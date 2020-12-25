Clear

CDC to require negative Covid-19 test for all passengers traveling to US from UK

Passengers arriving in the United States from the United Kingdom must test negative for Covid-19 before departure, the US Centers for Disease Control and Pre...

Posted: Dec 25, 2020 8:23 AM
Posted By: CNN

Passengers arriving in the United States from the United Kingdom must test negative for Covid-19 before departure, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday night.

Passengers will be required to have a negative PCR or antigen test within 72 hours of boarding their flight from the UK to the US. Passengers are also required to provide documentation of their laboratory results, either as a hard copy or electronic.

Airlines are required to confirm the test results before the flight, and passengers will not be permitted to board if they refuse a test or do not provide documentation.

The order is in response to a new coronavirus variant that is said to have originated in the UK and is potentially more transmissible. Since the discovery of the variant, more than 40 countries have restricted travel from the UK, and in some cases, also travel from other countries that have documented cases with the variant.

"On March 14, President Trump issued a Presidential Proclamation to suspend the entry of foreign nationals who visited the United Kingdom in the past 14 days," the CDC said in a statement. "This has reduced air travel to the U.S. from the U.K. by about 90%. This additional testing requirement will fortify our protection of the American public to improve their health and safety and ensure responsible international travel."

The agency said the order will be signed Friday and will go into effect on Monday.

Genetics experts have expressed preliminary concerns that the Covid-19 vaccines might have less efficacy against this new variant. Pfizer and Moderna are testing their vaccines to see if they work against the new variant.

The UK coronavirus variant has not been identified through genetic sequencing efforts in the US, the CDC said Tuesday. But that may be because the US surveillance system isn't catching it.

"It could be in the United States, and we might not have yet detected it," Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir said Monday.

Fauci says estimate for herd immunity may be higher

More than a million people in the US have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine just in the past 10 days. But hundreds of millions more will need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity and ultimately stop the virus' spread.

Dr. Anthony Fauci estimated that 70-85% of the population needs to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in order to achieve herd immunity, which is when a large enough portion of the community is immune to the virus that its spread is unlikely.

"This is purely an estimate," Fauci said. "I don't want anyone to go bonkers over this. These are all estimates."

The top end of that estimate is higher than Fauci's previous estimate that 70-75% of the population would need to be vaccinated.

Several factors go into estimating what percentage of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, including the rate of spread of the virus and the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said his estimate "evolved for no great reason." He said he made his latest estimate after considering that about a 90% vaccination rate is needed to control the spread of measles.

"I'm extrapolating from measles, which has a vaccine that's 98% effective," Fauci said. "But (measles is) such an amazingly transmissible disease -- even more transmissible" than the novel coronavirus.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are about 95% effective against the coronavirus.

BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin similarly raised his vaccination estimates this week. On Tuesday, he said the UK variant of the coronavirus may require countries to vaccinate higher shares of population, raising the bar for achieving herd immunity.

"(On) the topic of heard immunity there is always the discussion about 60-70 percent," Sahin said. "But if the virus becomes more efficient in infecting people, we might need even a high vaccination rate to ensure that normal life can continue without interruption."

"But 60-70 percent of vaccination rate will really dramatically change the situation," Sahin added. "It is not that we have to deal with outbreaks if the virus becomes more effective, but it still would provide a more or less normal life."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 404403

Reported Deaths: 5109
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin841161345
Ramsey36203654
Dakota29355262
Anoka28326307
Washington17984176
Stearns16630165
St. Louis12066186
Scott1069374
Wright1056281
Olmsted883754
Sherburne746555
Carver628932
Clay606575
Rice531248
Kandiyohi529260
Blue Earth491027
Crow Wing442556
Otter Tail411848
Chisago401826
Benton379272
Nobles348744
Winona347442
Douglas338356
Mower326524
Polk315147
McLeod300836
Goodhue290639
Morrison285340
Beltrami282236
Lyon276128
Becker262732
Itasca262733
Isanti255530
Carlton253635
Steele24539
Pine232312
Todd219424
Nicollet200830
Mille Lacs199343
Brown195730
Freeborn190517
Le Sueur188615
Cass187919
Meeker183731
Waseca168012
Roseau158214
Martin154224
Wabasha14412
Hubbard137036
Redwood128526
Renville126538
Chippewa123823
Cottonwood120314
Dodge11363
Houston113211
Wadena109411
Fillmore10400
Watonwan10195
Rock100810
Aitkin100232
Sibley9824
Kanabec90118
Pennington87514
Faribault8679
Pipestone86121
Yellow Medicine84414
Swift78114
Jackson7676
Murray7355
Pope6763
Marshall66712
Stevens6576
Clearwater63513
Lac qui Parle57614
Wilkin5747
Koochiching5368
Lake52815
Lincoln4441
Unassigned44160
Big Stone4223
Norman4058
Mahnomen3847
Grant3697
Kittson33818
Red Lake3013
Traverse2012
Lake of the Woods1491
Cook1020

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 272095

Reported Deaths: 3688
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40318406
Linn16292240
Scott13725146
Black Hawk12480214
Woodbury12028163
Johnson1077947
Dubuque10400135
Pottawattamie805689
Story784229
Dallas768963
Webster432761
Sioux426641
Cerro Gordo422759
Clinton401853
Marshall393054
Warren362933
Buena Vista362325
Muscatine347173
Des Moines342932
Plymouth330051
Wapello303490
Jasper280352
Lee278524
Marion259646
Jones255144
Henry243724
Carroll230927
Bremer221441
Crawford206020
Benton195336
Washington180527
Boone179715
Jackson174429
Tama172655
Dickinson166715
Mahaska164932
Delaware159929
Clay150811
Wright149616
Kossuth146827
Hamilton143122
Hardin142025
Buchanan140116
Harrison138652
Cedar134318
Winneshiek133917
Page133313
Clayton133139
Fayette130816
Mills125314
Floyd124933
Butler123518
Lyon122024
Cherokee118820
Poweshiek116524
Calhoun11649
Hancock114024
Allamakee113320
Iowa111820
Winnebago108828
Grundy103515
Louisa102924
Sac101814
Chickasaw101010
Cass100738
Union99916
Mitchell98627
Emmet97823
Jefferson96320
Appanoose93334
Humboldt93018
Guthrie92422
Shelby92123
Madison9138
Franklin86417
Palo Alto7868
Keokuk76623
Montgomery71215
Pocahontas68311
Ida68022
Howard67915
Clarke6456
Greene6327
Davis62118
Unassigned6150
Osceola6047
Monroe60316
Adair56617
Monona53915
Taylor5278
Lucas5247
Worth4922
Fremont4545
Van Buren44711
Decatur4113
Audubon3637
Wayne36021
Ringgold3527
Adams2492
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -8°
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -2°
Tracking more chances for snow
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester man helped by act of kindness

Image

Responding to fires on the holidays

Image

Safely firing up a chimney

Image

A Subtle, Snowy Reminder: Time to Gather Your Winter Survival Kit

Image

RFD holds ceremony to honor firefighters who died a generation ago

Image

This is what you need in your car in an upper Midwest winter

Image

Aaron's Christmas Eve Forecast

Image

Minnesota teen launches 'COVID Invaders" video game

Image

RFD pays tribute to firefighters lost in tragedy 67 years ago

Image

Holiday mail delays plague post offices

Community Events