914
Chickasaw101410
Cass101138
Union100116
Mitchell99627
Emmet97923
Jefferson96720
Appanoose94134
Humboldt93118
Guthrie92922
Shelby92123
Madison9158
Franklin86617
Palo Alto7878
Keokuk76823
Montgomery71315
Howard68415
Pocahontas68311
Ida68122
Clarke6466
Greene6327
Davis62218
Unassigned6200
Monroe60716
Osceola6057
Adair57917
Monona53915
Lucas5297
Taylor5288
Worth4952
Fremont4545
Van Buren44711
Decatur4123
Audubon3637
Wayne36221
Ringgold3527
Adams2512
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 23°
Tracking more chances for snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tribute to Dr. Gau

Image

Aaron's Christmas Night Forecast

Image

Care facilities cope with holiday separation

Image

Breaking down post-holiday shopping trends

Image

Helping the homeless on Christmas

Image

Ethnic restaurants open

Image

Austin Community Meal

Image

Ice Rink Open On Christmas Day

Image

Avoiding Holiday Fires

Image

Mayo Doctor Fears Surge After The Holidays

Community Events