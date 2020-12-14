Clear
BREAKING NEWS First batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in southeastern Minnesota Full Story

Some Americans should start getting the first Covid-19 vaccine today. It will take months before everyday people get the shots

Some Americans should receive the first Covid-19 vaccine as...

Posted: Dec 14, 2020 7:07 AM
Posted By: CNN

Some Americans should receive the first Covid-19 vaccine as soon as Monday, providing a glimmer of hope nearly a year into the worsening pandemic.

First in line will be two groups considered to be exceptionally high risk -- health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.

The groups are part of what federal health officials call Phase 1a of the vaccine distribution plan. Together they add up to about 24 million people.

Residents of long-term care facilities have been especially vulnerable, accounting for about 40% of coronavirus deaths in the US.

With cases soaring across the country, protecting the health of doctors and nurses is crucial. More than 240,000 health care workers have been infected with coronavirus and nearly 900 have died, according to the CDC.

But state health officials and governors across the nation may not receive enough vaccines in the initial shipments for the top priority groups.

States will have to prioritize who should get the vaccine first. And limited first shipments will ultimately affect when members of other groups down the line roll up their sleeves, leaving timetables fraught with uncertainly.

Essential workers could be on deck

Experts advising the CDC have recommended that the next group to receive the vaccine -- perhaps in January -- include essential workers, such as emergency medical technicians and police officers. Also included are older adults living in congregate settings or crowded conditions.

The first part of the four-phase vaccine rollout might include people of all ages with underlying conditions such as diabetes and kidney disease considered to be at a higher risk of dying or getting severely ill from Covid-19.

It's possible that the US will still be in the first phase of vaccination in March given the sheer numbers of people involved. Anyone healthy and under 65 who is not an essential or a high-risk worker should not expect to get vaccinated until later.

The timetable will depend on the number of vaccines to get FDA approval and when that happens -- and, of course, how many doses are available. The vaccine requires two doses: one to prime the body, and then a few weeks later, a second shot to boost the response.

The CDC estimates there are 21 million health care personnel, 3 million long-term care residents, 87 million essential workers, 100 million adults with high-risk medical conditions and 53 million others 65 and older.

The federal government anticipates that 40 million doses of vaccine could be available in the US by the end of December if both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are approved.

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday voted to recommend Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for people 16 and older. The vaccine this week received emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Next phase could include teachers

Again, depending on whether more vaccines have been approved, the second phase could begin by April.

Phase 2 might include kindergarten-12th grade teachers and staff and other child care workers, as well as other critical workers such as retail workers and transportation workers. This group could also include people in homeless shelters and all people over 65 who were not already included in the first phase.

Phase 1 and 2 combined would cover about 45% to 50% of the US population, according to an independent committee to help policymakers fairly allocate and distribute a coronavirus vaccine.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told the Senate in August he did not think the general public would be able to get vaccinated until the "late second quarter, third quarter 2021." April is the beginning of the second quarter of the year.

What about the rest of the population?

The rest of the population is going to have to wait for months before rolling up their sleeves for a vaccine.

Phase 3 would include young adults, children and workers in industries essential to the functioning of society and at increased risk of exposure who were not included in the first two phases. Phase 4 would include everyone else.

So healthy adults under the age of 65 and children may well have to wait until the spring or even the summer, depending on how many vaccines get approved, how quickly they can be manufactured and distributed, and how the debate goes over allocation.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that groups receiving the vaccine over the next four months will likely include those in "high priority groups."

"I would project by the time you get to April, it will be ... 'open season,' in the sense of anyone, even the non-high priority groups could get vaccinated," Fauci said.

