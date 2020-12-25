Clear
Explosion in Nashville that damaged dozens of buildings is believed to be an intentional act

Officials provide an update after an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

Posted: Dec 25, 2020 3:09 PM
Posted By: CNN

A Christmas morning explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, injuring at least three people and damaging dozens of buildings, is believed to be an intentional act, authorities said.

According to police, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were responding to a call of shots fired around 5:30 a.m. CT Friday when they came upon an RV parked in front of an AT&T transmission building at 166 2nd Avenue North.

The RV was playing a recorded message that indicated a bomb would explode in 15 minutes, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during a news conference Friday.

Officers saw no immediate evidence of shots fired but they requested the department's hazardous devices unit and started to evacuate neighborhood residents, police said.

The bomb squad was responding when the RV exploded at 6:30 a.m. CT, police spokesman Don Aaron said.

"We do believe this to have been an intentional act," he said. "Significant damage has been done to the infrastructure there on 2nd Avenue North."

Three people were transported to hospitals from the scene, but none were in critical condition, according to Nashville Fire spokesman Joseph Pleasant.

The force of the explosion knocked down one officer, Aaron said, and caused hearing loss in another -- hopefully temporarily, he said. But no officers were significantly injured.

The FBI told CNN that its field office in Memphis is taking over the investigation.

There were no known credible threats in the Nashville area that would have signaled an impending attack on or before Christmas, a federal law enforcement source told CNN.

A second law enforcement source said federal authorities are not aware of any increased chatter nationally by known extremist groups that would indicate any credible plans for conducting attacks around the holidays.

Acting US Attorney General Jeff Rosen was briefed on the incident early this morning, according to his spokesman, "and directed that all DOJ resources be made available to assist in the investigation."

The White House said that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident as well and would receive "regular updates."

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement on Twitter that the state would "supply all the resources needed" to determine the cause of the explosion.

'Everything on the street was on fire'

Eyewitness Buck McCoy told CNN the explosion took place right in front of his home, causing his windows to be blown in.

"Everything on the street was on fire," he said. "There were three cars that were fully engulfed."

McCoy said he was originally woken up by what he believed were gunshots about 10 minutes prior to the explosion. He got up and looked out the window, he said, but went back to bed when he didn't see anything.

Asked if the noise he heard could have been something other than gunfire, McCoy emphasized that he believed it was, saying he owns a gun and goes shooting, so he's familiar with the sound of gunshots.

Investigators are doing a secondary search of buildings downtown, particularly those on 2nd Avenue, to make sure no one is in need of help, Aaron said.

Prior to the explosion, officers had gone door-to-door or apartment-to-apartment to inform residents of the situation. One man walking a dog on 2nd Avenue was redirected by an officer just before the RV exploded, he said.

Officials do not know whether anyone was inside the vehicle when the explosion occurred, he said. Police are not aware of any other attempted explosions.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper told CNN that dozens of buildings have been damaged, mostly from having glass blown out. Some buildings have been evacuated, the mayor said, but he did not know how many buildings or how many people had been impacted.

"Right now, there's just a whole lot of glass damage on 2nd Avenue," he said.

The street is on the edge of the Tennessee city's hospitality and tourist district in an old, historic part of town.

Cooper told CNN affiliate WSMV that the explosion was "clearly done when no one was going to be around."

"Fortunately not many people are here," he said.

Footage from CNN affiliate WTVF showed smoke rising from a fire on the street, with debris littering the area.

McCoy told CNN that when he looked outside after the explosion, trees had fallen and broken glass was everywhere. He saw people filing out of their apartments with their animals. Firefighters told him to get as far away from the area as possible, he said.

"There's just nothing left on 2nd Avenue," he said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 404403

Reported Deaths: 5109
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin841161345
Ramsey36203654
Dakota29355262
Anoka28326307
Washington17984176
Stearns16630165
St. Louis12066186
Scott1069374
Wright1056281
Olmsted883754
Sherburne746555
Carver628932
Clay606575
Rice531248
Kandiyohi529260
Blue Earth491027
Crow Wing442556
Otter Tail411848
Chisago401826
Benton379272
Nobles348744
Winona347442
Douglas338356
Mower326524
Polk315147
McLeod300836
Goodhue290639
Morrison285340
Beltrami282236
Lyon276128
Becker262732
Itasca262733
Isanti255530
Carlton253635
Steele24539
Pine232312
Todd219424
Nicollet200830
Mille Lacs199343
Brown195730
Freeborn190517
Le Sueur188615
Cass187919
Meeker183731
Waseca168012
Roseau158214
Martin154224
Wabasha14412
Hubbard137036
Redwood128526
Renville126538
Chippewa123823
Cottonwood120314
Dodge11363
Houston113211
Wadena109411
Fillmore10400
Watonwan10195
Rock100810
Aitkin100232
Sibley9824
Kanabec90118
Pennington87514
Faribault8679
Pipestone86121
Yellow Medicine84414
Swift78114
Jackson7676
Murray7355
Pope6763
Marshall66712
Stevens6576
Clearwater63513
Lac qui Parle57614
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5368
Lake52815
Lincoln4441
Unassigned44160
Big Stone4223
Norman4058
Mahnomen3847
Grant3697
Kittson33818
Red Lake3013
Traverse2012
Lake of the Woods1491
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 272095

Reported Deaths: 3688
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40318406
Linn16292240
Scott13725146
Black Hawk12480214
Woodbury12028163
Johnson1077947
Dubuque10400135
Pottawattamie805689
Story784229
Dallas768963
Webster432761
Sioux426641
Cerro Gordo422759
Clinton401853
Marshall393054
Warren362933
Buena Vista362325
Muscatine347173
Des Moines342932
Plymouth330051
Wapello303490
Jasper280352
Lee278524
Marion259646
Jones255144
Henry243724
Carroll230927
Bremer221441
Crawford206020
Benton195336
Washington180527
Boone179715
Jackson174429
Tama172655
Dickinson166715
Mahaska164932
Delaware159929
Clay150811
Wright149616
Kossuth146827
Hamilton143122
Hardin142025
Buchanan140116
Harrison138652
Cedar134318
Winneshiek133917
Page133313
Clayton133139
Fayette130816
Mills125314
Floyd124933
Butler123518
Lyon122024
Cherokee118820
Poweshiek116524
Calhoun11649
Hancock114024
Allamakee113320
Iowa111820
Winnebago108828
Grundy103515
Louisa102924
Sac101814
Chickasaw101010
Cass100738
Union99916
Mitchell98627
Emmet97823
Jefferson96320
Appanoose93334
Humboldt93018
Guthrie92422
Shelby92123
Madison9138
Franklin86417
Palo Alto7868
Keokuk76623
Montgomery71215
Pocahontas68311
Ida68022
Howard67915
Clarke6456
Greene6327
Davis62118
Unassigned6150
Osceola6047
Monroe60316
Adair56617
Monona53915
Taylor5278
Lucas5247
Worth4922
Fremont4545
Van Buren44711
Decatur4113
Audubon3637
Wayne36021
Ringgold3527
Adams2492
