Clear

Congress approves long-awaited $900 billion Covid rescue package, overcoming months of gridlock

The House and Senate have passed a $900 billion Covid-19 relief package that promises to accelerate vaccine distribution and deliver much-needed aid to small businesses, Americans who have lost their jobs and health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 6:19 AM
Posted By: CNN

Congress voted Monday evening to approve a far-reaching $900 billion Covid relief package that promises to accelerate vaccine distribution and deliver much-needed aid to small businesses hit hard by the pandemic, Americans who have lost their jobs during the economic upheaval and health care workers on the front lines of the crisis.

The White House has said that President Donald Trump will sign the legislation once it reaches his desk.

Final passage of the aid package came after Hill leaders announced Sunday evening they had finally reached a deal after months of bitter partisan stalemate and days of contentious negotiations that created uncertainty over whether an agreement could be reached at all or if talks would collapse.

The rescue package, which was negotiated on a bipartisan basis, was combined with a massive $1.4 trillion government spending bill to fund federal agencies for the new fiscal year in a 5,593-page bill.

It will include direct payments of up to $600 per adult, enhanced jobless benefits of $300 per week, roughly $284 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans, $25 billion in rental assistance, an extension of the eviction moratorium and $82 billion for schools and colleges.

"We can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time: More help is on the way," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday night announcing the deal.

A deal was reached only after both parties relinquished some of their key demands along the way to make it happen.

Faced with Republican opposition, Democrats were forced to abandon a push for roughly $160 billion in aid to cash-strapped states and cities, while Republicans dropped a demand for liability protections after Democrats signaled that was a red line.

Democrats are already signaling that they want to see more relief passed in the next session of Congress after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

"I consider this a first step and again, more needs to be done," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a news conference Sunday evening.

"That will be happening under the Biden-Harris administration," she said.

Rank-and-file senators frustrated

Lawmakers were asked to vote on one of the largest rescue packages in American history with virtually no time to read and digest the details. Legislative text for the package was posted online just before 2 p.m. ET Monday, only hours ahead of final votes in both the House and Senate.

Senators in both parties expressed frustration with the process in which the top four congressional leaders cut a deal and let staff from relevant congressional committees iron out the legislative language with leadership aides.

"It's terrible," said Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican of Indiana. "You wouldn't have that kind of format in anything. It means we are putting all of that responsibility in a few."

There will be no ability to amend the legislation, and lawmakers will be left with a take-it-or-leave-it proposition with the government on the brink of another shutdown at midnight Monday.

"None of that is any good," Braun said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told CNN: "It's a mockery of legislation."

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, was frustrated at how the negotiators agreed to jobless benefits of $300 per week for just 11 weeks -- when he and other senators from both parties agreed to a proposal that included 16 weeks of the enhanced benefits. He will have no ability to amend the legislation once the Senate considers it.

"It's awful," Manchin said. Asked who he blamed, Manchin said: "I blame all of us for allowing all of this to happen."

What's in the relief package

Here are key provisions that will be included as part of the agreement, according to summaries of the legislation released by Democratic and GOP leadership:

  • Direct payment checks of up to $600 per adult and child

  • Aid for struggling small businesses, including more than $284 billion for forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans and $15 billion "in dedicated funding for live venues, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions"

  • $300 per week for enhanced unemployment insurance benefits

  • $20 billion to buy vaccines and make "the vaccine available at no charge for anyone who needs it" and $8 billion for vaccine distribution

  • $20 billion for coronavirus testing efforts

  • $25 billion for rental assistance and an eviction moratorium extension

  • $82 billion for education providers like schools and colleges, including aid to help reopen classrooms safely and $10 billion for child care assistance

  • The deal will rescind "$429 billion in unused funds provided by the CARES Act for the Federal Reserve's emergency lending facilities"

  • $13 billion in increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and child nutrition benefits

  • $7 billion to bolster broadband access to help Americans connect remotely during the pandemic

  • $45 billion to support transportation services, including $2 billion for airports, $1 billion for Amtrak and $16 billion for "another round of airline employee and contractor payroll support"

  • A tax credit "to support employers offering paid sick leave"

Congress drops $500 million for states to bolster election security from final spending package

Congressional negotiators dropped $500 million for states to bolster their election security after opposition from Republicans during closed-door talks over the massive 2021 spending package steaming through Congress, according to Democrats involved in the matter.