Pharmacy chains and big-box stores are also gearing up to deliver vaccines -- including places where people normally get flu shots, grocery store pharmacies and physician offices.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 378823

Reported Deaths: 4503
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin791341243
Ramsey33697590
Dakota27132234
Anoka26575262
Washington16830150
Stearns15926145
St. Louis11121158
Scott1009170
Wright985365
Olmsted808246
Sherburne701049
Carver587622
Clay575769
Kandiyohi501647
Rice488545
Blue Earth469622
Crow Wing424347
Otter Tail386237
Chisago375924
Benton356265
Nobles338341
Winona329139
Douglas317650
Mower308623
Polk304339
McLeod282030
Morrison272436
Goodhue262235
Lyon260923
Beltrami260327
Becker249229
Itasca241729
Isanti238624
Carlton234729
Steele23419
Todd210718
Pine196910
Nicollet189930
Mille Lacs187238
Brown181823
Freeborn178914
Le Sueur178213
Cass176413
Meeker174122
Waseca156511
Roseau15189
Martin142223
Wabasha13342
Hubbard129033
Redwood119222
Renville118034
Cottonwood11285
Chippewa111718
Dodge10493
Wadena10159
Houston9945
Watonwan9905
Rock96510
Sibley9284
Aitkin92631
Fillmore9190
Kanabec84518
Pipestone83418
Pennington83010
Yellow Medicine79213
Faribault7705
Swift73613
Murray6995
Jackson6883
Pope6383
Marshall62211
Stevens6195
Clearwater61010
Wilkin5295
Lac qui Parle5197
Lake49611
Koochiching4927
Unassigned44759
Lincoln4271
Big Stone4042
Norman3987
Mahnomen3586
Grant3437
Kittson32413
Red Lake2743
Traverse1762
Lake of the Woods1361
Cook970

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 254794

Reported Deaths: 3166
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37530368
Linn15461215
Scott12929116
Black Hawk11839184
Woodbury11424145
Johnson1033642
Dubuque9984123
Pottawattamie745573
Story741622
Dallas713660
Sioux405838
Webster404448
Cerro Gordo400449
Marshall375353
Clinton375148
Buena Vista336618
Muscatine329663
Warren327524
Des Moines326326
Plymouth310440
Wapello285487
Lee255820
Jasper253348
Jones247332
Marion231432
Henry229619
Carroll215622
Bremer212432
Crawford192616
Benton186328
Jackson167023
Tama162955
Boone162814
Washington162623
Dickinson156712
Delaware154626
Mahaska145631
Wright141010
Clay140110
Kossuth136122
Buchanan132415
Hardin131620
Hamilton130421
Page127410
Clayton125624
Harrison124549
Cedar124215
Winneshiek120515
Mills119811
Floyd119323
Fayette118614
Butler115212
Lyon114021
Calhoun11318
Poweshiek110221
Cherokee108314
Iowa105619
Winnebago102726
Hancock101521
Allamakee101218
Sac9709
Louisa96123
Chickasaw9609
Grundy94614
Union94410
Cass92735
Mitchell90619
Emmet88123
Appanoose87333
Humboldt85812
Shelby85619
Jefferson84512
Guthrie84222
Madison8298
Franklin80717
Palo Alto7372
Keokuk72016
Pocahontas6394
Ida63517
Howard62815
Montgomery61113
Unassigned6080
Osceola5895
Greene5826
Davis57212
Clarke5506
Adair50916
Monona50512
Monroe50415
Taylor4988
Worth4322
Fremont4245
Van Buren41911
Lucas3966
Decatur3732
Wayne33621
Audubon3276
Ringgold3075
Adams2122
Rochester
Few Clouds
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 1°
Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -1°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Few Clouds
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 2°
Colder Start to the Week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester business owners eager to get back to work

Image

Rochester non-profit raises $8,000 in donations

Image

Local soap business going strong

Image

Rochester leaders considering lower speed limits

Image

Homeless impacted by COVID-19

Image

Sunday weather

Image

RAC Santa drive-thru

Image

Mayo Clinic free flu clinic

Image

Saturday evening weather

Image

Saturday Weather

Community Events