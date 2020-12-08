Clear

Vaccines will jumpstart the global economy. It may not feel like a boom

A 90-year-old British grandmother became the...

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: CNN

A 90-year-old British grandmother became the first person in the West to receive an approved Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday. It was a seminal moment in the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 1.5 million lives and forced the shutdown of large swaths of the global economy.

The distribution of vaccines throughout the next year is expected to trigger an economic boom, allowing businesses that were closed to slow the spread of the virus to reopen, while unleashing a wave of pent-up demand.

But economists are already warning that the rebound may not play out as dramatically as some expect.

"The recovery will be strong by historical standards, for many it won't feel that way and there may be bumps and volatility ahead," Ben May, director of global macro research at Oxford Economics, said in a research note published this week.

May expects global GDP growth next year to be the strongest since the late 1970s — a big enough upswing to return output to pre-crisis levels by the summer. But given that the surge would just restore the status quo, it's "unlikely to feel like the best year in over four decades."

Some industries will feel the effects more than others. Industrial production has been resilient and is likely to ramp up quickly, while the services sector — particularly long-haul travel — is poised to accelerate more slowly, May said.

Neil Shearing of Capital Economics believes global GDP can be back at pre-virus levels by the middle of next year. But in a recent note to clients, he observed that the world economy won't return to its previous trajectory until 2024.

He also pointed out that countries won't recover in unison given the uneven impact of the virus. Spain, India, France and the United Kingdom, for example, have been hit particularly hard and "remain depressed," while China is bounding ahead.

"The virus has produced a wide variation in economic outcomes," Shearing said. "These divergences won't disappear in 2021, but they are likely to narrow as vaccines are rolled out and the hardest hit economies start to find their feet."

Watch this space: Long-term scarring will depend in part on what happens in the coming months, as restrictions are reimposed during a tough winter. Hong Kong is tightening social distancing measures to counter a fourth virus wave, while the United States is adding to its case numbers at its fastest rate ever after the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Despite the more encouraging near-term outlook, we nevertheless see significant downside risks if colder temperatures in coming months and the limited policy and consumer policy response so far mean that virus spread rises to much higher levels," Goldman Sachs' US economists said Sunday.

Uber is ditching its effort to build self-driving cars

Uber is selling its self-driving car division to the autonomous vehicle startup Aurora, ending a five-year run of developing self-driving vehicles that was marred by litigation and a fatal crash.

Uber will take a 26% stake in Aurora — which is backed by Amazon and Sequoia Capital — and invest $400 million in the Silicon Valley-based startup, which makes software for autonomous vehicles, my CNN Business colleague Matt McFarland reports.

Aurora CEO Chris Urmson previously led Google's self-driving car program. Uber and Aurora say they've also struck a strategic partnership to deploy self-driving cars powered by Aurora on the Uber app.

The sale brings a close to Uber's ambitious efforts to develop a fleet of self-driving cars that could ferry passengers around cities. It held that developing self-driving cars was essential for its survival, given that autonomous vehicles could eventually make human-driven vehicles expensive and irrelevant.

"If Uber doesn't go there, it's not going to exist either way," Uber founder Travis Kalanick said in a 2014 interview at the Code Conference.

Pandemic pressure: But the company, facing lower demand for ride sharing due to Covid-19, needs to cut costs in order to meet its pledge to achieve profitability in 2021.

The program has also faced numerous problems since its inception. Uber bulked up its team in 2016 when it bought self-driving truck startup Otto. Waymo, Google's self-driving company, later sued Uber for alleged trade secret and intellectual property theft. The suit was settled in February 2018, with Waymo receiving about $245 million in Uber stock.

Uber suffered another blow when one of its test vehicles in Tempe, Arizona, struck and killed a pedestrian in 2018. The death was the first fatality caused by a fully self-driving vehicle, and a black eye for an industry that's said safety is one of its primary motivations for developing the technology.

California water futures start trading as scarcity fears grow

Investors have long been able to make bets on the future price of commodities like oil, gold and even cocoa. Now, add a new good to the list: water.

Futures tied to the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index, which measures the volume-weighted average price of water, began trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Monday, my CNN Business colleague Anneken Tappe reports.

