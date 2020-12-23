Do you have all the essentials for a winter storm?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A blizzard warning went into effect across much of the area.

KIMT News 3 went to a local hardware store to learn how people prepare for a blizzard.

As far as business this year, Arrow Hardware & Paint says it has been slow so far this year because of the warm weather.

The store manager says she expects that to change with the first major storm of the season.

From shovels to ice melt, Deb Prudoehl says it's wise to have some in your car in case you get in a bind.

She says, typically, the first thing to fly off the shelves in the winter is ice melt.

"We're starting to see a lot of people come in and pick up their ice melt and a few shovels have started going out. So it's going to depend a bit on what the storm does," says Prudoehl.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends having a winter emergency kit in your car.

Some of the things they recommend include extra coats, mittens, blankets, a flashlight, extra batteries, food, and a bag of cat little for traction if you get stuck.

Here is the full list.