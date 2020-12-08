Clear

10,000 of America's restaurants are expected to close in the next three weeks

About 17% of America's restaurants have already...

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Dec 8, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: CNN

About 17% of America's restaurants have already permanently closed this year, with thousands more on the brink according to a new report.

The National Restaurant Association is publicly pleading with Congress to pass new stimulus to help the industry that has been damaged by the pandemic. The group said Monday that 10,000 restaurants could close in the next three weeks, in addition to the 110,000 that have already shuttered in 2020.

The group released results from a survey of 6,000 restaurant operators, revealing that 87% of full-service restaurants reported an average 36% drop in revenue and 83% expects sales to be 'even worse' over the next three months as the virus continues to lash the United States.

'In short, the restaurant industry simply cannot wait for relief any longer,' said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president for the group, said in a release. He advocates for a 'true compromise' between the competing Democrat and Republican proposals and hopes for a larger stimulus package in 2021 under the incoming Biden administration.

CNN Business' dashboard tracking America's recovery shows a steep drop in restaurant reservations -- down 70% during the pandemic. They recovered in September, but have fallen once again since.

A bipartisan stimulus proposal that includes an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program, which a group that includes Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia wants, could be unveiled this week. However, holdups over other issues means it's unclear if a deal will be reached.

Another measure, called the Restaurants Act of 2020, was passed by the Democratic-controlled House in October as part of a $2.2 trillion stimulus relief package. But it has not been taken up by the Republican-controlled Senate and is unclear if that will be part of any final relief package.

Restrictions on indoor dining capacity in some US states and other lockdowns stipulations, like curfews, have ravaged the industry. A number of national chains filed for bankruptcy this year, including Ruby Tuesday's and California Pizza Kitchen, which has resulted in the closure of hundreds of locations.

This week, a Los Angeles business owner who was forced to shut down her restaurant said she felt restaurants and other small businesses are being unfairly targeted by California's new and stricter stay-at-home order.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 356152

Reported Deaths: 4064
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin747351170
Ramsey31551545
Dakota25282217
Anoka25033246
Washington15876132
Stearns15227133
St. Louis10361134
Scott953063
Wright919350
Olmsted754738
Sherburne662448
Clay551064
Carver550616
Kandiyohi475034
Rice461239
Blue Earth447917
Crow Wing403440
Otter Tail362932
Chisago351718
Benton342657
Nobles325835
Winona312933
Douglas300944
Mower292123
Polk287730
Morrison260834
McLeod257223
Lyon245917
Beltrami242019
Goodhue241534
Becker234924
Itasca224825
Steele22308
Isanti218521
Carlton218421
Todd201115
Nicollet182327
Mille Lacs175835
Freeborn16979
Pine16949
Brown168816
Le Sueur168212
Cass163013
Meeker161913
Waseca147811
Roseau14107
Martin133823
Hubbard125131
Wabasha12161
Redwood113321
Renville109232
Chippewa104214
Cottonwood10385
Dodge9881
Watonwan9434
Wadena9348
Rock88610
Sibley8834
Houston8684
Aitkin86130
Fillmore8270
Pipestone79518
Pennington7939
Kanabec75416
Yellow Medicine74913
Swift69411
Faribault6804
Murray6485
Pope6042
Jackson5951
Clearwater58810
Stevens5795
Marshall57611
Wilkin4805
Lake4778
Koochiching4556
Lac qui Parle4474
Unassigned43959
Lincoln4051
Norman3848
Big Stone3602
Mahnomen3376
Grant3236
Kittson2849
Red Lake2583
Traverse1672
Lake of the Woods1171
Cook880

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 244581

Reported Deaths: 2691
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk36015357
Linn15094173
Scott12269100
Black Hawk11486156
Woodbury11069142
Johnson1006041
Dubuque9680101
Story717425
Pottawattamie705782
Dallas683160
Sioux392529
Webster387342
Cerro Gordo385452
Marshall367251
Clinton358048
Buena Vista323414
Muscatine318974
Des Moines311423
Warren309217
Plymouth300045
Wapello275072
Jones241519
Jasper239547
Lee237221
Marion220125
Carroll208726
Bremer206714
Henry20098
Crawford186616
Benton179825
Tama159142
Jackson155417
Washington154916
Boone152912
Delaware150322
Dickinson150312
Mahaska138329
Wright13588
Clay13167
Buchanan127210
Hardin126312
Kossuth12469
Hamilton123515
Page12335
Clayton120911
Cedar119015
Harrison117033
Floyd115924
Fayette113812
Mills113410
Winneshiek111714
Calhoun11137
Butler110412
Lyon109710
Poweshiek106014
Iowa102814
Cherokee10144
Winnebago98925
Hancock9578
Allamakee93913
Sac9369
Chickasaw9346
Louisa92322
Grundy90514
Union8978
Cass87426
Mitchell86611
Appanoose84914
Humboldt8376
Shelby82615
Guthrie81015
Emmet80426
Jefferson7966
Franklin77921
Madison7785
Unassigned7330
Palo Alto7015
Keokuk68510
Pocahontas6164
Howard5989
Ida58116
Osceola5632
Greene5552
Montgomery55211
Clarke5264
Davis50711
Adair48411
Taylor4833
Monona4759
Monroe47513
Van Buren4085
Fremont4043
Worth4041
Lucas3706
Decatur3571
Wayne3197
Audubon3143
Ringgold2802
Adams1962