Water has never been traded this way before. Before the futures launch, the buying and selling of water rights — which allow the holder to pump water from the ground or reservoirs — only happened in the spot market, which focuses on current prices. In dry years, when more water is required to grow crops and supply municipalities, it meant that buyers faced high costs and lots of uncertainty.

The new futures are meant to add transparency to a previously opaque market. They could also invite speculation from financial players, including hedge funds.

Big picture: The United States is the second biggest consumer of water in the world, with California accounting for 9% of the nation's daily consumption. But scarcity is a growing concern, thanks to droughts caused by climate change and population growth.

According to the United Nations, two-thirds of the world's population could be living under "water-stressed conditions" by 2025. This would cause prices to rise — while building demand for related financial instruments.

Chewy and GameStop report results after US markets close.

Coming tomorrow: DoorDash is expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 356152

Reported Deaths: 4064
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin747351170
Ramsey31551545
Dakota25282217
Anoka25033246
Washington15876132
Stearns15227133
St. Louis10361134
Scott953063
Wright919350
Olmsted754738
Sherburne662448
Clay551064
Carver550616
Kandiyohi475034
Rice461239
Blue Earth447917
Crow Wing403440
Otter Tail362932
Chisago351718
Benton342657
Nobles325835
Winona312933
Douglas300944
Mower292123
Polk287730
Morrison260834
McLeod257223
Lyon245917
Beltrami242019
Goodhue241534
Becker234924
Itasca224825
Steele22308
Isanti218521
Carlton218421
Todd201115
Nicollet182327
Mille Lacs175835
Freeborn16979
Pine16949
Brown168816
Le Sueur168212
Cass163013
Meeker161913
Waseca147811
Roseau14107
Martin133823
Hubbard125131
Wabasha12161
Redwood113321
Renville109232
Chippewa104214
Cottonwood10385
Dodge9881
Watonwan9434
Wadena9348
Rock88610
Sibley8834
Houston8684
Aitkin86130
Fillmore8270
Pipestone79518
Pennington7939
Kanabec75416
Yellow Medicine74913
Swift69411
Faribault6804
Murray6485
Pope6042
Jackson5951
Clearwater58810
Stevens5795
Marshall57611
Wilkin4805
Lake4778
Koochiching4556
Lac qui Parle4474
Unassigned43959
Lincoln4051
Norman3848
Big Stone3602
Mahnomen3376
Grant3236
Kittson2849
Red Lake2583
Traverse1672
Lake of the Woods1171
Cook880

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 244581

Reported Deaths: 2691
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36015357
Linn15094173
Scott12269100
Black Hawk11486156
Woodbury11069142
Johnson1006041
Dubuque9680101
Story717425
Pottawattamie705782
Dallas683160
Sioux392529
Webster387342
Cerro Gordo385452
Marshall367251
Clinton358048
Buena Vista323414
Muscatine318974
Des Moines311423
Warren309217
Plymouth300045
Wapello275072
Jones241519
Jasper239547
Lee237221
Marion220125
Carroll208726
Bremer206714
Henry20098
Crawford186616
Benton179825
Tama159142
Jackson155417
Washington154916
Boone152912
Delaware150322
Dickinson150312
Mahaska138329
Wright13588
Clay13167
Buchanan127210
Hardin126312
Kossuth12469
Hamilton123515
Page12335
Clayton120911
Cedar119015
Harrison117033
Floyd115924
Fayette113812
Mills113410
Winneshiek111714
Calhoun11137
Butler110412
Lyon109710
Poweshiek106014
Iowa102814
Cherokee10144
Winnebago98925
Hancock9578
Allamakee93913
Sac9369
Chickasaw9346
Louisa92322
Grundy90514
Union8978
Cass87426
Mitchell86611
Appanoose84914
Humboldt8376
Shelby82615
Guthrie81015
Emmet80426
Jefferson7966
Franklin77921
Madison7785
Unassigned7330
Palo Alto7015
Keokuk68510
Pocahontas6164
Howard5989
Ida58116
Osceola5632
Greene5552
Montgomery55211
Clarke5264
Davis50711
Adair48411
Taylor4833
Monona4759
Monroe47513
Van Buren4085
Fremont4043
Worth4041
Lucas3706
Decatur3571
Wayne3197
Audubon3143
Ringgold2802
Adams1962
