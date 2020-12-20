Clear

Congress on brink of deal on $900 billion relief package after resolving key dispute

A deal on a long-awaited rescue package to deli...

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 9:02 AM
Updated: Dec 20, 2020 9:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

A deal on a long-awaited rescue package to deliver much-needed aid to struggling Americans suddenly was within reach after a major breakthrough Saturday night over a key sticking point: the role of the Federal Reserve to intervene in the US economy.

After days of tense negotiations over a provision pushed by Sen. Pat Toomey to pare back the role of the central bank's emergency lending authority, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Pennsylvania Republican reached a deal in principle over the provision, aides said. Now, the two sides will draft the legislative language to ensure it reflects the outlines of the deal.

'We're getting very close, very close,' Schumer said as he left the Capitol, predicting the House and Senate would vote to approve the package Sunday -- just hours before the government runs out of money at midnight.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office also said a deal was in sight.

The exact details of the agreement still need to be seen. And there are hurdles awaiting congressional leaders as they push for quick passage of the $900 billion relief deal, which is expected to include $300 per week in jobless benefits, direct payments of $600 for individuals, $330 billion for small business loans, more than $80 billion for schools, and billions for vaccine distribution.

Lawmakers have yet to see any details of the relief plan -- nor have they seen bill text of the massive $1.4 trillion spending package that must pass Congress to keep the government open past Sunday. Any senator can delay a vote for days if they are dissatisfied with the process or policy. Plus it's uncertain how President Donald Trump will respond, given he's been disengaged from the talks and consumed with his election loss.

Still, the late agreement over the disputed provision likely clears the way for a hectic Sunday where the leaders of the four caucuses will brief their members, attempt to schedule quick votes and jam the bill through Congress in a matter of hours — a process almost unheard of for a bill of this size and scope.

With Americans eager for relief, impatience is growing in the ranks as both sides recognize a deal must be reached Sunday or the talks could collapse completely.

Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, said that a deal will either be reached Sunday on a compromise, or one side needs to make a 'hard decision' about how to proceed.

'This cannot go on,' Coons said.

Republicans argue that the Fed's emergency lending program, created under the March CARES Act, needs to be wound down as envisioned by that law, saying leaving it open would amount to a slush fund for the incoming Biden administration.

But Democrats argue that the authority is essential to continue to prop up the economy and say that the provision to wind it down -- pushed chiefly by Toomey -- would tie the hands of President-elect Joe Biden's team.

'After going back and forth all day with Leader Schumer, Sen. Toomey has agreed to drop the broad language in his proposal that would have prevented the Fed Chair from establishing similar facilities in the future to the ones created in March,' a senior Democratic aide said. 'Compromise language is being finalized and, now that this obstacle has been cleared, a final agreement on an emergency relief package is significantly closer.'

But Republicans also declared victory.

'This agreement rescinds more than $429 billion in unused CARES Act funds; definitively ends the CARES Act lending facilities by December 31, 2020; stops these facilities from being restarted; and forbids them from being duplicated without congressional approval,' Toomey spokesman Steve Kelly said in a statement. 'This agreement will preserve Fed independence and prevent Democrats from hijacking these programs for political and social policy purposes.'

'Now that Democrats have agreed to a version of Senator Toomey's important language, we can begin closing out the rest of the package to deliver much-needed relief to families, workers, and businesses,' said Doug Andres, a spokesman for McConnell.

A long day of talks

Schumer had engaged in talks with Toomey throughout Saturday, and other Democrats were also taking part in the talks.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, met privately with Toomey and the two had discussed how to pare back Toomey's proposal. The discussions led to further exchanges with McConnell and other top Republicans to see if they can get a deal.

Leaving the Senate floor on Saturday, Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, said he thinks they will be able to get a deal.

'I think they're going to resolve it,' Cassidy said, with a 'more narrow focus.'

Schumer indicated on a call with Senate Democrats that if a deal is reached, a vote could happen in the Senate on Sunday night or Monday -- but that would take consent of all 100 senators to allow that vote to happen.

Senate Majority Whip John Thune warned on Saturday that the effort to finalize a deal could spill over into Monday.

'I'm still somewhat hopeful we could wrap this up if the House moves quickly and we got it, take it up, and do it tomorrow night, but I would say it's also very possible that it rolls into Monday,' he said.

Throughout the day, however, the two sides had appeared to be dug in over the issue.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had told GOP senators on a conference call that they still had not resolved the fight over whether to pare back the emergency lending programs of the Federal Reserve, according to a source on the call.

Democrats publicly and privately agreed.

'We had this big issue, a last, kind of, minute thing with Mr. Toomey. And that has to be resolved. And then everything will fall into place. But that's the big thing,' Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Asked for an update on talks earlier in the day, Senate Minority Whip DIck Durbin replied simply, 'Toomey, Toomey, Toomey.'

The proposal, Schumer said, 'is not about Covid or helping the American people. It's about tying the hands of the next Treasury secretary and the next Fed chairman in a true emergency.'

But both sides recognized a deal had to be reached.

