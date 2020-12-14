Google was hit with massive outage, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Classroom

Google's services went down for about an hour Monday in a massive outage that prevented many people from watching YouTube videos, accessing their Google Docs or sending email on Gmail.

The outage also made Google Classroom temporarily unavailable, preventing many students learning remotely from accessing their classes.

A little after 8 am ET, most of Google's services came back online, but Gmail remains down for many.

The company's workspace status dashboard had been red across the board, with every single Google service indicating an outage. Later Monday morning, they turned green, indicating that they're operating normally.

'We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support,' Google said in a statement.

Google said it will work toward restoring its apps for the remaining people who are still unable to access them, but the problems should largely be resolved.

'Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better,' the company said.

Downdetector, a service that registers complaints about unavailable internet services, showed tens of thousands of people had been unable to use Google and its apps.

Internet services fail from time to time for a variety of reasons: server errors, incorrectly installed maintenance routines or a host of other potential goofs and glitches. Google's most recent major outage took place in September, when Google Docs went down for several hours.