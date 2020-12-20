Clear

Experts know more about the coronavirus vaccines than any other in history, surgeon general says

During CNN's Sesame Street ABC's of Covid-19 town hall, Dr. Anthony Fauci answered questions from kids who wanted to know when they can expect to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Posted: Dec 20, 2020 9:02 AM
Posted By: CNN

The US Surgeon General is touting the coronavirus vaccine as "almost 100% certain" to prevent severe disease, part of his effort to reassure the public it's safe to get.

As health care workers administer Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the experts have more information about them than any other in history, Dr. Jerome Adams said at a news conference Saturday.

"This vaccine is almost 100% certain to prevent you or your loved one from getting severe disease," Adams said. "It is the way we end this pandemic."

Both vaccine candidates received emergency use authorizations (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration and a recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the race to produce and distribute the vaccine has bred some public skepticism over vaccines against the virus that has infected more than 17.6 million people in the United States and killed 316,176, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Officials have begun distributing vaccines to health care workers and long-term care residents. But most Americans will likely not be immunized until 2021, when more doses can be produced and distributed. The US is on track to have 20 million vaccine doses by the end of December, 50 million by the end of January and 100 million by the end of February, Adams said.

Though the process of getting the two necessary doses to Americans is a daunting task, Adams said he is more concerned about vaccine confidence than he is about vaccine supply.

"It's okay to have questions. It's okay to ask questions," he said. "What is not okay is to let misinformation or mistrust cause you to make a decision which is going to be bad for your health, or your family's health, or your community's health."

5 healthcare workers in Alaska have adverse reactions

As vaccines make their way to the public, some have reported adverse reactions.

Two more health care workers at Providence Health Alaska suffered adverse reactions to the coronavirus vaccine, a spokesman told CNN Saturday. In total, five have had adverse reactions across the state.

Their reactions were mild and non-threatening, Mikal Canfield said.

Adverse reactions among four employees caused a hospital in a suburb of Chicago to temporarily stop its Covid-19 vaccination program for frontline workers. Their symptoms included tingling and elevated heart rate shortly after receiving the vaccine, Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WLS.

The health care company noted these four workers represented "fewer than 0.15% of the approximately 3,000 who have so far received vaccinations across Advocate Aurora Health" and that the pause allowed "time to better understand" the cause of the reactions. The vaccination continued, however, in eight other locations across Illinois and Wisconsin.

The health care system said the program will resume on Sunday with an increase of 30 minutes to the post-vaccine evaluation period out of an abundance of caution.

Adams said allergic reactions to coronavirus vaccines are "not abnormal or unexpected."

"The system is working," Adams said during a news conference hosted by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. "We are recognizing and catching these very, very rare side effects."

'We need LA to turn into a ghost town again'

With unparalleled rates of spread, California has reinstated restrictions to mitigate coronavirus spread.

The current spike of Covid-19 in California "is, by far, the worst that it's been in the past 9 months," Dr. Thomas Yadegar, director of ICU at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Los Angeles, said during an interview on "CNN Newsroom."

The state has continuously set daily record highs in hospitalizations and deaths and ICU bed capacity has plunged nearly zero in many parts of the state.

"Right now, we need LA to turn into a ghost town again. That's what we need. So that we can try to save as many people and heal as many souls," Yadegar said.

"No matter how hard we try to get patients better, to stabilize them, and hopefully we get patients home, it seems like there's another four patients who are sicker waiting for that same bed," Yadegar told CNN's Paul Vercammen.

Yadegar added that patients are coming to his hospital "much sicker than the past four months."

He thinks many people are waiting too long to come into already overwhelmed hospitals, he said.

"I had a patient this past week who waited too long. And I asked them, 'why are you not coming in earlier?' And it broke my heart but what he said was ... 'I didn't want to take someone else's bed. I didn't want to take someone else's bed. I thought that someone was going to be sicker and needed it more,'" Yadegar said

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 394635

Reported Deaths: 4839
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin821581300
Ramsey35208623
Dakota28481250
Anoka27654285
Washington17568167
Stearns16354157
St. Louis11705177
Scott1046873
Wright1028572
Olmsted853748
Sherburne730352
Carver614229
Clay595573
Kandiyohi518854
Rice515047
Blue Earth481723
Crow Wing435849
Otter Tail403443
Chisago393625
Benton370170
Nobles345642
Winona340142
Douglas328954
Mower320523
Polk311446
McLeod293233
Morrison282237
Goodhue278337
Beltrami275833
Lyon269726
Becker258330
Itasca257031
Isanti249126
Carlton245933
Steele24129
Pine224811
Todd217521
Nicollet195930
Mille Lacs194841
Brown190226
Le Sueur185314
Freeborn185116
Cass183817
Meeker179129
Waseca163512
Roseau156013
Martin149423
Wabasha13932
Hubbard134234
Redwood125926
Renville122535
Chippewa120919
Cottonwood118310
Dodge11063
Houston10679
Wadena106110
Watonwan10155
Rock99210
Fillmore9890
Aitkin96531
Sibley9594
Kanabec88518
Pennington86512
Pipestone85218
Faribault8257
Yellow Medicine82314
Swift76514
Jackson7294
Murray7215
Pope6653
Marshall65511
Stevens6365
Clearwater62512
Wilkin5596
Lac qui Parle55412
Koochiching5218
Lake51414
Lincoln4361
Big Stone4193
Unassigned41159
Norman4028
Mahnomen3666
Grant3547
Kittson33316
Red Lake2893
Traverse1952
Lake of the Woods1421
Cook1010

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 265429

Reported Deaths: 3484
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk39284393
Linn15965229
Scott13467136
Black Hawk12209204
Woodbury11816157
Johnson1059445
Dubuque10233131
Pottawattamie779985
Story770226
Dallas747761
Webster421955
Sioux419040
Cerro Gordo414655
Clinton393352
Marshall387353
Buena Vista353522
Warren350028
Muscatine340771
Des Moines336230
Plymouth323844
Wapello296789
Lee270523
Jasper267350
Jones252237
Marion249437
Henry239521
Carroll225427
Bremer217840
Crawford200717
Benton192434
Washington174227
Boone172115
Jackson171529
Tama169155
Dickinson163813
Delaware158128
Mahaska158132
Clay148410
Wright146014
Kossuth143725
Hamilton139221
Hardin138722
Buchanan137015
Harrison132651
Page131513
Cedar130717
Clayton129831
Winneshiek129317
Fayette124115
Mills123413
Floyd123228
Lyon118821
Butler118716
Calhoun11579
Cherokee114418
Poweshiek114222
Iowa110019
Hancock109923
Allamakee108718
Winnebago107127
Louisa100223
Grundy100014
Sac100010
Chickasaw99210
Cass98238
Union96916
Mitchell95721
Emmet93723
Appanoose91434
Jefferson90820
Humboldt90417
Shelby89623
Madison8838
Guthrie88122
Franklin84617
Palo Alto7795
Keokuk75318
Montgomery67113
Pocahontas6696
Ida66421
Howard66015
Greene6167
Davis60418
Osceola6005
Clarke5906
Monroe55716
Adair54417
Monona52513
Taylor5178
Lucas4707
Worth4682
Unassigned4510
Fremont4425
Van Buren43511
Decatur3933
Wayne35221
Audubon3437
Ringgold3386
Adams2292
