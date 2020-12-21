Agreement reached on $900 billion dollar stimulus package

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Some Americans will receive another stimulus check.

The deal, announced Sunday night, contains another round of stimulus checks for Americans who make less than $75,000 a year.

The stimulus payments will be $600 for every adult and child dependent.

Therefore, a family of four will get $2,400.

"What we've got here is essentially the CARES Act part 2. It's extremely similar. It's just a smaller version," says Political Analyst Rayce Hardy.

The stimulus check will go to adults making less than $75,000 a year or for a couple, $150,000.

If there is a child dependent, adults receive an additional $600 for the child.

"The way I understand it then is if a parent has a college student who is their dependent still, they're not getting $600. It would just be a child. So if they have an infant, toddler, elementary, middle school, or high school student, $600 is coming," Hardy says.

The package also revives the Paycheck Protection Program for qualified businesses.

Businesses may be eligible for a second loan.

This sweeping package adds money for testing, tracing, mitigation, health care providers, and mental health.

Agriculture, childcare, schools, rental assistance, and much more are also part of the deal.

Unemployed Americans will see benefits beyond the $600 stimulus payment.

The unemployed will receive Federal Payment Assistance in the amount of $300 per week through March 14th.

Rayce Hardy believes Americans will receive their stimulus check as soon as next week, if they qualify.