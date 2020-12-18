Clear

Threat of another government shutdown hangs over Washington as Covid relief talks drag on

Congressional leaders had set a Friday deadline to approve a $900 billion pandemic relief deal and tie that proposal to a $1.4 trillion funding package...

Posted: Dec 18, 2020 7:55 AM
Updated: Dec 18, 2020 9:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

Congressional leaders had set a Friday deadline to approve a $900 billion pandemic relief deal and tie that proposal to a $1.4 trillion funding package before the federal government run outs of money at midnight. But now they are set to blow right past that deadline.

With no quick resolution in sight, lawmakers are gearing up to work through the weekend. And a key question looms: Will they will be able to avert a government shutdown as the clock ticks down to midnight?

Most lawmakers believe the two sides will agree to extend government funding for a few more days while relief talks continue. But this is Congress, where even the easy things can be hard to do.

Senate GOP leaders have been openly talking about how it may be necessary to pass a stopgap bill -- called a continuing resolution, or CR -- to extend the shutdown deadline for a brief window of up to 48 hours, though Democratic leaders have so far been unwilling to embrace that call in an effort to pressure Republicans to finalize a relief deal.

To pull off passage of a short-term funding bill just hours before midnight, it would require bipartisan cooperation and all 100 senators to agree to schedule a vote. At the moment, that cooperation is lacking, top Republicans say.

Also there are many more issues to sort out before the two sides can secure an economic rescue package in the final days of the 116th Congress and after months of bitter stalemate.

'It's a little bit of whack-a-mole, you know, whack it here and something else pops up,' said Senate Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota. 'There's a lot of interaction between the moving parts of all this, and getting it all lined up at the same time is proving to be pretty hard.'

If a lapse in government funding occurs, it would begin over the weekend and could be so brief that it would have virtually no impact on government operations.

But there would still be major risks involved -- especially if they're unable to resolve their impasse, causing a protracted shutdown in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic, raging economic crisis and a high-stakes vaccine rollout.

Moreover, even a brief shutdown would almost certainly inflame partisan tensions that could make efforts to finish negotiations over a stimulus package even more complicated.

A partisan blame game over a shutdown could also be damaging for both parties with little time left before the consequential Georgia Senate runoff races take place in January that will determine control of the chamber in the new Congress.

The holdup in finalizing a deal comes as a result of a slate of issues that have yet to be resolved.

The relief deal, which could have a price tag of close to $900 billion, is expected to include money for vaccine distribution and schools, jobless benefits of $300 per week, roughly $330 billion for small business loans, and a new round of stimulus checks, which could be set at around $600 per individual under a certain income threshold -- half the amount given under the March stimulus law.

The leadership is facing pressure from the right and left to tweak the deal before it's unveiled.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said he plans to go to the floor on Friday to ask for a vote on his bill to provide direct payments of $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for families. Hawley said 'all options are on the table' when asked on Thursday if he would object to a continuing resolution.

In the talks, outstanding issues include whether there should be further restrictions on who should be eligible for the one-time checks and whether and how long to extend the eviction moratorium, as some Republicans argue that providing rental assistance could be sufficient. Democrats disagree.

Other issues still to be settled include a push by Republicans to restrict the Federal Reserve's emergency lending authority, something Democrats complain would hamstring the incoming Biden administration.

The leadership has also continued to negotiate how Federal Emergency Management Agency money for states and cities would be structured, according to sources, something Democrats are pushing but Republicans are resisting.

For now, lawmakers are bracing for the possibility that a lapse in government funding may trigger a midnight shutdown.

