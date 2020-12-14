Clear
BREAKING NEWS First batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in southeastern Minnesota Full Story

Yes, a Covid-19 vaccine has arrived. But here's what NOT to do

The country's first Covid-19 vaccines could be administered as soon as Monday, after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received green lights from the US Food and D...

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 7:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

The country's first Covid-19 vaccines could be administered as soon as Monday, after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine received green lights from the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Shipments of the vaccine are expected to arrive in all 50 states on Monday, with more on the way. It's a monumental moment and achievement, given the new coronavirus emerged just a year ago.

But the pandemic isn't over yet. Here are three things you shouldn't do until things are under control.

Don't rush to your doctor to get a vaccine

First things first: It will be months before most people can receive the vaccine, so be patient and don't rush out to your doctor's office or pharmacy in hopes of getting one right away.

It's up to states to allocate their share of vaccines, but the CDC has recommended that frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities get the vaccine first. Other high-priority groups include essential workers, emergency personnel and those with underlying health conditions that put them at a higher risk of complications or death.

For the next several months, the focus will be on vaccinating these individuals, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN last week. And it will likely be the spring when the vaccine becomes more widely available.

"I would project by the time you get to April, it will be ... 'open season,' in the sense of anyone, even the non-high-priority groups, could get vaccinated," Fauci said.

Pointing to the other vaccine candidates in clinical trials and under FDA review, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Axios last week there will be enough vaccines for any American who wants one by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

"We want to make this eventually so it's as much like getting your flu vaccine as possible," he said.

Jan Malcolm, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Health, told CNN she thinks it's a "great idea" for people to call their doctor's office to find out what their plan might be for administering vaccines, but that information may not be readily available just yet.

"Much more information is going to be coming in the near future about how people will be able to access those vaccines when they're more broadly available, but frankly, that's probably a month or more off," Malcolm added.

In the meantime, if receiving a new vaccine gives you pause, you should read up on it. The vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective, but Moncef Slaoui, the head of the federal government's Operation Warp Speed vaccine initiative, told "Fox News Sunday" that he was concerned about the level of vaccine hesitancy.

"We hope that now that all the data is out and available to be discussed in detail that people will keep their mind open, to listen to the data," Slaoui said, "and hopefully agree that this is a very effective and safe vaccine, and therefore take it."

Don't stop wearing masks

Masks will continue to be crucial tools in the fight against Covid-19, even as shots go into arms.

Dr. Sandro Cinti, an infectious disease specialist and medical professor at the University of Michigan, explained that it remains unclear whether people vaccinated against the virus can still infect someone else.

The trials only tracked Covid-19 in people who were showing symptoms. But according to the CDC, about 40% of cases are in people who show no symptoms.

"You have to wear your mask," he said. "What they didn't look at was if you get the vaccine and you're protected, can you still get some virus that then goes in your nose and then infect somebody else."

Fauci echoed that message while speaking to CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Anderson Cooper during CNN's coronavirus town hall last week. Even if you get vaccinated in January or February, he said, "There may be half the country that is still not vaccinated, which means there is a lot of virus floating around there."

"And even if you are vaccinated, you may be protected against getting sick, but you may not be protected from infection," he said.

It's possible that vaccinated individuals could still pick up the virus. While it may not make them sick, they could still spread it to someone else through a cough or sneeze.

"The more and more people that get vaccinated, the less and less the threat is," Fauci said. "Whether you get to the point if you have an overwhelming majority of people vaccinated and you have a good umbrella of herd immunity, you can get back to as close to normal as you want."

Don't stop social distancing

Throughout the pandemic, social distancing has gone hand in hand with masks, and that doesn't change now.

Both will still be necessary, even after receiving the vaccine, the CDC said Saturday.

No vaccine is 100% effective and protection is not immediate, CDC Dr. Sarah Mbaeyi said in a meeting Saturday with the agency's vaccine advisory committee. Pfizer's vaccine requires two doses administered three weeks apart to reach 95% efficacy, and it will take one to two weeks after the second dose for a person to be considered "fully vaccinated."

"Given the currently limited information on how well the vaccine works in the general population; how much it may reduce disease, severity or transmission; and how long protection lasts, vaccinated persons should continue to follow all current guidance to protect themselves and others," Mbaeyi said, including masking, social distancing and washing hands.

Sadly, for many Americans, continuing to social distance may mean not gathering with their loved ones for the holidays.

Even Fauci has said that while he wants to see his three daughters, his family will not gather for Christmas for the first time in 30 years. In an interview hosted by the Milken Institute last week, Fauci told CBS' Norah O'Donnell that even modest gatherings of families and friends were driving the ongoing surge of Covid-19.

