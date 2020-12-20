Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hill leaders reach $900 billion Covid relief deal in breakthrough following partisan disputes

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on the Senate floor that leadership has agreed to a $900 billion coronavirus relief package. CNN's Manu Raju reports.

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 5:57 PM
Updated: Dec 20, 2020 9:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

Congressional leaders announced Sunday night that they have secured a deal for a sweeping $900 billion rescue package to deliver much-needed relief for small businesses, unemployed Americans and health care workers while bolstering vaccine distribution.

After days of tense negotiations and months of partisan stalemate, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Sunday evening that leadership from both chambers had 'finalized an agreement,' saying, 'It is packed with targeted policies that help struggling Americans who have already waited entirely too long.'

The announcement follows policy disputes and partisan finger-pointing between Democrats and Republicans that fueled uncertainty over whether lawmakers would manage to close out a deal or whether talks would collapse with lawmakers soon set to leave Washington for the holidays and the end of the 116th Congress in sight.

In a joint statement on the deal, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, 'We are going to crush the virus and put money in the pockets of the American people.'

The full details of what will be in the package have yet to be released, and lawmakers must now race to pass another stop-gap measure to avert a government shutdown ahead of a midnight deadline and buy additional time to hold votes on the pandemic relief deal. However, the package is expected to include $600 direct stimulus payment for Americans under a certain income level, among many other programs aimed at helping the economic fallout of the pandemic.

The House passed a one-day stopgap earlier Sunday night to avoid a government shutdown at midnight, and the Senate passed the continuing resolution later Sunday buying Congress 24 hours before the next deadline.

The House will vote on Monday on the final Covid relief package along with the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill for a new fiscal year, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who relayed that message to Democrats on a caucus call, sources said.

What's in the relief deal

The legislative text of the deal has not yet been released, but here are key provisions that will be included as part of the agreement, according to a release Sunday evening from House and Senate Democratic leaders:

  • Direct payment checks of up to $600 per adult and child
  • Aid for struggling small businesses, including more than $284 billion for forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans and $15 billion 'in dedicated funding for live venues, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions'
  • $300 per week for enhanced unemployment insurance benefits
  • $25 billion for rental assistance and an eviction moratorium extension
  • $82 billion for education providers like schools and colleges, including aid to help reopen classrooms safely
  • $10 billion to help with child care assistance
  • $13 billion in increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and child nutrition benefits
  • $7 billion to bolster broadband access to help Americans connect remotely during the pandemic
  • Funding totaling in the billions of dollars to support coronavirus vaccine distribution, testing and contract tracing efforts and health care workers
  • A tax credit 'to support employers offering paid sick leave'

What's next

A number of procedural steps still need to take place to clear the way for a vote in both chambers, with the potential to further slow the process.

Once the text is unveiled, the House Rules Committee will have to consider the package -- a meeting that could take several hours. Then, they will have to schedule a House floor debate and set up votes in the chamber.

The Senate is more complicated because it requires consent of all 100 members to schedule a vote, and it's uncertain if that will happen if any member is unhappy with the bill or the process. If they can't get an agreement for a quick vote, McConnell will be forced to take procedural steps to up a vote, a process that could take several days.

Hill leaders had been saying for days that a deal was close at hand, a promise that was reiterated Saturday night after Democrats and Republicans reached an apparent resolution to a contentious partisan dispute over the role of the Federal Reserve to intervene in the US economy.

Following tense negotiations over a provision pushed by Republican Sen. Pat Toomey to pare back the role of the central bank's emergency lending authority, Schumer and the Pennsylvania Republican reached a deal in principle over the provision, aides said.

This story has been updated with additional developments Sunday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 394635

Reported Deaths: 4839
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin821581300
Ramsey35208623
Dakota28481250
Anoka27654285
Washington17568167
Stearns16354157
St. Louis11705177
Scott1046873
Wright1028572
Olmsted853748
Sherburne730352
Carver614229
Clay595573
Kandiyohi518854
Rice515047
Blue Earth481723
Crow Wing435849
Otter Tail403443
Chisago393625
Benton370170
Nobles345642
Winona340142
Douglas328954
Mower320523
Polk311446
McLeod293233
Morrison282237
Goodhue278337
Beltrami275833
Lyon269726
Becker258330
Itasca257031
Isanti249126
Carlton245933
Steele24129
Pine224811
Todd217521
Nicollet195930
Mille Lacs194841
Brown190226
Le Sueur185314
Freeborn185116
Cass183817
Meeker179129
Waseca163512
Roseau156013
Martin149423
Wabasha13932
Hubbard134234
Redwood125926
Renville122535
Chippewa120919
Cottonwood118310
Dodge11063
Houston10679
Wadena106110
Watonwan10155
Rock99210
Fillmore9890
Aitkin96531
Sibley9594
Kanabec88518
Pennington86512
Pipestone85218
Faribault8257
Yellow Medicine82314
Swift76514
Jackson7294
Murray7215
Pope6653
Marshall65511
Stevens6365
Clearwater62512
Wilkin5596
Lac qui Parle55412
Koochiching5218
Lake51414
Lincoln4361
Big Stone4193
Unassigned41159
Norman4028
Mahnomen3666
Grant3547
Kittson33316
Red Lake2893
Traverse1952
Lake of the Woods1421
Cook1010

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 265429

Reported Deaths: 3484
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39284393
Linn15965229
Scott13467136
Black Hawk12209204
Woodbury11816157
Johnson1059445
Dubuque10233131
Pottawattamie779985
Story770226
Dallas747761
Webster421955
Sioux419040
Cerro Gordo414655
Clinton393352
Marshall387353
Buena Vista353522
Warren350028
Muscatine340771
Des Moines336230
Plymouth323844
Wapello296789
Lee270523
Jasper267350
Jones252237
Marion249437
Henry239521
Carroll225427
Bremer217840
Crawford200717
Benton192434
Washington174227
Boone172115
Jackson171529
Tama169155
Dickinson163813
Delaware158128
Mahaska158132
Clay148410
Wright146014
Kossuth143725
Hamilton139221
Hardin138722
Buchanan137015
Harrison132651
Page131513
Cedar130717
Clayton129831
Winneshiek129317
Fayette124115
Mills123413
Floyd123228
Lyon118821
Butler118716
Calhoun11579
Cherokee114418
Poweshiek114222
Iowa110019
Hancock109923
Allamakee108718
Winnebago107127
Louisa100223
Grundy100014
Sac100010
Chickasaw99210
Cass98238
Union96916
Mitchell95721
Emmet93723
Appanoose91434
Jefferson90820
Humboldt90417
Shelby89623
Madison8838
Guthrie88122
Franklin84617
Palo Alto7795
Keokuk75318
Montgomery67113
Pocahontas6696
Ida66421
Howard66015
Greene6167
Davis60418
Osceola6005
Clarke5906
Monroe55716
Adair54417
Monona52513
Taylor5178
Lucas4707
Worth4682
Unassigned4510
Fremont4425
Van Buren43511
Decatur3933
Wayne35221
Audubon3437
Ringgold3386
Adams2292
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 31°
Mason City
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Tracking a chance of snow before Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Outdoor dining for a good cause

Image

Saturday Forecast

Image

Mayo and boys and girls club gives gifts

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

OMC administers first COVID-19 vaccines

Image

Vigil honors teen who died protecting his mother: 'Will go down in the history of Austin as a story of heroism'

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester pedestrian struck and gravely injured

Image

Rochester recognized for environmental efforts

Image

Rochester restaurants prepare to reopen

Community Events