'There may be a partial lapse. It's clear we're here for the weekend,' Sen. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, said on Thursday. 'It seems to me that the issues that remain unresolved are bridgeable. But the question is how long does that take.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 389171

Reported Deaths: 4717
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin812001281
Ramsey34750613
Dakota28025245
Anoka27329272
Washington17316159
Stearns16209153
St. Louis11467172
Scott1035772
Wright1012969
Olmsted835946
Sherburne719851
Carver604528
Clay589670
Kandiyohi511752
Rice501547
Blue Earth476522
Crow Wing431449
Otter Tail397240
Chisago387724
Benton365467
Nobles343542
Winona337041
Douglas324552
Mower314323
Polk310043
McLeod288433
Morrison279036
Goodhue272637
Beltrami269832
Lyon266326
Becker254830
Itasca251729
Isanti245925
Carlton240830
Steele23839
Todd213921
Pine209410
Nicollet194130
Mille Lacs192239
Brown187026
Freeborn183816
Le Sueur182513
Cass180814
Meeker177425
Waseca160812
Roseau153912
Martin146523
Wabasha13742
Hubbard132434
Redwood123925
Renville121035
Chippewa118219
Cottonwood11659
Dodge10873
Houston10446
Wadena103810
Watonwan10045
Rock98310
Fillmore9540
Sibley9534
Aitkin94531
Kanabec86918
Pennington84712
Pipestone84718
Faribault8105
Yellow Medicine80514
Swift75014
Jackson7194
Murray7175
Pope6603
Marshall64711
Stevens6316
Clearwater61910
Wilkin5495
Lac qui Parle54111
Koochiching5088
Lake50613
Unassigned45359
Lincoln4331
Big Stone4163
Norman4028
Mahnomen3656
Grant3487
Kittson33016
Red Lake2853
Traverse1872
Lake of the Woods1401
Cook990

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 260719

Reported Deaths: 3402
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk38518385
Linn15685228
Scott13197128
Black Hawk12004200
Woodbury11629153
Johnson1047645
Dubuque10148129
Pottawattamie764183
Story756824
Dallas734160
Webster415953
Sioux413840
Cerro Gordo408555
Clinton386352
Marshall381353
Buena Vista346521
Warren340326
Muscatine336069
Des Moines332329
Plymouth317844
Wapello290589
Lee264523
Jasper261750
Jones250235
Marion241334
Henry236420
Carroll222827
Bremer215540
Crawford198116
Benton190134
Jackson169725
Washington169026
Boone168214
Tama166355
Dickinson161113
Delaware156527
Mahaska151532
Clay145510
Wright144313
Kossuth141024
Hardin135522
Hamilton135321
Buchanan134915
Page130711
Harrison129750
Clayton128531
Cedar127917
Winneshiek125316
Mills122312
Floyd121928
Fayette121114
Lyon117621
Butler117215
Calhoun11499
Poweshiek112321
Cherokee111918
Iowa107919
Hancock106822
Allamakee105618
Winnebago105427
Sac98710
Louisa98323
Chickasaw97910
Grundy97314
Union96613
Cass95938
Mitchell92720
Emmet90023
Appanoose88834
Humboldt88817
Shelby87923
Jefferson87018
Guthrie86722
Madison8548
Franklin82717
Palo Alto7722
Keokuk74318
Pocahontas6626
Montgomery65813
Ida64919
Howard64515
Greene6036
Osceola5985
Davis58515
Clarke5716
Monroe53316
Adair52616
Monona51513
Taylor5088
Unassigned4660
Worth4562
Lucas4416
Fremont4335
Van Buren42511
Decatur3883
Audubon3407
Wayne34021
Ringgold3336
Adams2192
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Few Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Few Snow Chances Before Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/18

Image

Small business giveaway happening today

Image

Hospitality Minnesota makes plea to Governor Walz

${item.thumbnail.title}

Push for proposed amendment to change Minnesota education standards

Image

Legendary West Hancock wrestling coach dies

Image

Mayo basketball team ready to return to practice and take care of last season's unfinished business

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast

Image

Drive-through Shop with a Cop

Image

Congress debating new stimulus package

Image

Levisen named National High School Coach of the Year

Community Events