Clear

FDA authorizes first over-the-counter, non-prescription Covid-19 test system for home use

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for the first non-prescription, over-the-counter Covid-19 test kit for at-home...

Posted: Dec 10, 2020 8:49 AM
Posted By: CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for the first non-prescription, over-the-counter Covid-19 test kit for at-home use.

The LabCorp Pixel COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit allows anyone 18 and older to buy the kit and collect nasal swab samples at home, the FDA said in a news release Wednesday. The samples are then sent to a LabCorp facility for testing.

Positive or invalid results are delivered back to the consumer by phone or through a healthcare provider. Users will be notified by email or through an online portal if results are negative.

"While many home collection kits can be prescribed with a simple online questionnaire, this newly authorized direct-to-consumer collection kit removes that step from the process, allowing anyone to collect their sample and send it to the lab for processing," Dr. Jeff Shuren, the director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement.

The kit can help individuals understand their Covid-19 status and make decisions about when self-isolation or quarantine may be necessary, the FDA said. It can also help with healthcare decisions after discussions with providers.

"With this authorization, we can help more people get tested, reduce the spread of the virus, and improve the health of our communities," Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer and president of LabCorp Diagnostics, said in a statement.

The new kit is now available through the Pixel by LabCorp website and may soon be available in stores, the company said in a news release.

After buying the test, users register the kit on the website and follow the included instructions.

"Test results are securely delivered to the consumer via the Pixel by LabCorp portal," LabCorp said. "A healthcare provider will counsel consumers who test positive to assist with healthcare treatment and actions."

The company emphasized in its news release that the new Covid-19 at-home testing kit is not a substitute for a doctor's visit.

First at-home Covid-19 prescription test

Last month the FDA issued an EUA for the first self-test for Covid-19 that can provide rapid results at home, but the Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit ,a molecular single-use test, is only available by prescription.

The rapid test uses a molecular amplification technology to detect the virus in people with known or suspected Covid-19 and can return results in 30 minutes, the FDA said.

A molecular Covid-19 test searches for signs of the coronavirus' genetic material.

There are currently two types of diagnostic tests: molecular tests, such as RT-PCR tests, that look for the virus's genetic material; and antigen tests that detect specific proteins from the virus.

At the time of the EUA for the Lucira test, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn called it a critical development.

"This new testing option is an important diagnostic advancement to address the pandemic and reduce the public burden of disease transmission," Hahn said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also said at the time the test was an important advancement.

"Making it possible for Americans to do their own rapid COVID-19 self-test at home by prescription is the latest addition to our constantly expanding arsenal of COVID-19 testing options," Azar said in a statement.

But some health experts urged caution.

"The data is just still emerging," Tom Bollyky, the director of the global health program and senior fellow for global health, economics, and development at the Council on Foreign Relations, told CNN. "Obviously, with some past emergency use authorizations it pays to be cautious with what the FDA has put out here, but it's certainly a promising sign."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 363719

Reported Deaths: 4168
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin762781186
Ramsey32324554
Dakota25988220
Anoka25626247
Washington16123134
Stearns15469138
St. Louis10621141
Scott972764
Wright942154
Olmsted771439
Sherburne674048
Clay562364
Carver561617
Kandiyohi480936
Rice467440
Blue Earth455818
Crow Wing408342
Otter Tail369534
Chisago359619
Benton350760
Nobles330239
Winona319434
Douglas305245
Mower298123
Polk294234
McLeod266028
Morrison264834
Goodhue249235
Lyon248918
Beltrami247220
Becker239024
Itasca229826
Steele22698
Isanti225022
Carlton222821
Todd203515
Nicollet184827
Mille Lacs180136
Pine175810
Freeborn173311
Brown173019
Le Sueur171912
Cass166513
Meeker165617
Waseca150711
Roseau14347
Martin136523
Hubbard125431
Wabasha12442
Redwood115321
Renville112032
Cottonwood10675
Chippewa106315
Dodge10081
Watonwan9654
Wadena9548
Rock91610
Houston9054
Sibley9014
Aitkin86330
Fillmore8440
Pipestone81018
Pennington7999
Kanabec78817
Yellow Medicine76313
Faribault7084
Swift70512
Murray6665
Jackson6282
Pope6153
Clearwater59710
Marshall58511
Stevens5855
Wilkin4905
Lake48010
Koochiching4676
Lac qui Parle4654
Lincoln4121
Unassigned40859
Norman3918
Big Stone3662
Mahnomen3456
Grant3306
Kittson29512
Red Lake2683
Traverse1692
Lake of the Woods1241
Cook930

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 248852

Reported Deaths: 2692
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36654357
Linn15258173
Scott12550100
Black Hawk11637156
Woodbury11226142
Johnson1017541
Dubuque9804101
Story726625
Pottawattamie720982
Dallas695960
Sioux398129
Webster395642
Cerro Gordo391352
Marshall369851
Clinton365448
Buena Vista327914
Muscatine323674
Des Moines318023
Warren317217
Plymouth304845
Wapello279272
Jones242819
Lee242821
Jasper242647
Marion225125
Henry21368
Carroll210426
Bremer209414
Crawford189016
Benton182625
Tama160342
Jackson158817
Washington158716
Boone156812
Dickinson153312
Delaware151922
Mahaska140529
Wright13838
Clay13447
Kossuth13279
Buchanan130410
Hardin128312
Hamilton126815
Page12405
Clayton122811
Cedar121615
Harrison119433
Floyd117124
Winneshiek116414
Fayette115712
Mills115110
Butler113112
Lyon112810
Calhoun11247
Poweshiek107914
Cherokee10534
Iowa103914
Winnebago100225
Hancock9748
Allamakee97114
Sac9509
Chickasaw9456
Louisa93622
Union9198
Grundy91414
Cass89626
Mitchell88611
Appanoose85814
Emmet84926
Humboldt8456
Shelby84115
Guthrie82715
Jefferson8256
Madison8015
Franklin79221
Unassigned7170
Palo Alto7145
Keokuk69910
Pocahontas6244
Howard6089
Ida59716
Osceola5802
Greene5722
Montgomery56911
Clarke5404
Davis51611
Adair49911
Taylor4863
Monona4849
Monroe48313
Worth4141
Fremont4113
Van Buren4105
Lucas3826
Decatur3631
Wayne3257
Audubon3213
Ringgold2902
Adams2002
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Another Mild Day on Thursday with Clouds
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/10

Image

Get Covered Day 2021 happening today in Minnesota

Image

Hospitality Minnesota making urgent plea

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Forecast

Image

SAW: Dawson Peterson from Stewartville

Image

KIMT catches up with Rochester's choice for City Administrator, Alison Zelms

Image

Taking flight to fight Covid-19

Image

KIMT News 3 talks to Rochester choice for city administrator

Image

Virtual Hanukkah Celebrations

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Community Events