Democrats tried to include $500 million in election assistance grants to states to improve their election infrastructure. But Senate Republicans objected to including the money -- and the provision was ultimately excluded. The funding was included in a House-passed appropriations bill but not the Senate's version of the measure.

Republicans in the past have argued such money is duplicative, but Democrats contend that it is critical to safeguard future elections -- and also note that it's Trump himself who has questioned the reliability of the election systems.

Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley, a Democrat who chairs a key House appropriations subcommittee and has championed the money, raised concerns that the funding did not make into the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending package.

"It's an amazing disconnect," Quigley told CNN. "We want it because of foreign interference and to improve the efficiency and efficacy of the system."

Quigley added: "Their President is complaining about all this, but his party killed any chance ... to protect these systems going forward in the future as the equipment gets older and older."

Aides to McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did not respond to requests for comment.

This story has been updated with additional developments Monday.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 399311

Reported Deaths: 4931
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin831331318
Ramsey35696633
Dakota28846255
Anoka27974295
Washington17786171
Stearns16478160
St. Louis11885179
Scott1058073
Wright1042276
Olmsted869249
Sherburne738854
Carver621229
Clay600373
Kandiyohi524755
Rice522947
Blue Earth485025
Crow Wing440151
Otter Tail408143
Chisago397326
Benton374972
Nobles346943
Winona344042
Douglas333055
Mower322823
Polk312646
McLeod297534
Morrison284138
Goodhue281837
Beltrami278533
Lyon272026
Becker260731
Itasca260032
Isanti252728
Carlton249933
Steele24249
Pine228512
Todd218923
Nicollet197530
Mille Lacs197042
Brown192126
Freeborn186917
Le Sueur186814
Cass185317
Meeker181630
Waseca164912
Roseau156913
Martin151823
Wabasha14152
Hubbard135834
Redwood127126
Renville124237
Chippewa122719
Cottonwood119612
Dodge11273
Houston108010
Wadena107910
Watonwan10225
Fillmore10090
Rock100210
Aitkin97431
Sibley9694
Kanabec89318
Pennington86712
Pipestone85918
Faribault8548
Yellow Medicine83514
Swift77514
Jackson7465
Murray7225
Pope6733
Marshall66411
Stevens6526
Clearwater62912
Lac qui Parle56613
Wilkin5656
Koochiching5318
Lake52214
Lincoln4381
Big Stone4203
Unassigned42060
Norman4058
Mahnomen3706
Grant3617
Kittson33917
Red Lake2933
Traverse1972
Lake of the Woods1481
Cook1000

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 267192

Reported Deaths: 3540
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39562396
Linn16060231
Scott13534139
Black Hawk12269207
Woodbury11877159
Johnson1064945
Dubuque10266133
Pottawattamie786187
Story775526
Dallas753962
Webster426556
Sioux421241
Cerro Gordo417556
Clinton395752
Marshall389253
Buena Vista355222
Warren352628
Muscatine342872
Des Moines336931
Plymouth325046
Wapello298290
Lee272523
Jasper270050
Marion253040
Jones252938
Henry240321
Carroll227727
Bremer218740
Crawford202617
Benton192934
Washington175827
Boone174315
Jackson171929
Tama170355
Dickinson164413
Mahaska160032
Delaware158528
Clay149411
Wright147214
Kossuth144725
Hamilton140421
Hardin139724
Buchanan138216
Harrison134151
Page132113
Cedar131817
Clayton130436
Winneshiek129917
Fayette126015
Mills123813
Floyd123531
Butler119516
Lyon119221
Cherokee116718
Calhoun11599
Poweshiek114822
Hancock111523
Iowa110619
Allamakee110119
Winnebago107528
Louisa101223
Sac100611
Grundy100514
Chickasaw99810
Cass98438
Union97316
Mitchell96024
Emmet94523
Jefferson92320
Appanoose91734
Humboldt91518
Shelby90223
Madison8918
Guthrie88922
Franklin85117
Palo Alto7816
Keokuk75619
Montgomery68613
Pocahontas6738
Ida66921
Howard66815
Greene6187
Davis60618
Osceola6026
Clarke5966
Monroe57016
Adair55117
Monona52814
Taylor5188
Unassigned4920
Lucas4757
Worth4722
Fremont4455
Van Buren44011
Decatur3933
Wayne35321
Audubon3437
Ringgold3437
Adams2352
