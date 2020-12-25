Avoiding house fires during the holidays

Whether it be cooking fires or christmas tree infernos, no one wants their holiday to go up in smoke.

When they're not working on holidays, first responders are usually spending time with family and loved ones. When they are on duty, families of firefighters have to adjust. Christmas is a typical day for the Rochester Fire Department -- receiving calls for potential hazardous materials, structure fires, and medical emergencies.

The Rochester Fire Department says cooking fires are the leading cause of house fires in the nation every year.

Christmas tree fires can happen when real christmas trees aren't properly cared for. Not watering, damaged lights, and overloading circuits are all factors that can start a fire.

While the tree itself isn't the issue, but rather where you put the christmas tree.

Caleb Feine with RFD explains, “If it's blocking say a stairwell, or a staircase, or a door to get out, something like that. just being mindful of where that tree is actually placed in that house, so that you're not making it hard to get out should there be an emergency."

The Rochester Fire Department also shared a few tips on how to avoid a kitchen fire.

Feine says, “Stay in the kitchen while you're cooking, stay home, don't leave the house, keep children out of arm's reach from whatever you're working on."

Keep children away from hot liquids and foods that may spill, don't leave candles burning, and keep a fire extinguisher on hand.