"We're starting to see infections that are emerging from what otherwise seem like benign settings," he said, expressing concern about the potential for spread over the holidays.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti urged residents to stay home for the holidays and adhere to California's regional stay-at-home order, pointing to a surge in cases that followed Thanksgiving gatherings.

"We have to make sure there's not a Christmas and holiday surge on top of that," he said. "That's in our hands to stop these numbers from climbing, these (hospital) beds from disappearing, and these lives from being ended."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper made a similar plea in a written statement, asking North Carolinians to have virtual gatherings this holiday season.

"As tough as this is, especially at the holidays, the sacrifices we're making now will ensure that our loved ones can gather again at next year's Thanksgiving and Christmas tables," he wrote.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 378823

Reported Deaths: 4503
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin791341243
Ramsey33697590
Dakota27132234
Anoka26575262
Washington16830150
Stearns15926145
St. Louis11121158
Scott1009170
Wright985365
Olmsted808246
Sherburne701049
Carver587622
Clay575769
Kandiyohi501647
Rice488545
Blue Earth469622
Crow Wing424347
Otter Tail386237
Chisago375924
Benton356265
Nobles338341
Winona329139
Douglas317650
Mower308623
Polk304339
McLeod282030
Morrison272436
Goodhue262235
Lyon260923
Beltrami260327
Becker249229
Itasca241729
Isanti238624
Carlton234729
Steele23419
Todd210718
Pine196910
Nicollet189930
Mille Lacs187238
Brown181823
Freeborn178914
Le Sueur178213
Cass176413
Meeker174122
Waseca156511
Roseau15189
Martin142223
Wabasha13342
Hubbard129033
Redwood119222
Renville118034
Cottonwood11285
Chippewa111718
Dodge10493
Wadena10159
Houston9945
Watonwan9905
Rock96510
Sibley9284
Aitkin92631
Fillmore9190
Kanabec84518
Pipestone83418
Pennington83010
Yellow Medicine79213
Faribault7705
Swift73613
Murray6995
Jackson6883
Pope6383
Marshall62211
Stevens6195
Clearwater61010
Wilkin5295
Lac qui Parle5197
Lake49611
Koochiching4927
Unassigned44759
Lincoln4271
Big Stone4042
Norman3987
Mahnomen3586
Grant3437
Kittson32413
Red Lake2743
Traverse1762
Lake of the Woods1361
Cook970

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 254794

Reported Deaths: 3166
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37530368
Linn15461215
Scott12929116
Black Hawk11839184
Woodbury11424145
Johnson1033642
Dubuque9984123
Pottawattamie745573
Story741622
Dallas713660
Sioux405838
Webster404448
Cerro Gordo400449
Marshall375353
Clinton375148
Buena Vista336618
Muscatine329663
Warren327524
Des Moines326326
Plymouth310440
Wapello285487
Lee255820
Jasper253348
Jones247332
Marion231432
Henry229619
Carroll215622
Bremer212432
Crawford192616
Benton186328
Jackson167023
Tama162955
Boone162814
Washington162623
Dickinson156712
Delaware154626
Mahaska145631
Wright141010
Clay140110
Kossuth136122
Buchanan132415
Hardin131620
Hamilton130421
Page127410
Clayton125624
Harrison124549
Cedar124215
Winneshiek120515
Mills119811
Floyd119323
Fayette118614
Butler115212
Lyon114021
Calhoun11318
Poweshiek110221
Cherokee108314
Iowa105619
Winnebago102726
Hancock101521
Allamakee101218
Sac9709
Louisa96123
Chickasaw9609
Grundy94614
Union94410
Cass92735
Mitchell90619
Emmet88123
Appanoose87333
Humboldt85812
Shelby85619
Jefferson84512
Guthrie84222
Madison8298
Franklin80717
Palo Alto7372
Keokuk72016
Pocahontas6394
Ida63517
Howard62815
Montgomery61113
Unassigned6080
Osceola5895
Greene5826
Davis57212
Clarke5506
Adair50916
Monona50512
Monroe50415
Taylor4988
Worth4322
Fremont4245
Van Buren41911
Lucas3966
Decatur3732
Wayne33621
Audubon3276
Ringgold3075
Adams2122
Rochester
Few Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 1°
Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -1°
Austin
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 2°
Charles City
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 2°
Colder Start to the Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester business owners eager to get back to work

Image

Rochester non-profit raises $8,000 in donations

Image

Local soap business going strong

Image

Rochester leaders considering lower speed limits

Image

Homeless impacted by COVID-19

Image

Sunday weather

Image

RAC Santa drive-thru

Image

Mayo Clinic free flu clinic

Image

Saturday evening weather

Image

Saturday Weather

Community Events