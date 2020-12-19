Clear

Minnesota experiencing one of the least-snowy Decembers on record

Click here for upda...

Posted: Dec 19, 2020 7:18 AM
Updated: Dec 19, 2020 7:19 AM
Posted By: WCCO

Click here for updates on this story

    MINNEAPOLIS , MN (WCCO) -- Following a record-breaking October, Minnesota has only added about a half inch of snow this December.

The drought has us on track to tie the least snowy December ever.

That’s good news for Amy Harl of Wayzata, who likes her sun and sand. Her young daughter, Lily, though, misses building snowmen and sledding.

We’ve seen more days with above-average temperatures than below-average ones. Todd Stauffer, an ice-fishing guide on Lake Minnetonka, needs some cold for the sake of the business he owns — Set the Hook Guide Service.

“Some people will be scared [to book] because of the warmer weather,” Stauffer said.

He says there are 5 inches of ice right now on Lake Minnetonka, which is enough for portable ice houses, but not for his full size ones, which require 8 inches of ice.

“Wednesday night, it’s supposed to get down to zero and then the next day [should be] single digits, too,” he said. “It should give us a couple more inches [of ice], which should get us there to get [the ice houses] out.”

After more than 9 inches of snow in October, Stauffer says he thought he might get an early start and have the ice houses out in the beginning of December.

“I thought it was gonna be a long winter with a lot of snow,” Harl said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 391889

Reported Deaths: 4782
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin816451288
Ramsey34961618
Dakota28246246
Anoka27470281
Washington17451163
Stearns16285155
St. Louis11561177
Scott1041272
Wright1019571
Olmsted842347
Sherburne726351
Carver609328
Clay592071
Kandiyohi515153
Rice510847
Blue Earth479322
Crow Wing434049
Otter Tail400641
Chisago391124
Benton367868
Nobles344942
Winona338242
Douglas326253
Mower318723
Polk310545
McLeod291533
Morrison280537
Goodhue275337
Beltrami273133
Lyon268326
Becker255930
Itasca254030
Isanti248126
Carlton243231
Steele23999
Pine222911
Todd215321
Nicollet194930
Mille Lacs193539
Brown188326
Freeborn184716
Le Sueur183914
Cass182717
Meeker178028
Waseca162012
Roseau155013
Martin147923
Wabasha13742
Hubbard133134
Redwood124625
Renville121535
Chippewa119419
Cottonwood11769
Dodge10923
Houston10589
Wadena104710
Watonwan10095
Rock98410
Fillmore9660
Sibley9574
Aitkin94931
Kanabec87618
Pennington86312
Pipestone85018
Faribault8177
Yellow Medicine81214
Swift75714
Jackson7254
Murray7195
Pope6633
Marshall65211
Stevens6345
Clearwater62311
Wilkin5545
Lac qui Parle54612
Koochiching5158
Lake50714
Unassigned47559
Lincoln4331
Big Stone4173
Norman4028
Mahnomen3666
Grant3507
Kittson33116
Red Lake2863
Traverse1912
Lake of the Woods1411
Cook1000

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 263207

Reported Deaths: 3402
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk38897385
Linn15842228
Scott13337128
Black Hawk12114200
Woodbury11743153
Johnson1052945
Dubuque10193129
Pottawattamie773083
Story764224
Dallas741460
Webster420853
Sioux416640
Cerro Gordo412755
Clinton389652
Marshall386253
Buena Vista350221
Warren344226
Muscatine338469
Des Moines334429
Plymouth320844
Wapello294189
Lee267323
Jasper264750
Jones250935
Marion245934
Henry238320
Carroll223727
Bremer216940
Crawford199616
Benton191734
Washington172026
Boone170714
Jackson170625
Tama167955
Dickinson162613
Delaware157227
Mahaska156632
Clay146710
Wright145413
Kossuth142324
Hamilton137621
Hardin137622
Buchanan136015
Page131111
Harrison130650
Cedar129717
Clayton128931
Winneshiek126916
Floyd122728
Fayette122614
Mills122612
Butler117815
Lyon117821
Calhoun11539
Poweshiek113321
Cherokee113018
Iowa109019
Hancock108822
Allamakee106718
Winnebago106027
Grundy99414
Sac99410
Louisa99223
Chickasaw98810
Cass97238
Union96313
Mitchell94520
Emmet90923
Appanoose89834
Humboldt89517
Shelby88123
Jefferson87918
Guthrie87522
Madison8728
Franklin84017
Palo Alto7762
Keokuk75018
Pocahontas6686
Montgomery66613
Ida65919
Howard65415
Greene6116
Osceola5995
Davis59715
Clarke5786
Monroe54816
Adair53816
Monona52113
Taylor5138
Worth4632
Lucas4546
Unassigned4390
Fremont4385
Van Buren42911
Decatur3923
Wayne34621
Audubon3427
Ringgold3346
Adams2242
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Mason City
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Tracking a chance of snow before Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

OMC administers first COVID-19 vaccines

Image

Vigil honors teen who died protecting his mother: 'Will go down in the history of Austin as a story of heroism'

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Forecast

Image

Rochester pedestrian struck and gravely injured

Image

Rochester recognized for environmental efforts

Image

Rochester restaurants prepare to reopen

Image

Austin teen remembered by family and friends, at vigil

Image

From Stewartville to Brookings, Josh Buri talks playing his senior season in South Dakota

Image

Osage's Dani Johnson signs with UNI

Image

Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian in Rochester

Community Events