McConnell warned, 'There's a kind of gravitational pull here in Congress, where unless we're careful any major negotiation can easily slide into an unending catalogue of disagreements.'

On a conference call with GOP senators, the Kentucky Republican noted that a dozen GOP senators had left town even though there were a number of votes lined up Saturday on approving nominations, according to two sources familiar. McConnell thanked the members who stayed in town.

The absent senators would need to return if there's a vote Sunday on a relief package, but if there's an attendance problem, a vote could potentially be delayed until Monday.

The clock is ticking

Hill leaders are facing growing pressure to lock down a deal as lawmakers remain in Washington this weekend and are now up against another rapidly-approaching deadline after a government shutdown was narrowly averted on Friday evening when the House and Senate approved a two-day extension of government funding.

Leadership is planning to pass a stimulus deal alongside a $1.4 trillion government funding package for a new fiscal year, tying the two issues together.

There are a series of other outstanding policy disputes that have created last-minute holdups that lawmakers believe can be bridged. One of them is on education funding.

Currently in the emerging deal, there's more than $80 billion for schools and education providers. Republicans are pushing for $5 billion of that to go to private schools. Democrats are trying to cut that to $2.5 billion.

With the clock ticking, rank-and-file members have become increasingly frustrated with the process, after leaders have signaled for days in a row that a deal is imminent, and with how little information has been released publicly about the details of such a significant bill that they expect to vote on soon.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced on Friday that the next votes in the House would not occur before 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, meaning that lawmakers will be once again backed up against a government funding deadline.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 394635

Reported Deaths: 4839
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin821581300
Ramsey35208623
Dakota28481250
Anoka27654285
Washington17568167
Stearns16354157
St. Louis11705177
Scott1046873
Wright1028572
Olmsted853748
Sherburne730352
Carver614229
Clay595573
Kandiyohi518854
Rice515047
Blue Earth481723
Crow Wing435849
Otter Tail403443
Chisago393625
Benton370170
Nobles345642
Winona340142
Douglas328954
Mower320523
Polk311446
McLeod293233
Morrison282237
Goodhue278337
Beltrami275833
Lyon269726
Becker258330
Itasca257031
Isanti249126
Carlton245933
Steele24129
Pine224811
Todd217521
Nicollet195930
Mille Lacs194841
Brown190226
Le Sueur185314
Freeborn185116
Cass183817
Meeker179129
Waseca163512
Roseau156013
Martin149423
Wabasha13932
Hubbard134234
Redwood125926
Renville122535
Chippewa120919
Cottonwood118310
Dodge11063
Houston10679
Wadena106110
Watonwan10155
Rock99210
Fillmore9890
Aitkin96531
Sibley9594
Kanabec88518
Pennington86512
Pipestone85218
Faribault8257
Yellow Medicine82314
Swift76514
Jackson7294
Murray7215
Pope6653
Marshall65511
Stevens6365
Clearwater62512
Wilkin5596
Lac qui Parle55412
Koochiching5218
Lake51414
Lincoln4361
Big Stone4193
Unassigned41159
Norman4028
Mahnomen3666
Grant3547
Kittson33316
Red Lake2893
Traverse1952
Lake of the Woods1421
Cook1010

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 265429

Reported Deaths: 3484
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39284393
Linn15965229
Scott13467136
Black Hawk12209204
Woodbury11816157
Johnson1059445
Dubuque10233131
Pottawattamie779985
Story770226
Dallas747761
Webster421955
Sioux419040
Cerro Gordo414655
Clinton393352
Marshall387353
Buena Vista353522
Warren350028
Muscatine340771
Des Moines336230
Plymouth323844
Wapello296789
Lee270523
Jasper267350
Jones252237
Marion249437
Henry239521
Carroll225427
Bremer217840
Crawford200717
Benton192434
Washington174227
Boone172115
Jackson171529
Tama169155
Dickinson163813
Delaware158128
Mahaska158132
Clay148410
Wright146014
Kossuth143725
Hamilton139221
Hardin138722
Buchanan137015
Harrison132651
Page131513
Cedar130717
Clayton129831
Winneshiek129317
Fayette124115
Mills123413
Floyd123228
Lyon118821
Butler118716
Calhoun11579
Cherokee114418
Poweshiek114222
Iowa110019
Hancock109923
Allamakee108718
Winnebago107127
Louisa100223
Grundy100014
Sac100010
Chickasaw99210
Cass98238
Union96916
Mitchell95721
Emmet93723
Appanoose91434
Jefferson90820
Humboldt90417
Shelby89623
Madison8838
Guthrie88122
Franklin84617
Palo Alto7795
Keokuk75318
Montgomery67113
Pocahontas6696
Ida66421
Howard66015
Greene6167
Davis60418
Osceola6005
Clarke5906
Monroe55716
Adair54417
Monona52513
Taylor5178
Lucas4707
Worth4682
Unassigned4510
Fremont4425
Van Buren43511
Decatur3933
Wayne35221
Audubon3437
Ringgold3386
Adams2292
